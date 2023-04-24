The Global Green Hydrogen Market is forecast to grow by $14745.04 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 45.51% during the forecast period

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Green Hydrogen Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277454/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the green hydrogen market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of clean fuel, the growing adoption of fuel cell-powered vehicles, and the increasing focus on decarbonization.



The green hydrogen market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Chemical

• Power

• Industrial

• Mobility and others



By Technology

• Alkaline electrolyzer

• Polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzer



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing focus on using clean hydrogen in refineries as one of the prime reasons driving the green hydrogen market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising usage of fuel cells in the stationary power sector and increasing initiatives by the governments will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading green hydrogen market vendors that include ACWA Power International, Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Cummins Inc., ERGOSUP, Green Hydrogen Systems, Guangdong Nation Synergy Hydrogen Power Technologies Co Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., Linde Plc, Loop Energy Inc., Nel ASA, Nikola Corp., Plug Power Inc., Solena Group, Bloom Energy Corp., Ceres Power Holdings plc, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., and Siemens Energy AG. Also, the green hydrogen market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

