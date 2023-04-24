The Global Flip Flops Market is forecast to grow by USD 6479.73 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.97% during the forecast period

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flip Flops Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06225642/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the flip flops market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rise in rubber and a decrease in leather production, a growing e-commerce industry, and rising online spending and smartphone penetration.



The flip flops market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



By End-user

• Men/boys

• Women/girls

• Children



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing number of advertising and marketing campaigns as one of the prime reasons driving the flip flops market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising popularity of eco-friendly footwear and increased availability of customized flip flops footwear will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the flip flops market covers the following areas:

• Flip flops market sizing

• Flip flops market forecast

• Flip flops market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flip flops market vendors that include Adidas AG, Alpargatas SA, BasicNet Spa, Birkenstock digital GmbH, Boardriders Inc., Clarks Reliance Footwear Pvt. Ltd., Crocs Inc., Deckers Outdoor Corp., Duke Fashions India Ltd., FatFace Ltd., Flop Happy LLC, Nike Inc., OluKai LLC, Oofos Inc., Skechers USA Inc., Solethreads, SUPERDRY PLC, The Gap Inc., Tory Burch LLC, and VALENTINO Spa. Also, the flip flops market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape and an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06225642/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________