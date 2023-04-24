Global Transfer Membrane Market Report to 2030: Rising Demand for Blotting Membranes for Detecting Infections is Driving Growth

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transfer Membrane Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (PVDF, Nitrocellulose, Nylon), By Transfer Method, By Application, By End-User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global transfer membrane market size is estimated to reach USD 554.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.53% from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Abcam Plc.

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

ATTO Corporation

Azure Bio systems Inc.

Advansta Inc.

GVS S.p.A.

Transfer membranes are used for transferring nucleic acids or proteins in blotting techniques such as Western blotting, Southern blotting, Northern blotting, etc. The growing applications of these techniques in gene mapping, DNA fingerprinting, proteomic analysis, etc. are increasing the utility of transfer membranes in the life sciences research industry globally.



Moreover, the demand for blotting techniques is growing substantially for the early detection of target diseases and causative agents. These techniques offer high sensitivity and specificity which boosts the adoption of transfer membranes for several diagnostics purposes.

Hence, the growing demand for blotting membranes for detecting HIV infection, bovine spongiform encephalopathy, feline immunodeficiency virus infection, HBV infection, etc. is expected to boost the market growth. Similarly, the rising focus and rapid advancements in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of such disorders is anticipated to drive the market growth.



Furthermore, techniques such as Southern blotting are used for the identification of specific DNA sequences in a DNA sample and hence have applications in the recombinant DNA technology where they are used for the isolation of specific DNA fragments.

It is also used in academic research studies aimed at identifying mutations and gene rearrangements to better understand neonatal and genetic diseases. Such widespread applications of the technique have led to an established market presence of transfer membranes which can positively affect the market growth in the near future.



The COVID-19 outbreak positively affected the transfer membranes market in 2020 and 2021 as these membranes were used in the clinical investigation and diagnostic applications for the disease. For instance, Western blots were used as a confirmatory test for the positive or borderline-positive results from other screening tests.

Similarly, Northern blotting techniques were used in identification of various sub-genomes of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In addition, by May 2021, the U.S. and Germany had invested over USD 2 billion and USD 1.5 billion, respectively, in COVID-19 vaccine research and development activities which boosted the growth of life science research tools such as transfer membranes in 2021.



Transfer Membrane Market Report Highlights

PVDF membranes segment held the largest share of 39.57% in 2022, owing to its benefits over the other membranes including nitrocellulose, and nylon, such as high protein binding capacity, high durability, and higher chemical resistance, among others

By transfer method, the dry electro blotting (dry transfer) segment held the largest market share of 37.54% in 2022, owing to the less transfer time required for this method coupled with the lower cost and less cleanup required

By application, the western blotting segment accounted for the largest share of 55.95% in the transfer membrane market in 2022. This can be attributed to the widespread diagnostic applications of the technique

By end-user, the biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share of 62.80% in 2022. The high share of the segment is attributable to the growing investment in research activities undertaken in such facilities

North America held the largest market share of 37.91% in 2022. This can be attributed to the presence of major global players in the market, and growing investments from the public and private organizations for proteomic and life science research in the region

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $385.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $554.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. Increasing research & development activities in the biopharmaceutical industry

3.3.1.2. Rising prevalence of genetic & infectious diseases

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1. Availability of several alternatives to blotting techniques

3.3.2.2. High costs of experimentation & need for skilled professionals

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.2. Macroeconomic Analysis

3.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Transfer Membrane Market: Product Business Analysis

4.1. Transfer Membrane Market: Product Market Share Analysis

4.2. Transfer Membrane Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product (USD Million)

4.3. PVDF

4.3.1. Global PVDF Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Nitrocellulose

4.4.1. Global Nitrocellulose Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5. Nylon

4.5.1. Global Nylon Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Transfer Membrane Market: Transfer Method Business Analysis

5.1. Transfer Membrane Market: Transfer Method Market Share Analysis

5.2. Transfer Membrane Market Estimates & Forecast, By Transfer Method (USD Million)

5.3. Wet or Tank Transfer

5.3.1. Global Wet or Tank Transfer Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Semi-dry Electro blotting (Semi-dry Transfer)

5.4.1. Global Semi-dry Electro blotting Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5. Dry Electro blotting (Dry Transfer)

5.5.1. Global Dry Electro blotting Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Global Other Transfer Methods Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Transfer Membrane Market: Application Business Analysis

6.1. Transfer Membrane Market: Application Market Share Analysis

6.2. Transfer Membrane Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application (USD Million)

6.3. Western Blotting

6.3.1. Global Western Blotting Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Southern Blotting

6.4.1. Global Southern Blotting Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5. Northern Blotting

6.5.1. Global Northern Blotting Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Global Other Applications Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Transfer Membrane Market: End-User Business Analysis

7.1. Transfer Membrane Market: End-User Market Share Analysis

7.2. Transfer Membrane Market Estimates & Forecast, By End-User (USD Million)

7.3. Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies

7.3.1. Global Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Academic & Research Institutes

7.4.1. Global Academic & Research Institutes Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.5. Diagnostic Labs

7.5.1. Global Diagnostic Labs Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Transfer Membrane Market: Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Strategy Mapping

9.3. Company Profiles/Listing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nmle8q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment