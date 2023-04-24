The Global Fragrances Market is forecast to grow by USD 12762.49 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.97% during the forecast period

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fragrances Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06225639/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the fragrances market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for cosmetic products, growing demand for detergents, and the adoption of advanced technologies.



The fragrances market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Natural

• Synthetic



By Application

• Household care

• Personal care and cosmetics

• Fine fragrances



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing preference for natural ingredients as one of the prime reasons driving the fragrances market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of advanced technologies and diversified business portfolios by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fragrances market covers the following areas:

• Fragrances market sizing

• Fragrances market forecast

• Fragrances market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fragrances market vendors that include AirEsscentials Inc., Amway Corp., CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Firmenich SA, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Givaudan SA, Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Lion Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and Co Holding SA, Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Revlon Inc., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC. Also, the fragrances market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape and an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06225639/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________