Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $49.39 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.8%

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbial Fermentation Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Antibiotics, Vaccines), By End-user (Biopharmaceutical Companies), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microbial fermentation technology market size is expected to reach USD 49.39 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8%.

Companies Mentioned

Biocon Ltd.

BioVectra Inc.

Danone UK

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lonza

Novozymes A/S

TerraVia Holdings, Inc.

BIOZEEN

Since fermentation is observed to be of utmost importance in the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, there is also a growing demand for microbial fermentation technology in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. This has led to increasing collaborations and developments in this market space.



For instance, in September 2021, BIOVECTRA and ABEC collaboratively announced that the latter company would provide CSR single-use microbial fermentation solutions to expand BIOVECTRA's manufacturing capabilities. The newly installed solutions are expected to provide a faster turnaround time with high-growth microbial fermentation on large scale.

Moreover, in September 2022, Cargill and Genomatica along with Cyclone Engineers are working on a project to scale up the bioreactor fermentation processing. This project is a part of the National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative with a grant of USD 2.5 million.



Furthermore, technological advances in microbial fermentation platforms are also expected to supplement the market growth. For instance, several metabolic engineering approaches have been developed by researchers to enhance the performance of microbial cell factories used for the production of complex biologics or small molecules. Such continuous developments in this market space are likely to increase the adoption of this technology in biomanufacturing.



Additionally, various medications and vaccines, such as hormones, antibody fragments, and pneumococcal vaccines, are bio-manufactured using microbial fermentation techniques. Bacterial cells are often resistant to shear damage, enabling the use of high-shear radial impeller systems and high agitation rates.

This gives the fermentors a high mass transfer potential, allowing them to accommodate fast metabolizing, high-cell density microbial cell cultivations and increasing the quantity of product that the bioprocesses can produce. Thus, with the increasing adoption of SUB fermentors for bacterial fermentation, the market is likely to witness significant growth in the coming years.



Microbial Fermentation Technology Market Report Highlights

Based on application, the antibiotics segment captured the highest market revenue share in 2021. Increasing research activities due to the rise of antibiotic-resistant microbes have positively impacted market growth

Owing to the faster and more stable growth pattern of microorganisms, the use of fermentation in small molecule synthesis is expected to witness lucrative growth throughout the forecast period

By end-users, CMOs and CDMOs accounted for a significant share in 2021. The capacity expansion by several CMOs and the growing trend of outsourcing is expected to propel the segment revenue generation

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2021 owing to the high number of operating CMOs and the growing biopharmaceutical industry in countries such as India, Japan, and China

Furthermore, the demand for biologics and biopharmaceuticals is increasing in Japan. As a result, Japanese firms are undertaking various strategic initiatives to enhance their domestic biomanufacturing operations

North America is anticipated to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period owing to the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry coupled with a high number of fermentation solution providers

Continuous efforts by key players to improve their product offerings are also contributing to North America's regional market growth

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $30964.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49390 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.3. Market Trends and Outlook

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Increasing usage of fermentation technology-derived products among various industries

3.4.2. Rising research and development activities in different fields of fermentation technology

3.4.3. Exhausting fossil fuel reserves and rising gasoline prices

3.5. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.1. Technological challenges associated with microbial fermentation

3.6. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping 2022

3.7. Business Environment Analysis

3.7.1. SWOT Analysis; By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.7.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Application Business Analysis

4.1. Microbial Fermentation Technology Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2. Antibiotics

4.2.1. Antibiotics Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Probiotics Supplements

4.3.1. Probiotics Supplements Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Monoclonal Antibodies

4.4.1. Monoclonal Antibodies Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5. Recombinant Proteins

4.5.1. Recombinant Proteins Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.6. Biosimilars

4.6.1. Biosimilars Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.7. Vaccines

4.7.1. Vaccines Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.8. Enzymes

4.8.1. Enzymes Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.9. Small Molecules

4.9.1. Small Molecules Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.10. Others

4.10.1. Others Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. End-User Business Analysis

5.1. Microbial Fermentation Technology Market: End-User Movement Analysis

5.2. Biopharmaceutical Companies

5.2.1. Biopharmaceutical Companies Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

5.3.1. Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. CMOs & CDMOs

5.4.1. CMOs & CDMOs Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5. Academic & Research Institutes

5.5.1. Academic & Research Institutes Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kfwmgc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment