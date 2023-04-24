The Global Acupuncture Market is forecast to grow by USD 16839.1 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.09% during the forecast period

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acupuncture Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195424/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the acupuncture market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising stress among the young population.



The acupuncture market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Needle acupuncture

• Electroacupuncture

• Auricular acupuncture

• Cupping

• Others



By End-user

• Hospitals and specialty clinics

• Wellness centers

• Research and academic institutions



By Geography

• Europe

• Asia

• North America

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advancements in healthcare facilities as one of the prime reasons driving the acupuncture market growth during the next few years. Also, AI-directed acupuncture and an increase in spa-based acupuncture services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the acupuncture market covers the following areas:

• Acupuncture market sizing

• Acupuncture market forecast

• Acupuncture market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading acupuncture market vendors that include 3B Scientific GmbH, ACA, AcuMedic Ltd., Acupuncture Plus, Asia med GmbH, Beijing Acupuncture and Herbal Clinic, Blue Branches Acupuncture, CUTTING EDGE CHIROPRACTIC, Dongbang Medical, Dongguan Southstar Electronics Ltd., Mayo Clinic, Meridius Medical GmbH, MKW Lasersystem GmbH, Modern Acupuncture, schwa medico GmbH, Sedatelec, Wuhan ZJZK Technology Co. Ltd., Wuxi Jiajian Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Zepter International Poland sp. z o. o., and Neo Acupunture. Also, the acupuncture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape and an analysis of the key vendors.



