Global Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technology Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $19.3 Billion by 2030 from $14 Billion in 2022 - Environment Sensing and Monitoring to Emerge as Mainstream

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market to Reach $19.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Environmental Monitoring Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Outdoor Environmental Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|296
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$14.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$19.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Recent Market Activity
- Market Outlook
- Growth Stimulants in a Nutshell
- Major Concerns
- Growing Significance in Developing Nations
- Key Growth Drivers
- Legislations Drive Demand
- Concerns over GHG Emissions Fuel Need for Proactive Interventions
- Greenhouse Gases Largely Caused by Human Activity
- Rising Incidence of Environmental Disasters Increase Uptake
- Competitive Scenario
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Environment Sensing and Monitoring to Emerge as Mainstream Market
- Increasing Use of Environmental Sensing for Monitoring Climate Change
- IEM Critical for Addressing Climate Change
- Environmental Monitoring and Biodiversity
- Innovative and Greener Products: Need of the Hour
- Miniaturization Penetrates into Environmental Sensors Market
- Remote Environmental Monitoring - Catching the Trend
- Remote Sensing of Environment - Low Cost Model of Monitoring
- Integrated Environmental-Economic Information Vital for Policy Makers
- Analytics in Environment Sensing
- Biosensors find Increasing Use
- Improved Government Spending Drives Environmental Monitoring Market
- Chemical Sensors - High Growth Prospects on Offer
- Poor Water Quality Increases Demand for Dissolved Gases Sensors
- Rise in Use of Gas Sensors for Environmental Monitoring
- Innovative Sensor Technology Drives Advancements in Gas Detection Devices
- MEMS Sensors Role in Automotive Applications
- Pervasive Sensing Trend
- Nano-Sensor Technology Demonstrate Bright Future Prospects
- Extensive Use of Global Positioning Systems
- Increasing Role of Remote Sensing Devices for On-Road Screening
- Technological Advancements Driving Demand for Water Quality Monitoring Equipment
- Opportunities in Store in the Marine Sector
- Challenging Business Environment
- Complexity and Uncertainty - Major Challenges for Environmental Monitoring
- Longevity and Continuity - Important Parameters for Effective Monitoring Program
- Budget Constraints - Haunting the Monitoring Programs
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 87 Featured)
- Agilent Technologies (USA)
- AirTest Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
- Applied Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- City Technology, Ltd. (UK)
- Coastal Environmental Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Danaher Corporation (USA)
- ChemTreat (USA)
- Hach Company (USA)
- Trojan Technologies (Canada)
- E.S.I. Environmental Sensors, Inc. (Canada)
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
- Northrop Grumman Corp. (USA)
- Ocean Optics, Inc. (USA)
- Raytheon Company (USA)
- Sensors, Inc. (USA)
- TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Vaisala Oyj (Finland)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8tidvq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment