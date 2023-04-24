Global Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technology Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $19.3 Billion by 2030 from $14 Billion in 2022 - Environment Sensing and Monitoring to Emerge as Mainstream

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market to Reach $19.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Environmental Monitoring Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Outdoor Environmental Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 296 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $14.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Growth Stimulants in a Nutshell

Major Concerns

Growing Significance in Developing Nations

Key Growth Drivers

Legislations Drive Demand

Concerns over GHG Emissions Fuel Need for Proactive Interventions

Greenhouse Gases Largely Caused by Human Activity

Rising Incidence of Environmental Disasters Increase Uptake

Competitive Scenario

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Environment Sensing and Monitoring to Emerge as Mainstream Market

Increasing Use of Environmental Sensing for Monitoring Climate Change

IEM Critical for Addressing Climate Change

Environmental Monitoring and Biodiversity

Innovative and Greener Products: Need of the Hour

Miniaturization Penetrates into Environmental Sensors Market

Remote Environmental Monitoring - Catching the Trend

Remote Sensing of Environment - Low Cost Model of Monitoring

Integrated Environmental-Economic Information Vital for Policy Makers

Analytics in Environment Sensing

Biosensors find Increasing Use

Improved Government Spending Drives Environmental Monitoring Market

Chemical Sensors - High Growth Prospects on Offer

Poor Water Quality Increases Demand for Dissolved Gases Sensors

Rise in Use of Gas Sensors for Environmental Monitoring

Innovative Sensor Technology Drives Advancements in Gas Detection Devices

MEMS Sensors Role in Automotive Applications

Pervasive Sensing Trend

Nano-Sensor Technology Demonstrate Bright Future Prospects

Extensive Use of Global Positioning Systems

Increasing Role of Remote Sensing Devices for On-Road Screening

Technological Advancements Driving Demand for Water Quality Monitoring Equipment

Opportunities in Store in the Marine Sector

Challenging Business Environment

Complexity and Uncertainty - Major Challenges for Environmental Monitoring

Longevity and Continuity - Important Parameters for Effective Monitoring Program

Budget Constraints - Haunting the Monitoring Programs

