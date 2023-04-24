Manure Spreader Sales Valuation to Cross USD 1.3 billion by 2031, Lack of Manpower in Rural Areas Augmenting Market Trajectory: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Pressing need to improve crop productivity and reduce production costs for farmers is likely to drive the adoption of agricultural equipment, including manure spreaders. The global manure spreader market was valued at US$ 980.0 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1.3 Bn by 2031.



Constant advancements in agriculture machinery are likely to pave the way for advanced designs in side-discharge and rear-discharge spreaders. An instance is demand for manure spreaders integrated with industrial IoT (IIoT).

New designs in manure spreader machine are likely to broaden the market outlook in the near future. Rise in demand for automated manure spreaders is anticipated to accelerate market development. Rapid pace of adoption of sturdy and durable manure, compost, and fertilizer spreaders among farmers in developed countries such as those in North America is projected to augment the market value in the next few years.

Recent trends indicate a rise in adoption of organic farming methods in North America. This is likely to exert a favorable influence on the growth dynamics of the market.

Key Findings of Study

Rapid Rate of Adoption of Tractor-mounted Manure Spreaders : Rise in adoption of tractor-based manure spreaders is expected to bolster the market. Increase in trend of mechanization of manure application in large farms and grasslands is anticipated to bolster the usage of tractor-mounted manure spreaders.



Rise in adoption of tractor-based manure spreaders is expected to bolster the market. Increase in trend of mechanization of manure application in large farms and grasslands is anticipated to bolster the usage of tractor-mounted manure spreaders. Farmers with small holdings in developing countries are also likely to purchase manure spreaders, encouraged by the availability of easy finance options. Surge in awareness about several benefits of manure spreader, such as enhanced crop productivity and economic usage of fertilizers, is anticipated to bolster the demand for these among farmers.



Advancement in Manure Spreader Technology to Open New Revenue Opportunities: Companies in the manure spreader market are undertaking R&D activities to launch advanced products. They are equipping the agriculture machinery with advanced hardware and software. An example is the deployment of an interactive user interface and cloud-based technology. Increase in trend of automation in farming machinery is projected to spur the manure spreader industry development.



Key Drivers

Rise in need to improve food security is anticipated to drive the adoption of precision agriculture equipment. Rapid increase in trend of farm mechanization in developed countries is expected to bolster market growth. Governments of many countries, especially those of developing countries, are encouraging mechanization in farming activities with the objective to promote crop productivity.



Continuous advancement in manure spreaders is expected to broaden the market outlook. Integration with AI technology is likely to strengthen the market prospects of next-generation manure spreaders.



Surge in adoption of tractors and trailers for large grasslands and farms is anticipated to accelerate manure spreader market development in the near future. Rapid expansion of the agriculture sector in developing countries is expected to bolster the market growth.



Governments are undertaking several initiatives to boost the adoption of advanced agriculture equipment and are offering subsidies to facilitate this. For instance, banks and financial institutions in India are offering loans to eligible farmers to enable them purchase tractors, combined harvesters, and farm implements.



Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is projected to account for dominant market share from 2023 to 2031. Surge in usage of advanced farming machinery is expected to propel the market in the region. Rapid adoption of manure spreaders among farmers in the region can be ascribed to their high per capita income. Prominent presence of several agriculture equipment manufacturers who are engaged in designing and manufacturing of high-quality manure spreaders is likely to augment the market size in North America.

Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for manure spreaders. Rise in adoption of manure spreaders is driven by the growth in awareness about productivity gains and cost benefits among farmers. Increase in government support in facilitating the purchase of agriculture machinery in developing countries is likely to fuel the market.

Competition Landscape

The business landscape is highly competitive, with the presence of several small-sized companies in the manure spreader industry. Prominent companies are entering into partnerships in order to develop innovative products and increase their market share.

Key players operating in the manure spreader market are Agri-Spread, BOSSINI S.r.l, DANGREVILLE, Farmtech d.o.o., Fimaks Machinery Co., Ltd., JOSKIN S.A., GRV, PICHON, Rolland Trailers, SIP, and Ursus SA.

