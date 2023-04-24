The Global Gas Utilities Market is forecast to grow by USD 445.37 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Utilities Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06063688/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the gas utilities market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in global natural gas demand, expansion of gas pipeline infrastructure, and favorable government support.



The gas utilities market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Industrial gas

• Special gas

• Biogas and synthetic gas



By End-user

• Residential and commercial

• Power generation

• Industrial

• Others



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of gas supply and distribution infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the gas utilities market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in natural gas production from unconventional sources and technological advances in gas distribution will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gas utilities market covers the following areas:

• Gas utilities market sizing

• Gas utilities market forecast

• Gas utilities market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gas utilities market vendors that include Atmos Energy Corp., China Gas Holdings Ltd., China National Petroleum Corp., CMS Energy Corp, Duke Energy Corp., E.ON SE, Electricite de France SA, Enel Spa, ENGIE SA, ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., Gazprom International Ltd., Iberdrola SA, National Grid Plc, Nextera Energy Inc., Origin Energy Ltd., PG and E Corp., The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd., Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., and Southern Co. Also, the gas utilities market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

