The Global AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market is forecast to grow by $ 3250.86 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period

Our report on the AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in oil and gas demand, a rising number of E&P activities, and growing investments in refineries.



The AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market is segmented as below:

By Power Rating

• Less than 1kV

• Between 1 kV and 6.6 kV

• Greater than 6.6 kV



By Type

• Induction motor

• Synchronous motor



By Geography

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• Europe

• South America



This study identifies the increasing adoption of electric motors in ROVs and subsea production systems as one of the prime reasons driving the AC electric motor sales in the oil and gas market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in deep water and ultra-deepwater E&P activities and increasing adoption of modular mini refineries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market covers the following areas:

• AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market sizing

• AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market forecast

• AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Arc Systems Inc., Elektrim Motors, FLANDERS Inc., Franklin Electric Co. Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hoyer Motors, Nidec Corp., NOV Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Siemens AG, TECO-Westinghouse, Toshiba Corp., WEG Equipamentos Eletricos S.A., Wolong ELectric Group, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Also, the AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

