Micro Mobile Data Centers (MMDCs) Market to Reach Valuation of USD 14.3 Bn at CAGR of 13.1% by 2032 - Report by Market.us

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market.us forecasts that the micro mobile data centers market will exceed USD 14.3 billion by 2032 from USD 4.3 billion and is expected to achieve a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% between 2023 and 2032. Micro mobile data centers are compact, self-contained units that can be easily transported & deployed to remote or edge locations. They typically include all the necessary components of traditional data centers like storage, networking equipment, cooling systems, power supply, and servers, but in a smaller form factor which is designed for mobility. MMDCs are ideal for edge computing, where data processing is done at the edge of the network than sending the data back to the central location. They can be deployed in a variety of locations, like warehouses, retail stores, hospitals, factories, or outdoors for processing data in real-time and enabling faster decision-making. MMDCs are also useful for disaster recovery by providing a backup for critical data in the event of a disaster. Overall, MMDCs are a flexible & scalable solution for edge computing, cloud computing, disaster recovery, and IoT and their demand is expected to increase in the coming years.

Key Takeaway:

Based on rack units, in 2022, the micro mobile data centers market was dominated by the above 40 RU segment owing to higher capacity and flexibility.

owing to higher capacity and flexibility. By application, in 2022, the edge computing segment dominated the largest market share in the application segment.

dominated the largest market share in the application segment. By enterprise size, in 2022, the micro mobile data centers market was dominated by the small and medium-sized enterprises segment .

. Based on industry verticals, in 2022, the IT and telecom segment dominates the micro mobile data centers market.

dominates the micro mobile data centers market. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 52.4% .

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of . Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR among all regions, owing to the large and growing population and development of digital infrastructure.

Factors affecting the growth of the micro mobile data centers market?

Several factors can have an impact on the growth of the micro mobile data centers market including:

Adoption of edge computing: The adoption of edge computing is one of the key drivers of the micro mobile data center market. Many organizations move towards edge computing to process data close to the source, and the demand for mobile data centers is expected to increase.

Growth of IoT: The growth of IoT devices & sensors is a key factor driving the micro mobile data center market. As more IoT devices are developed at the edge of the network, the need for processing & analyzing data in real time is increasing.

Cloud computing: The increasing adoption of cloud computing is also contributing to the growth of the MMDC market. MMDCs can be used to provide localized cloud services, which enables organizations to process and store data close to the source.

Need for rapid deployment: The need for rapid deployment of data centers as MMDCs can be easily transported & quickly deployed in remote or edge locations, which enables organizations to set up new data centers quickly and cost-effectively.

Government regulations: Government regulations & policies may also impact the growth of the market. For instance, regulations related to data sovereignty & privacy may require organizations to process & store data locally.

Market Growth

The micro mobile data centers market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years because of the increasing adoption of edge computing, cloud computing, IoT, and rapid developments. The demand for micro mobile data centers is rising due to organizations looking for flexible & scalable solutions for processing & storing data closer to the source. Additionally, the need for disaster recovery solutions & government regulations related to data sovereignty & privacy is expected to drive market growth of the market. Overall, the MMDCs market is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years as organizations look for new ways to process & store data in a more efficient & cost-effective manner.

Regional Analysis

North America is accounted as the most dominant market in the global micro mobile data centers market with a market share of 52.4%, during the forecasted period. Due to the region’s well-established IT infrastructure, advanced cloud computing services, a large number of data centers, and high-speed internet connectivity. Additionally, North America has a huge customer base for mobile data centers including all-sized businesses, NGOs, and government agencies. Additionally, a supportive regulatory environment for innovation and investments.

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 4.3 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 14.3 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 13.1% from 2023 to 2032 North America Revenue Share 52.4% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Micro mobile data centers that can process and analyze such information in real-time have become increasingly essential as more data is generated at the edge of networks. As a result, demand for micro mobile data centers that can quickly be deployed to remote sites has surged. Micro mobile data centers have become an essential disaster recovery and business continuity solution, offering a portable and small option to protect IT infrastructure during times of crisis.

Micro mobile data centers, which can be situated virtually anywhere, have become increasingly sought-after due to the rise in remote work and mobile computing applications. These scalable, transportable solutions offer businesses and organizations an affordable, portable option. They have become indispensable components of modern IT infrastructure due to advances in edge computing, IoT, cloud services, disaster recovery processes, and mobile computing applications. Due to the growth of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and other connected gadgets, massive amounts of data must be processed locally. Micro mobile data centers offer an ideal solution for processing this info at the edge of networks.

Market Restraints

Micro mobile data centers may have limited capacity due to their small and portable design. For large data processing needs or resource-intensive applications, more robust and scalable solutions such as traditional data centers or cloud computing may be necessary to ensure successful business operations. Micro mobile data centers require both power and cooling to run optimally, which may not be available in remote areas with limited resources. Security is of the utmost importance for micro mobile data centers, especially when located in unfriendly environments. There is always the risk that sensitive data could be stolen or accessed without authorization. Furthermore, this could restrict interoperability between vendors, disadvantaging users from taking advantage of micro mobile data centers.

Market Opportunities

Forecasters anticipate that the proliferation of IoT devices, smart sensors, and other connected gadgets will continue to drive demand for edge computing services. Micro mobile data centers are ideal for this trend, as their capacity to process and analyze data at the edge of networks in a compact, portable manner is ideal. Enterprises of all sizes must plan for disaster recovery and business continuity, as it helps ensure operations don't stop due to natural disasters, cyberattacks, or other catastrophic events. Micro mobile data centers are an efficient and mobile solution to keep critical IT infrastructure running during disruptions. 5G networks offer fast, low-latency connectivity suitable for a range of applications. As 5G networks offer centralized processing and storage capabilities, micro mobile data centers will become increasingly important to meet the demands of 5G applications.

Report Segmentation of the Micro Mobile Data Centers Market

Rack Unit Insight

The above 40 RU dominates the market with a revenue share of 46.5% in 2022, and this segment drives the market in the rack unit segment due to its higher capacity compared to smaller units which means they can accommodate more storage devices, networking equipment, and servers which allows for larger & more complex computing environments. Micro mobile data centers (MMDCs) with larger rack units can be easily scaled up to meet growing demands.

Application Insight

Micro mobile data centers' market share is dominated by the edge computing segment with a share of 44%, due to it bringing computation and data storage closer to their intended use, improving latency, response time, and bandwidth. As more devices connect to the internet and generate ever-larger amounts of data, edge computing's demand continues to grow rapidly.

Enterprise Size Insight

Large enterprises accounted for the largest revenue share in the market which is 56.4% in 2022, and this segment drives the market enterprise size segment due to they face various issues related to higher power consumptions & higher carbon footprints. Micro mobile data centers are highly efficient in terms of power & cooling which fit in the box instead of the entire physical infrastructure. MMDCs also help enterprises with easy and quick deployments and help them to expand their existing data centers.

Industry Vertical Insight

The IT & telecom holds a significant share in the industry vertical segment which is 26.5% in 2022, and this segment drives the market in the industry vertical segment due to the need for edge computing & the growth of the IoT. Micro mobile data centers can provide the necessary computing & storage capabilities for edge computing & IoT applications, which enables IT and telecom companies in processing data closer to the source and improve performance.

Recent Developments of the Micro Mobile Data Centers Market

In June 2022, Microsoft has signed a deal with Eaton which makes data centers' backup power supplies systems a part of the electricity grid, supporting the integration of renewable energy sources. This grid-ready EnergyAware UPSs can respond to control signals from the electricity utility and offer power to the local grid.

Microsoft has signed a deal with Eaton which makes data centers' backup power supplies systems a part of the electricity grid, supporting the integration of renewable energy sources. This grid-ready EnergyAware UPSs can respond to control signals from the electricity utility and offer power to the local grid. In September 2021, Australian micro data center firm Zella DC has launched a microdata center-as-a-service offering. The new Service option is available for all its existing micro data centers and provides a new Opex model which provides companies with the option for processing more data at the Edge.

Australian micro data center firm Zella DC has launched a microdata center-as-a-service offering. The new Service option is available for all its existing micro data centers and provides a new Opex model which provides companies with the option for processing more data at the Edge. In November 2020, Eaton which is a global vendor and provider of power management solutions formed a partnership with the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Informatics of the University of Zagreb for developing micro data center solutions. The main aim of this partnership is to enable data centers with one to ten racks for getting more value from their IT infrastructure at lower costs and without complexity.

Market Segmentation

Based on Rack Unit

Up to 20 RU

20 RU to 40 RU

Above 40 RU

Based on Application

Instant Data Center

Remote Office and Branch Office

Edge Computing

Based on Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Based on Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Other Industry Verticals

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The key players in this market have a strong market share due to their technological advancement solutions, wide customer base, and efficient services. They are focusing on collaborations & partnerships for expanding their market reach & enhance their product offerings. Overall, the micro mobile data center market is highly competitive and the key players are expected to continue innovating for maintaining their market share.

Key Market Players:

Listed below are some of the most important micro mobile data center industry players.

Cannon Technologies Ltd

Canovate Group Eaton Corporation

Hanley Energy

IBM Corporation

Schneider Electric

Dell EMC Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Other Key Players

