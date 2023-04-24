The Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is forecast to grow by USD 4,953.48 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.06% during the forecast period

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891149/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the drug discovery informatics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing R and D investments by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, drug discovery with reduced time and cost by using in-silico modeling tools, and increasing outsourcing activities for drug discovery.



The drug discovery informatics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Discovery informatics

• Development informatics



By Solution

• Software

• Services



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing number of clinical trials as one of the prime reasons driving the drug discovery informatics market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising adoption of AI tools and the rising emergence of personalized medicine will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the drug discovery informatics market covers the following areas:

• Drug discovery informatics market sizing

• Drug discovery informatics market forecast

• Drug discovery informatics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drug discovery informatics market vendors that include Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Certara Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., ChemAxon Ltd., ChemBridge Corp., Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Cresset BioMolecular Discovery Ltd., Curia Global Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Eurofins Scientific SE, Evotec SE, Infosys Ltd., Insilico Medicine, International Business Machines Corp., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Melissa Inc., OpenEye Scientific Software Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Schrodinger Inc., Selvita SA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.. Also, the drug discovery informatics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.





