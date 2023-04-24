The Global False Eyelashes Market is forecast to grow by USD 390.36 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global False Eyelashes Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05772558/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the false eyelashes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising awareness about eye makeup, increasing working women population, and social media and celebrity endorsements.



The false eyelashes market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Synthetic

• Natural



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies multichannel marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the false eyelashes market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of customizable false eyelashes and the advent of handmade false eyelashes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the false eyelashes market covers the following areas:

• False eyelashes market sizing

• False eyelashes market forecast

• False eyelashes market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading false eyelashes market vendors that include Acelashes, Babil Lashes Factory Co., Bella Lash Extensions, Blink Lash Store, Esqido Ltd., Gianni Lashes, Gold Lashes Group, HB USA Holdings Inc., House of Lashes, Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd., JTFIL False Eyelash Co. Ltd., KISS Products Inc., Lash Affair, Lemer Lashes, Lilly Lashes LLC, NovaLash, Parfums de Coeur Ltd., PT. Bio Takara, Qingdao Elour Beauty, and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. Also, the false eyelashes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



