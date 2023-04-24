The Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market is forecast to grow by USD 3,355.71 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767737/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent standards for sulfur oxide emission, growing demand for power, and implementation of new emission norms in industries.



The flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Wet FGD

• Dry FGD



By End-user

• Power plants

• Iron and steel

• Chemicals

• Cement

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising preference for dry FGD technology as one of the prime reasons driving the flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market growth during the next few years. Also, the availability of efficient ammonia desulfurization (EADS) technology as an alternative to limestone-gypsum-based FGD and the flourishing FGD gypsum market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market covers the following areas:

• Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market sizing

• Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market forecast

• Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market vendors that include AECOM, Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Doosan Corp., Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd., Enviropol, FLSmidth and Co. AS, Fujian Longking Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., John Wood Group PLC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KraftPowercon Sweden AB, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., RAFAKO SA, Rudis Doo Trbovlje, Steinmuller Engineering GmbH, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Thermax Ltd., Tsukishima Kikai Co. Ltd., and Valmet Corp.. Also, the flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

