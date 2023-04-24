The Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market is forecast to grow by USD 53626.86 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.57% during the forecast period

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05749188/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the electric vehicle (EV) battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for EVs and their expanded applications, the shift of the automotive industry toward EVs, and advances in EV batteries and associated technologies.



The electric vehicle (EV) battery market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Lithium-ion battery

• Lead-acid battery

• Others



By Vehicle Type

• Battery electric vehicle

• Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle

• Hybrid electric vehicle



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of software and sensors for intelligent BMS as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle (EV) battery market growth during the next few years. Also, EV charging with V2G technology and revision in safety standards of lithium-ion batteries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric vehicle (EV) battery market vendors that include A123 Systems LLC, Ballard Power Systems Inc., BYD Co. Ltd., Clarios, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., Cummins Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Enertech International Inc., Envision Group, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Solid Power Inc., Tianneng Battery, and Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.. Also, the electric vehicle (EV) battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

