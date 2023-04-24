Microscopy Devices Market Size Worth USD 12.4 Bn by 2028 Owing to Growth and Advancement in Semiconductor Industry | TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microscopy devices market size was valued at USD 8.1 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 12.4 Bn by 2028. The global industry is likely to rise at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2021 and 2028.



Growing occurrences of diseases and expanding applications for microscopic devices are estimated to drive business growth in the near future. Market participants are anticipated to focus on making affordable microscopy equipment, which is likely to drive business opportunities in the global market.

Companies operating in the global market for microscopy devices could accelerate the development of new products and seize revenue possibilities to get an advantage over rivals. Market players are expanding their service offerings in order to get an advantage in the healthcare industry.

The global industry is driven by rising use of integrated microscopes in hospitals, research labs, and diagnostic labs. Consequently, manufacturers of microscopy instruments are focusing on new developments. Moreover, preference for small devices is rising in nanotechnology and semiconductor sectors.

Global Microscopy Devices Market: Key Players

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Leica Microsystems

Keysight Technologies

Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH

FEI Company

Olympus Corporation

Cameca SAS

Nikon Corporation

NT-MDT SI,

Key Findings of Market Report

Microscopy has several uses in the semiconductor industry, including monitoring, research, and development, quality control, and process development analysis. Besides this, the semiconductor sector has seen a rise in the use of microscopes due to advancements in optoelectronics, quantum dots, and nano electronics.



Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 8.1 Bn in 2020 Market Value USD 12.4 Bn by 2028 Growth Rate 5.6% Forecast Period 2021–2028 No. of Pages 262 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, Application and End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Olympus Corporation, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH, Nikon Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Bruker Corporation, FEI Company, JOEL Ltd., Cameca SAS, NT-MDT SI, Keysight Technologies

Global Microscopy Devices Market: Growth Drivers



In cellular biology, microscopes are frequently employed for cancer cell and stem cell research. Demand for microscope equipment is increasing due to advances in the field of biomedical engineering. Applications in biological and biomedical research benefit greatly from the use of electron and fluorescence microscopes, microscopy equipment, and optical and microscopy accessories. This factor is estimated to drive market development in the coming years.



Furthermore, rising government spending on healthcare and R&D initiatives is driving expansion of contact research organizations. Several CROs (Contact Research Organizations) offer help for clinical studies and clinical trials for various medical equipment, including microscopy devices. Additionally, growth of contract research organizations in various developing countries is attracting new competitors to the global microscopy devices market. Several pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses are outsourcing their R&D activities to focus on their core business areas and reduce costs on labor and other expenses. Therefore, expansion of CROs is anticipated to boost the microscopy devices industry growth.



Global Microscopy Devices Market: Regional Landscape

One of the key factors propelling the microscopy devices market in North America is rising number of highly advanced research organizations and laboratories. Research and Development (R&D) expenditures, the supply of cutting-edge microscopy equipment from major industry players, and a growing emphasis on nanotechnology are other key factors that are positively influencing market expansion in North America. Breakthroughs in pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors as well as growing usage of technologically sophisticated microscopy tools such as scanning probe microscopy and electron microscopy, are anticipated to drive industry growth.



Global Microscopy Devices Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Optical Microscopy Light Microscopy (Inverted and Upright Microscopy) Confocal/Multiphoton Microscopy X-ray Microscopy Fluorescence Microscopy Phase Contrast Microscopy Stimulated Emission Depletion Microscopy





Scanning Probe Microscopy



STM (Scanning tunneling microscope) AFM (Atomic force microscopy) NSOM (Near-field scanning optical microscopy)



Electron Microscopy SEM (Scanning electron microscope) TEM (Transmission electron microscopy) STEM (Scanning transmission electron microscope) FIB (Focused ion beam)





Microscopy Accessories



Microscopy Camera Objective Scanners Others



Application

Cell and Molecular Biology

Pharmacology and Toxicology

Clinical Pathology and Diagnostics

Surgery

Biomedical Engineering

Neuroscience

Others



End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratory

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Physician Offices

Academic & Research Institutes



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



