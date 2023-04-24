The Global Cruise Tourism Market is forecast to grow by USD 21,029.11 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cruise Tourism Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666318/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cruise tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by strong global economic recovery and increasing HNWIS, an increase in onboard facilities and offerings, and an increase in government support for the cruise industry.



The cruise tourism market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Ocean cruising

• River cruising



By Product

• Passenger ticket

• Onboard facilities



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing consumer adoption of repositioning cruising as one of the prime reasons driving the cruise tourism market growth during the next few years. Also, improvements in port infrastructure and an increasing focus on sustainability will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cruise tourism market vendors that include AmaWaterways, Ambassador Cruise Holidays Ltd., American Cruise Lines, Azamara, Carnival Corp. and Plc, Compagnie du Ponant, Cosmos Tours Ltd., Genting Hong Kong Ltd., KSINC, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Ocean World Ltd., Riviera Travel, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., Saga Group Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., TUI AG, Viking Cruises, Virgin Cruises Intermediate Ltd., and LaVista Travel. Also, the cruise tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

