Seoul Robotics Unveils First-of-its-Kind Intersection Traffic Solution

ATLANTA, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul Robotics , the company driving smart 3D infrastructure solutions, today announced a comprehensive end-to-end intersection traffic solution that transforms raw 3D data into actionable insights for traffic controllers. Seoul Robotics' new solution adds a layer of intelligence to 3D perception that goes beyond the capabilities of legacy traffic management systems by interpreting real-time data and driving critical roadway decisions that improve mobility and ensure pedestrian safety.



The solution collects and analyzes data through SENSR-I, the infrastructure-based version of Seoul Robotics’ patented 3D perception platform, SENSR™. SENSR-I uses the industry’s most accurate deep learning AI to simultaneously track, detect, and identify vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians to create a digital twin of the environment. This provides traffic controllers the most robust insights for real-time decision-making to enable cities to enhance mobility and safety by accurately identifying and addressing road risks, such as extending light signals to ensure safe passage for late pedestrian crossings.

“Cities have been struggling with outdated traffic systems that lack intelligence and essentially ignore the most unpredictable and vulnerable road users,” said William Muller, Vice President of Business Development at Seoul Robotics. “Our latest solution bridges the gap by providing cities worldwide with the tools to actually improve traffic operations. With instant access to vital information and advanced detection for not just vehicles, but also pedestrians and bicyclists, cities can now take bold steps to revolutionize urban mobility and ensure the safety of their communities.”

Using AI, Seoul Robotics’ solution is able to proactively interpret intersection activities based on real-time and statistical data, as opposed to relying on physically triggered signals. It is designed with an open architecture that uses standard communication protocols in order to share highly accurate insights on object location, travel direction, and speed with the various traffic controllers used by cities – a departure from traditional intersection solutions that rely on passive alert systems that are disruptive and costly to install.

Seoul Robotics’ solution is compatible with a range of 3D sensors which are easily fitted onto existing roadside infrastructure and typically require little-to-no traffic disruption while installing or servicing. This simplified, cost-effective approach virtually delivers immediate outcomes that enhance road safety and improve intersection management for municipalities and Departments of Transportation.

Seoul Robotics is showcasing its new intersection traffic solution alongside other smart city technology at ITS America Conference & Expo 2023, taking place April 24-27. Visit booth #1222 to learn more or visit www.seoulrobotics.org .

About Seoul Robotics

Seoul Robotics was founded in 2017 with a mission to unlock unparalleled insights and capabilities by capturing the world in 3D. The company’s core technology, SENSR™, is a patented 3D perception software that uses AI deep learning and weather-filtering capabilities to provide the most advanced, accurate environmental insights. Today, this industry-leading software delivers transformative intelligence and capabilities across a wide range of industries, including, Intelligent Transport Systems, security, smart cities, and autonomous mobility. Powered by SENSR, Seoul Robotics is pioneering a new approach to automating vehicles called ‘Autonomy Through Infrastructure,’ providing infrastructure-based autonomous driving systems that do not require any hardware changes to vehicles themselves. Seoul Robotics has offices in Seoul, Munich, and Atlanta, and is backed by leading global financial institutions. For more information, visit www.seoulrobotics.org .

Contact

Ann Gargiulo

ann.gargiulo@seoulrobotics.org

LaunchSquad for Seoul Robotics

seoulrobotics@launchsquad.com