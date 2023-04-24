The Global Smart Shoes Market is forecast to grow by USD 549.45 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Shoes Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351821/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the smart shoes market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing product innovation leads to increasing premiumization, growing awareness of healthy lifestyles and smart fitness products, and increased adoption in medical applications.



The smart shoes market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By End-user

• Adults

• Senior citizens

• Users with disability

• Kids



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the provision of personalized fitness coaching as one of the prime reasons driving the smart shoe market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic partnerships and increased use of wearable devices in sports analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart shoes market vendors that include Adidas AG, Alegria Shoes, ASICS Corp., Digitsole, Ducere Technologies Inc., ELTEN GmbH, FeetMe, Groupe Artemis, Li Ning Co. Ltd., Nike Inc., Powerlace Technology Inc., ReTiSense Inc., SALTED Co. Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Sole PowerTech, Under Armour Inc., UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG, Vivobarefoot Ltd., W. L. Gore, and Associates Inc., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. Also, the smart shoes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

