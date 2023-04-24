The Global Automated Parking Systems Market is forecast to grow by $2330.95 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.15% during the forecast period

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Parking Systems Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251393/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automated parking systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing urbanization, space optimization, and technological advancements.



The automated parking systems market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential

• Mixed-use



By Component

• Hardware

• Software



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the integration with smart city initiatives as one of the prime reasons driving the automated parking systems market growth during the next few years. Also, modular and scalable solutions and service-based models will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automated parking systems market covers the following areas:

• Automated parking systems market sizing

• Automated parking systems market forecast

• Automated parking systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automated parking systems market vendors that include Amano Corp., EITO and GLOBAL Inc., Unitronics Inc., Westfalia Technologies Inc., Konecranes, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Expert Parking Systems Pvt. Ltd., fehr Lagerlogistik AG, IHI Corp., KLAUS Multiparking GmbH, AJ Automated Parking Systems Co. Ltd., Nissei Build Kogyo Co. Ltd., Park Plus Inc., Parkmatic, SHANDONG TADA AUTO PARKING CO. LTD., Automated Robotic Parking, AutoMotion Parking Systems LLC, Danieli and C. Officine Meccaniche Spa, STOPA Anlagenbau GmbH, and Wohr Parking Systems Pvt. Ltd. Also, the automated parking systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251393/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________