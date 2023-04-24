The Global Synthetic Leather Market is forecast to grow by USD 23.52 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.44% during the forecast period

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Synthetic Leather Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05176113/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the synthetic leather market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high demand from developing economies, the availability of a wide range of products, and a shift of consumer preference from animal hide to synthetic leather products.



The synthetic leather market is segmented as below:

By Product

• PU-based

• PVC-based

• Bio-based



By End-user

• Footwear industry

• Furnishing industry

• Automotive industry

• Bags industry

• Others



By Geographical

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the customization of synthetic leather as one of the prime reasons driving the synthetic leather market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing adoption of sustainable product manufacturing practices by vendors and technological advances in synthetic leather manufacturing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the synthetic leather market covers the following areas:

• Synthetic leather market sizing

• Synthetic leather market forecast

• Synthetic leather market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading synthetic leather market vendors that include Air Water Inc., Akea Srl, Alfatex Italia Srl, Anhui Anli Material Technology Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., Colence Pvt. Ltd., H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc., KURARAY Co. Ltd., Lederplast Spa, Marvel Vinyls Ltd., Mayur Uniquoters Ltd., Nan Ya Plastic Corp., San Fang Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc., Winner Nippon Leatherette Pvt. Ltd., Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Yongfa Synthetic Leather Co. Ltd.. Also, the synthetic leather market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

