Pediatric Medical Devices Market to Hit US$ 70.7 Bn in 2032 | Grow CAGR by 9.05% (Y-O-Y)

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Pediatric Medical Devices Market was valued at USD 30.4 billion in 2022 and expected to grow US$ 70.7 billion in 2032. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.05%.

Market growth is expected to be driven by the increased demand for pediatric medical equipment, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in children like asthma and respiratory disease. The COVID-19 pandemic was a significant factor in the decline of the market for pediatric medical devices. Globally, medical device companies have built facilities and some have closed down due to the pandemic. Due to the lockdown, the transportation of critical medical devices is being allowed. These medical devices became more crucial during the pandemic. The restrictions on supply and delivery were lifted as lockdowns all over the world are open.

Key Takeaway:

By product, in 2022, the Pediatric Medical Devices Market was dominated by the In Vitro Diagnostic segment due to its largest revenue share.

due to its largest revenue share. By end-user, the Hospitals Sector segment dominated the largest market share in end-user type analysis.

dominated the largest market share in end-user type analysis. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 38.3%.

Factors affecting the growth of the Pediatric Medical Devices Market?

There are several factors that can have an impact on the growth of the Pediatric Medical Devices Market. Some of these factors include:

Rising Incidence of Pediatric Chronic Diseases: The Increasing incidence of chronic diseases in children, such as diabetes, asthma, and heart disease, is pushing the demand for pediatric medical devices. These devices aid in the diagnosis, treatment, and control of these illnesses.

The Increasing incidence of chronic diseases in children, such as diabetes, asthma, and heart disease, is pushing the demand for pediatric medical devices. These devices aid in the diagnosis, treatment, and control of these illnesses. Technological Advancements: The expansion of new and advanced pediatric medical devices, such as wireless monitoring systems and minimally invasive surgical tools, is driving the growth of the market. These devices give enhanced accuracy, safety, and ease of use.

The expansion of new and advanced pediatric medical devices, such as wireless monitoring systems and minimally invasive surgical tools, is driving the growth of the market. These devices give enhanced accuracy, safety, and ease of use. Growing Investment in Research and Development: Key players' increasing investment in R&D to create new and innovative pediatric medical devices is propelling market expansion. Because of these investments companies are creating more efficient, cost-effective, and patient-friendly medical devices.

Key players' increasing investment in R&D to create new and innovative pediatric medical devices is propelling market expansion. Because of these investments companies are creating more efficient, cost-effective, and patient-friendly medical devices. Increase In Healthcare Expenditure: Demand for pediatric medical devices is being driven by an increase in healthcare spending, especially in emerging economies. Increasing awareness of the importance of child’s health and the accessibility of advanced medical facilities are also driving market expansion.

Demand for pediatric medical devices is being driven by an increase in healthcare spending, especially in emerging economies. Increasing awareness of the importance of child’s health and the accessibility of advanced medical facilities are also driving market expansion. Favorable Government Initiatives: Government efforts such as research and development funding, tax breaks, and favorable reimbursement policies are propelling the pediatric medical devices industry forward.

Top Trends in Pediatric Device Medical Market

Market growth is being boosted by an increase in infectious diseases among children such as anemia, asthma, and chickenpox. There is also an increasing need for advanced technologies to diagnose these conditions, with 3D medical imaging equipment becoming more widely used for pediatric radiology applications. Furthermore, preterm birth rates are increasing globally which also impacts market expansion.

The home healthcare market is being driven by technological advancements and the widespread adoption of mobile devices for in-home care services. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives such as attractive medical reimbursement programs and increased investments by key players in research and development (R&D) are fueling this growth.

Market Growth

Several factors, such as the Increasing incidence of pediatric chronic diseases, technical expansion in pediatric medical devices, and the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, can be responsible for the market growth. The requirement for effective and cutting-edge pediatric medical devices is predicted to rise in the future, driving the market for these products. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a great effect on the healthcare sector as a whole, including the market for pediatric medical devices, but it's still unclear how that impact will play out in terms of long-term market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominant in the market with a revenue share of 38.3% in 2022. Asthma, cancer, congenital heart disease, leukemia, and other pediatric chronic diseases, as well as advanced medical devices, are driving market growth in this region. In North America, more than 40% of school-aged children and teenagers have at least one chronic disease.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 30.4 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 70.7 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 9.05% North America Revenue Share 38.3% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The market for pediatric medical devices is being driven by several factors, including technological development, a rising incidence of chronic diseases in children, government programs to support pediatric healthcare, and increasing demand for personalized and customized medical devices. The expansion of pediatric medical devices that are safer, more efficient, and simpler to use is a result of the growth of new technologies. Children are becoming more likely to develop chronic illnesses like diabetes, asthma, and obesity, which has risen the demand for medical equipment that can help control these conditions.

Market Restraints

Because the pediatric medical device industry is smaller than the adult market, companies may be less inclined to invest in pediatric device research and development. many healthcare supplier providers and parents are not aware of the availability and benefits of pediatric medical devices. This can lead to the underutilization of pediatric medical devices, which can limit their growth and expansion. Economic factors such as limited healthcare budgets and return policies can also restrict the growth of the pediatric medical device market. In some cases, the price of pediatric medical devices can be a barrier for patients and healthcare providers.

Market Opportunities

Medical devices for children are in great demand. They must be specifically designed and tested to treat their medical needs. Many of the medical devices used today for children have been adapted from devices used for adults. This may not work for their unique needs or smaller sizes. These gaps can be filled by the development of innovative pediatric medical devices that improve care and outcomes for children.

Technology advances such as data analytics, miniaturization, and sensor technology are opening new avenues for pediatric medical devices. These technologies can make devices easier to use, more accurate, and more cost-effective.

The market for pediatric medical devices has a lot of growth potential in emerging markets. Emerging markets have growing populations, increasing healthcare needs, and often lack access to the right medical devices. These markets could benefit from the development of affordable, effective pediatric medical devices that can improve the healthcare outcomes of millions.

Report Segmentation of the Pediatric Medical Devices Market

Product Insight

In vitro diagnostic (IVD), devices accounted for 22.4% of the total revenue in 2022. The market can be divided into cardiology devices, in vitro diagnostic devices, diagnostic imaging devices, anesthesia & respiratory care devices, neonatal ICU devices, monitoring devices, and other products. IVD devices perform tests to detect illness, condition, and infection. Because of their precision and accuracy, about 70% of clinical decisions are made with IVD products. During the projection period, it is expected that the anesthesia and respiratory care tool market will expand at a rate of 8.8%.

End User Insight

By End User, the market is segmented into hospitals, pediatric clinics, research & academic institutes, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users. More pediatric patients are admitted to hospitals for treatment of pediatric diseases is predicted to fuel the segment's development, and so will the increasing demand for cutting-edge medical equipment to improve healthcare. Over 2 million children are admitted to hospitals in the United States each year, as a result, expenses make up 40% of the cost of pediatric healthcare. The pediatric clinic industry is anticipated to Develop at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. These clinics' expansion can be attributed to the fact that they are primarily concentrated on providing care for children.

Recent Development of the Pediatric Medical Devices Market

In February 2022, Masimo received United States Food and Drug Administration clearance for its SedLine monitoring and SedLine pediatric EEG sensor.

In May 2020, Abbott announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved updated labeling for the company’s HeartMate 3 heart pump to be used in pediatric patients with advanced refractory left ventricular heart failure.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Cardiology Devices

In Vitro Diagnostic Devices

Diagnostic Imaging Devices

Anesthesia &Respiratory Care Devices

Neonatal ICU Devices

Monitoring Devices

Other Products

End User

Hospitals

Pediatric Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other End Users

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The market for pediatric medical devices is a niche area of the larger medical devices industry that is expanding quickly. Innovation, adherence to regulations, strategic alliances, and market dominance are some examples of the variables that affect the competitive environment.

TSE Medical

Ningbo David Medical Device Co.Ltd.

Hamilton Medical

GE Healthcare

Fritz Stephan Gmbh

Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Novonate Inc.

Trimpeks

Atom Medical Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic PLC

Baxter

Stryker Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Boston Scientific Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Other Key Market Players

