Heartland BancCorp Earns $4.5 Million, or $2.19 Per Diluted Share, in the First Quarter of 2023; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.759 per Share

WHITEHALL, Ohio, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland” and “the Company”) (OTCQX: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank (“Bank”), today reported net income of $4.5 million, or $2.19 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $4.0 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022, and $5.0 million, or $2.48 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter.



The company also announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.759 per share. The dividend will be payable July 10, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 25, 2023. Heartland has paid regular quarterly cash dividends since 1993.

“Heartland’s first quarter operating performance was strong, with good revenue generation and solid balance sheet expansion,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We achieved balance sheet growth in both loans and deposits while mitigating the impact of a rapidly increasing rate environment. Additionally, our loan pipeline remains healthy as we embark on the second quarter. While the net interest margin decrease was primarily related to pressure from the funding side of the balance sheet, we remain prudent with all new loan pricing. With our strong capital position, excellent credit quality and ample sources of liquidity, we remain well positioned for growth in the year ahead.”

“Near the end of 2022, we opened our permanent office in Cincinnati, and we’ve been adding to our top-quality team of associates as we continue to implement our Greater Cincinnati expansion strategy,” McComb continued. “Our brand of community banking is being well received in Cincinnati, just as it’s been in all the markets that we serve. I couldn’t be prouder of our team of associates for achieving these accomplishments while continuing to help our clients navigate this challenging economic environment.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights (at or for the three months ended March 31, 2023)

Net income was $4.5 million, or $2.19 per diluted share, compared to $4.0 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Provision for loan losses was $750,000, compared to $480,000 for the first quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin was 3.87%, compared to 4.13% in the preceding quarter and 3.83% in the first quarter a year ago.

First quarter revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) increased 11.7% to $17.9 million, compared to $16.1 million in the first quarter a year ago.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.06%, compared to 1.14% in the first quarter of 2022.

Annualized return on average tangible common equity was 13.36%, compared to 11.68% in the first quarter a year ago.

Net loans increased $64.3 million during the quarter, or 4.6%, to $1.45 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $1.39 billion three months earlier.

Total deposits increased $111.4 million during the quarter, or 7.6%, to $1.57 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $1.46 billion three months earlier.

Credit quality remains pristine, with nonperforming loans to gross loans of 0.09% and nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.07%, at March 31, 2023.

Tangible book value was $67.09 per share, compared to $66.92 per share a year ago.

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.759 per share.



Liquidity

Heartland had ample sources of available liquidity as of March 31, 2023, including a $220 million line of credit at the FHLB, as well as additional credit lines of $85 million. Nearly 67% of Heartland’s client deposit balances were FDIC insured or collateralized as of March 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet Review

Assets

Total assets increased 21.3% to $1.77 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $1.45 billion a year earlier, and increased 6.1% compared to $1.66 billion three months earlier. Heartland’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 92.6% at March 31, 2023, compared to 95.3% at December 31, 2022, and 90.6% at March 31, 2022.

Interest bearing deposits in other banks was $37.3 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $56.3 million a year earlier and $5.3 million three months earlier.

Average earning assets increased to $1.61 billion in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $1.52 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $1.35 billion in the first quarter a year ago. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.18% in the first quarter of 2023, up 27 basis points from 4.91% in the preceding quarter, and up 111 basis points from 4.07% in the first quarter a year ago.

Loan Portfolio

“Loan growth was a highlight again this quarter, increasing $64.3 million, or 4.6%, over the prior quarter end with great activity across nearly every loan segment,” said Ben Babcanec, EVP and Chief Operating Officer. “Additionally, we remain disciplined with loan pricing as core client deposits are still our main source of loan funding.”

Net loans were $1.45 billion at March 31, 2023, which was a 4.6% increase compared to $1.39 billion at December 31, 2022, and a 27.4% increase compared to $1.14 billion at March 31, 2022. Commercial loans increased 16.0% from year ago levels to $165.7 million, and comprise 11.3% of the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2023. Owner occupied commercial real estate loans (CRE) increased modestly to $285.6 million at March 31, 2023, compared to a year ago, and comprise 19.4% of the total loan portfolio. Non-owner occupied CRE loans increased 35.2% to $468.1 million, compared to a year ago, and comprise 31.9% of the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2023. 1-4 family residential real estate loans increased 46.7% from year ago levels to $486.1 million and represent 33.1% of total loans. Home equity loans increased 24.5% from year ago levels to $44.7 million and represent 3.0% of total loans, while consumer loans increased 40.0% from year ago levels to $18.5 million and represent 1.3% of the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2023.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.57 billion at March 31, 2023, up $111.4 million, or 7.6%, compared to $1.46 billion at December 31, 2022, and up $310.6 million, or 24.7%, compared to $1.26 billion at March 31, 2022. Average deposits increased $75.0 million to $1.49 billion in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the preceding quarter. “We were successful at growing deposit balances during the quarter, primarily in money market and CD accounts. Also notable was the consistency of our noninterest bearing demand deposits, declining 1.0% from an average balance perspective since the fourth quarter,” said Babcanec. “While the rapid rise in market interest rates has caught up to funding costs, we remain focused on funding the majority of new loan growth with core client deposits.” At March 31, 2023, noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts decreased 2.7% compared to a year ago and represented 31.1% of total deposits; savings, NOW and money market accounts increased 18.4% compared to a year ago and represented 43.7% of total deposits, and CDs increased 122.2% compared to a year ago and comprised 25.2% of total deposits. The average cost of deposits was 1.24% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 0.70% in the fourth quarter of 2022, and 0.15% in the first quarter of 2022.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased to $148.1 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $143.9 million three months earlier and $147.7 million a year earlier. The increase in shareholders’ equity compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a $2.3 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income related to a decrease in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities. At March 31, 2023, Heartland’s tangible book value increased to $67.09 per share, compared to $65.09 at December 31, 2022, and $66.92 at March 31, 2022.

Heartland continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized” with tangible equity to tangible assets of 7.71% at March 31, 2023, compared to 7.92% at December 31, 2022, and 9.32% at March 31, 2022.

Operating Results

In the first quarter of 2023, Heartland generated a ROAA of 1.06% and a ROATCE of 13.36%, compared to 1.23% and 15.63%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 1.14% and 11.68%, respectively, in the first quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, increased 19.9% to $15.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $12.8 million in the first quarter a year ago, and decreased 3.1% compared to $15.8 million in the preceding quarter.

Total revenues (net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, plus noninterest income) was $17.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, an 11.7% increase compared to $16.1 million in the first quarter a year ago, and a 2.0% decrease compared to $18.3 million in the preceding quarter.

Heartland’s net interest margin was 3.87% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 4.13% in the preceding quarter and 3.83% in the first quarter of 2022. “Our net interest margin was impacted during the first quarter by higher funding costs due to the rapid rise in market interest rates. The marginal cost of deposits in the first quarter was 3.61%, as competition for deposits continued in our markets,” said Carrie Almendinger, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Heartland’s net interest margin continues to remain above the peer average posted by the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank Index with total market capitalization under $250 million as of December 31, 2022.*

*As of December 31, 2022, the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank Index tracked 153 banks with total common market capitalization under $250 million for the following ratios: NIM* of 3.77%.

Provision for Loan Losses

Heartland recorded a $750,000 provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a $480,000 provision for loan losses in both the fourth quarter of 2022, and in the first quarter of 2022. “The higher provision for loan losses during the first quarter was a result of strong loan growth, as well as implementing the CECL loan loss methodology,” said McComb. “Overall credit quality remains very stable, and we are not seeing signs of stress in the loan portfolio.”

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased 20.4% to $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $3.3 million in the first quarter a year ago, and increased 4.6% compared to $2.5 million in the preceding quarter. Gains on sale of loans and originated mortgage servicing rights decreased 66.9% to $226,000 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $683,000 in the first quarter a year ago, and increased 3.7% compared to $218,000 in the preceding quarter.

“While mortgage originations continued to be strong through the first quarter of 2023, the shift to higher levels of on-balance sheet, adjustable rate mortgages led to lower gains on sale, however we began to see increased secondary activity at the end of the first quarter,” said Almendinger.

Noninterest Expense

Heartland’s first quarter noninterest expenses were $11.8 million, which was unchanged compared to the preceding quarter and an 11.0% increase compared to $10.6 million in the first quarter a year ago. Salary and employee benefit expenses, the largest component of noninterest expense, were $7.5 million in both the first quarter of 2023 and in the fourth quarter of 2022. This compared to salary and employee benefits of $6.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Occupancy expense increased 7.3% compared to the year ago quarter due to the expansion into our permanent office space in Cincinnati.

“We are making a concerted effort to keep operating expenses in check, and as a result, salary and employee benefit expense remained stable. As we look to grow the team, our focus remains selective, as we are primarily looking to add new associates in revenue producing roles,” said Almendinger.

The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2023 was 65.5%, compared to 64.2% for the preceding quarter and 65.9% for the first quarter of 2022.

Income Tax Provision

In the first quarter of 2023, Heartland recorded $992,000 in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 18.2%, compared to $1.0 million, or 17.2%, in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $952,000, or 19.1%, in the first quarter a year ago.

Credit Quality

“During the first quarter of 2023, we began accounting for credit losses under CECL. As a result of adopting this standard, we reserved a total of $632,000 through retained earnings, which resulted in a $500,000 tax-effected allocation from our capital position to the CECL transaction. This had no impact on our earnings for the first quarter,” said Almendinger.

At March 31, 2023, the allowance for loan losses (ALLL) was $16.6 million, or 1.13% of total loans, compared to $16.6 million, or 1.18% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, and $15.5 million, or 1.34% of total loans, a year ago. As of March 31, 2023, the ALLL represented 1,460% of nonaccrual loans, compared to 2,370% three months earlier and 2,344% one year earlier.

Nonaccrual loans were $1.1 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $700,000 at December 31, 2022, and $659,000 at March 31, 2022. The increase in nonaccrual loans compared to the prior quarter end was primarily due to SBA insured PPP loans that have not received forgiveness moving from 90 days past due and still accruing category into nonaccrual loans. There was $111,000 in loans past due 90 days and still accruing at March 31, 2023, compared to $309,000 at December 31, 2022, and $383,000 at March 31, 2022. Net loan charge-offs totaled $19,000 at March 31, 2023, compared to $118,000 in net loan charge-offs at December 31, 2022, and $5,000 in net loan recoveries at March 31, 2022.

Heartland had zero performing restructured loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2023, and at December 31, 2022. This compared to $5.1 million in performing restructured loans at March 31, 2022. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions including interest rate reductions, term extensions or payment alterations, are categorized as restructured loans.

There was $5,000 in other real estate owned and other non-performing assets on the books at March 31, 2023, unchanged from three months earlier and one year earlier. Non-performing assets (NPAs), consisting of non-performing loans and loans past due 90 days or more, were $1.3 million, or 0.07% of total assets, at March 31, 2023, compared to $1.0 million, or 0.06% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, and $1.3 million, or 0.09% of total assets a year ago.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 19 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

During the first quarter of 2023, Heartland BancCorp was ranked 36th on the OTCQX’s Best 50 list for 2023. The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market, based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth. Companies in the 2023 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance during the 2022 calendar year.

In May of 2022, Heartland was ranked #112 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2021.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) the benefits of a merger between Heartland Bank and Victory Community Bank, including future financial and operating results, cost savings enhancements to revenue and accretion to reported earnings that may be realized from the merger; (ii) Heartland’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts; and (iii) other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Heartland’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Heartland. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of the following factors, among others: (1) the assumptions and estimates used by Heartland’s management include both assumptions as to certain business decisions that are subject to change and, in many respects, subjective judgment, and thus is susceptible to multiple interpretations and periodic revisions based on actual experience and business developments, and thus, may not be realized; (2) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, may adversely affect the businesses in which Heartland is engaged; (3) changes in the interest rate environment may adversely affect net interest income; (4) results may be adversely affected by continued diversification of assets and adverse changes to credit quality; (5) competition from other financial services companies in Heartland’s markets could adversely affect operations; (6) the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the employees and clients of Heartland, as well as the resulting effect on the business, financial condition and results of operations on Heartland; and (7) the current economic slowdown could adversely affect credit quality and loan originations.

Heartland cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Heartland does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

Heartland BancCorp Quarterly Financial Summary Three Months Ended Earnings and dividends: Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Interest income $ 20,521 $ 18,841 $ 16,652 $ 13,993 $ 13,611 Interest expense 5,180 3,011 1,444 832 819 Net interest income 15,341 15,830 15,208 13,161 12,792 Provision for loan losses 750 480 480 480 480 Noninterest income 2,601 2,487 2,614 3,012 3,268 Noninterest expense 11,750 11,761 11,053 10,824 10,589 Provision for income taxes 992 1,048 1,223 933 952 Net income 4,450 5,028 5,068 3,936 4,039 Share data: Basic earnings per share $ 2.21 $ 2.50 $ 2.53 $ 1.96 $ 2.02 Diluted earnings per share 2.19 2.48 2.50 1.94 1.99 Dividends declared per share 0.76 0.69 0.69 0.69 0.69 Book value per share 73.60 71.63 69.48 70.66 73.56 Tangible book value per share 67.09 65.09 62.90 64.06 66.92 Common shares outstanding, 20,000,000 authorized 2,103,537 2,099,587 2,098,962 2,098,962 2,098,562 Treasury shares (90,612 ) (90,612 ) (90,612 ) (90,612 ) (90,612 ) Common shares, net 2,012,925 2,008,975 2,008,350 2,008,350 2,007,950 Average common shares outstanding, net 2,009,782 2,008,839 2,008,350 2,008,154 2,004,901 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net $ 1,415,215 $ 1,356,369 $ 1,261,695 $ 1,164,191 $ 1,153,203 PPP loans 526 1,153 2,234 6,094 17,889 Earning assets 1,606,350 1,520,860 1,437,508 1,345,041 1,354,627 Goodwill & intangible assets 13,132 13,186 13,241 13,295 13,355 Total assets 1,705,675 1,620,580 1,530,675 1,437,003 1,442,050 Demand deposits 495,443 500,624 491,782 472,426 470,393 Deposits 1,488,181 1,413,150 1,323,645 1,237,620 1,238,275 Borrowings 54,257 52,162 49,409 42,459 39,000 Shareholders' equity 148,195 140,800 144,873 145,218 153,591 Ratios: Return on average assets 1.06 % 1.23 % 1.31 % 1.10 % 1.14 % Return on average equity 12.18 % 14.16 % 13.88 % 10.87 % 10.66 % Return on average tangible common equity 13.36 % 15.63 % 15.27 % 11.97 % 11.68 % Yield on earning assets 5.18 % 4.91 % 4.60 % 4.17 % 4.07 % Cost of deposits 1.24 % 0.70 % 0.30 % 0.16 % 0.15 % Cost of funds 1.36 % 0.82 % 0.42 % 0.26 % 0.26 % Net interest margin 3.87 % 4.13 % 4.20 % 3.92 % 3.83 % Efficiency ratio 65.48 % 64.21 % 62.02 % 66.94 % 65.94 % Asset quality: Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.00 % -0.00 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.11 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.10 % 0.09 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.13 % 1.18 % 1.23 % 1.32 % 1.34 % ALLL + UCL to gross loans 1.22 % 1.18 % 1.23 % 1.32 % 1.34 %





Heartland BancCorp Consolidated Balance Sheets Assets Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Cash and due from $ 14,121 $ 17,543 $ 21,705 $ 18,139 $ 16,698 Interest bearing deposits 37,297 5,340 5,263 35,583 56,284 Interest bearing time deposits - - - - - Available-for-sale securities 159,622 152,492 149,458 154,505 150,674 Held-to-maturity securities 5 5 49 49 49 Loans held for sale 1,200 1,345 717 655 2,573 Commercial 165,736 162,720 151,154 134,033 142,925 CRE (Owner occupied) 285,575 325,820 323,390 306,507 285,287 CRE (Non Owner occupied) 468,163 391,461 373,491 346,905 346,326 1-4 Family 486,077 461,661 412,690 370,444 331,255 Home Equity 44,749 44,526 40,253 37,740 35,948 Consumer 18,502 18,245 16,337 15,343 13,218 Allowance for loan losses (16,644 ) (16,591 ) (16,229 ) (15,925 ) (15,450 ) Net Loans 1,452,158 1,387,842 1,301,086 1,195,047 1,139,508 Premises and equipment 30,926 30,476 30,496 30,516 29,583 Nonmarketable equity securities 6,631 6,627 6,623 6,032 6,028 Mortgage serving rights, net 3,119 3,173 3,228 3,268 3,261 Foreclosed assets held for sale 5 5 5 5 5 Goodwill 12,388 12,388 12,388 12,388 12,388 Intangible Assets 710 765 819 874 929 Deferred income taxes 6,157 7,504 7,587 6,134 2,877 Life insurance assets 19,903 19,790 19,680 18,314 18,218 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 20,846 17,831 16,038 14,353 15,550 Total assets $ 1,765,090 $ 1,663,126 $ 1,575,142 $ 1,495,862 $ 1,454,626 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Demand $ 487,238 $ 523,036 $ 476,379 $ 489,172 $ 500,733 Saving, NOW and money market 685,233 609,676 639,161 606,534 578,633 Time 395,525 323,858 234,046 206,632 178,000 Total deposits 1,567,996 1,456,570 1,349,586 1,302,338 1,257,366 Repurchase agreements 5,095 15,213 7,830 7,525 8,275 FHLB Advances 0 6,000 39,000 7,000 0 Subordinated debt 24,703 24,693 24,682 24,672 24,661 Interest payable and other liabilities 19,153 16,741 14,506 12,413 16,628 Total liabilities 1,616,947 1,519,217 1,435,604 1,353,948 1,306,930 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, without par value 62,173 61,998 61,769 61,641 61,488 Retained earnings 108,962 107,166 103,524 99,841 97,294 Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense) (17,998 ) (20,261 ) (20,761 ) (14,574 ) (6,091 ) Treasury stock at Cost, Common (4,994 ) (4,994 ) (4,994 ) (4,994 ) (4,994 ) Total shareholders' equity 148,143 143,909 139,538 141,914 147,696 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,765,090 $ 1,663,126 $ 1,575,142 $ 1,495,862 $ 1,454,626





Heartland BancCorp Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Interest Income Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Loans $ 18,885 $ 17,312 $ 15,285 $ 12,778 $ 12,544 Securities Taxable 845 757 684 586 471 Tax-exempt 598 604 590 578 574 Other 193 168 93 51 22 Total interest income 20,521 18,841 16,652 13,993 13,611 Interest Expense Deposits 4,564 2,497 1,012 484 454 Borrowings 616 514 432 348 365 Total interest expense 5,180 3,011 1,444 832 819 Net Interest Income 15,341 15,830 15,208 13,161 12,792 Provision for Loan Losses 750 480 480 480 480 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 14,591 15,350 14,728 12,681 12,312 Noninterest income Service charges 975 930 925 916 861 Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR 226 218 187 431 683 Loan servicing fees, net 431 317 367 311 509 Title insurance income 171 237 304 346 290 Net realized gains on sales of available-for-sale securities - - - - - Increase in cash value of life insurance 114 110 104 96 98 Other 684 675 727 912 827 Total noninterest income 2,601 2,487 2,614 3,012 3,268 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,483 7,474 7,146 6,819 6,905 Net occupancy and equipment expense 1,067 1,004 962 960 994 Software and data processing fees 1,025 939 984 907 833 Professional fees 266 383 181 247 233 Marketing expense 299 250 256 247 259 State financial institution tax 261 339 257 257 277 FDIC insurance premiums 228 104 104 94 69 Other 1,121 1,268 1,161 1,293 1,019 Total noninterest expense 11,750 11,761 11,051 10,824 10,589 Income before Income Tax 5,442 6,076 6,291 4,869 4,991 Provision for Income Taxes 992 1,048 1,223 933 952 Net Income $ 4,450 $ 5,028 $ 5,068 $ 3,936 $ 4,039 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 2.21 $ 2.50 $ 2.53 $ 1.96 $ 2.02 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.19 $ 2.48 $ 2.50 $ 1.94 $ 1.99





Heartland BancCorp ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited) Asset Quality Ratios and Data: Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 1,140 $ 700 $ 699 $ 949 $ 659 Nonaccrual restructured loans - - - 261 285 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing 111 309 404 245 383 Total non-performing loans 1,251 1,009 1,103 1,455 1,327 OREO and other non-performing assets 5 5 5 5 5 Total non-performing assets $ 1,256 $ 1,014 $ 1,108 $ 1,460 $ 1,332 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.11 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.10 % 0.09 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.13 % 1.18 % 1.23 % 1.32 % 1.34 % Unfunded commitment liability to gross loans 0.09 % - - - - ALLL + UCL to gross loans 1.22 % 1.18 % 1.23 % 1.32 % 1.34 % Performing restructured loans (RC-C) $ - $ - $ 3,148 $ 4,519 $ 5,106 Net charge-offs quarter ending $ 19 $ 118 $ 176 $ 5 $ (5 )



