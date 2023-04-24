The Global Rubber Market is forecast to grow by 8795.35 MT during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rubber Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166409/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the rubber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand from the automotive industry, rising rate of industrialization, and increased production of PBD-based plastic.



The rubber market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Tires

• Non-tires



By Type

• Synthetic rubber

• Natural rubber



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the gaining popularity of bio-adhesives as one of the prime reasons driving the rubber market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of bio-based materials in tire manufacturing and the rise in production capacity for polybutadiene will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the rubber market covers the following areas:

• Rubber market sizing

• Rubber market forecast

• Rubber market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rubber market vendors that include Advance Multitech Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., Bridgestone Corp., Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd, Lanxess AG, LG Electronics Inc., Michelin Group, NISHIKAWA RUBBER CO. LTD., Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Southland Holding Co., Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc, Synthos SA, Thai Rubber Latex Group Public Co. Ltd., TSRC Corp., Eni S.p.A., Von Bundit Co. Ltd., Ansell Ltd., and China National Petroleum Corp. Also, the rubber market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166409/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________