SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON THURSDAY, MAY 4th

RADNOR, Pa., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFE) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the market close on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS
Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.
Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
Time: 5:00 pm ET
Live Number: 877-407-0989
Webcast link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/safeguardscientific050423
Speakers: Chief Executive Officer, Eric C. Salzman; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark A. Herndon
Format: Discussion of the first quarter of 2023 financial results followed by Q&A
The replay will also be available at the webcast link above. For more information please contact IR@safeguard.com.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NASDAQ:SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. Currently, Safeguard is pursuing a focused strategy to value-maximize and monetize its ownership interests over a multiyear time frame to drive shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.
