Open Lending to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending” or “the Company”), an industry trailblazer in lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, announced today that the Company will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 5:00pm ET. A press release with first quarter 2023 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.



The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the “Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (800) 893-3796, or for international callers (212) 231-2927; the conference ID is 22026749. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Open Lending

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For 20 years we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. Open Lending currently serves approximately 440 financial institutions and has facilitated more than $18.3 billion in risk-mitigated auto loans since its inception. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

