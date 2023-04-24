Climb Global Solutions Announces Grant of Common Stock to CEO Dale Foster

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) (“Climb” or the “Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing unique sales and distribution solutions for innovative technology vendors, is announcing the grant of 35,000 shares of immediately vested Company common stock effective April 20, 2023 to Climb CEO Dale Foster.



“Since Mr. Foster was appointed CEO in January 2020, he has led the Company through a period of significant growth and profitability, while instilling business discipline and a culture of success across the Company,” said Board Chair Jeff Geygan. “He has demonstrated great leadership and vision to guide the Company through challenging and uncertain times over these past few years. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, we are pleased to award this grant to Mr. Foster in recognition of his accomplishments and contributions to creating shareholder value.”

In connection with the adoption of the Climb Global Solutions, Inc. Executive Severance and Change in Control Plan (“Plan”), as described in Form 8-K filed by the Company on April 20, 2023, the Board, upon the recommendation of the Compensation Committee, approved a one-time, immediately vested grant of Company common stock to Mr. Foster. The grant was made in recognition of prior performance and as compensation for changes to Mr. Foster’s compensation arrangement resulting from his participation in the Plan and the termination of his existing employment agreement.

The expense, net of tax, related to the stock grant is approximately $1.3 million, which will be recorded in the operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and accounted for as an add-back to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial metric).

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) is a value-added global IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and innovative technologies. Climb operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter and Cloud Know How. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.

Additional information can be found by visiting at www.climbglobalsolutions.com.

