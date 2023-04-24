BlueLinx Expands Allura Distribution Partnership

MARIETTA, Ga., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, and Allura USA, a leading manufacturer of fiber cement siding, announced today the expansion of their distribution partnership. The expansion includes Allura’s branded Spectrum™ Prefinished Siding, Trim, and Accessories as well as Allura’s primed offerings in Panels, Trim, Soffit, Shake and Backerboard. The expanded partnership extends distribution into the following BlueLinx Midwest markets: St. Louis, MO; Springfield, MO; Kansas City, MO; Little Rock, AR; Tulsa, OK; and Oklahoma City, OK.



Mike Wilson, SVP of Product Management at BlueLinx, states “We are excited about expanding the relationship between BlueLinx and Allura to include a stocking position at more than 30 of our locations throughout the US. Allura is a strategic partner and positions BlueLinx to have continued growth in the highly competitive landscape of fiber cement siding, trim, and accessories. Allura’s expansion into prefinished siding aligns with current building trends of providing innovative pre-finished products that reduce labor costs and provide a higher quality solution to the marketplace. We look forward to continued growth with this key brand in the building industry.”

Kevin Potthoff, CEO of Allura added “We are excited to continue working with BlueLinx to support building communities in Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Featuring a curated collection of Sherwin-Williams® colors, Spectrum™ makes it easy to achieve a cohesive, on-trend, color design with maximum appeal and enduring performance. And since on-site painting days are eliminated, builders save time and money. We are grateful for the opportunity to support the outstanding dealers, builders, remodelers, and installers in the Midwest.”

ABOUT BLUELINX

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, and industrial products. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing 50 states, and the strength of a locally focused sales force, we distribute our comprehensive range of products to approximately 15,000 customers including national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers.

We are headquartered in Georgia, with executive offices located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Georgia, and we operate our distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

ABOUT ALLURA

For over 75 years, Allura USA has been manufacturing and distributing fiber cement exterior building solutions that include lap siding, panels, soffits, shakes, and exterior trim. At Allura, we believe all homes should benefit from the lasting looks and unbeatable beauty, durability, and strength you need all over your home. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, our products are manufactured in North Carolina and Oregon. Allura building materials are specially formulated for high performance, and look like natural wood but are fire, bug, moisture, impact and fade resistant with the strength and durability to manage any kind of weather in any climate. Plus, they are backed by a tremendous 30-year warranty. Overall, Allura is the ultimate alternative to other building materials.

Allura is part of Elementia, an international company that produces building materials for the construction sector through cement, building systems, and metals divisions in nine countries throughout the Americas. To learn more about Allura's fiber cement products, go to www.AlluraUSA.com.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Noel Ryan

(720) 778-2415

investor@bluelinxco.com

MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS CONTACT

Kimberlee Burrows, Sr. Communications Manager

(470) 443-9512

bluelinx.communications@bluelinxco.com