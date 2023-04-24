Hudson Acquisition I Corp. Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (the "Company" or "Hudson") (Nasdaq: HUDA), announced today that it received a notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on April 19, 2023, indicating that the Company is not currently in compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rules (the "Listing Rules") due to the Company’s inability to timely file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, (the "Form 10-K") with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Nasdaq has informed the Company that, under the Listing Rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from receipt of the Notice, or no later than June 20, 2023, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Listing Rules. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K, or until October 16, 2023, to regain compliance. However, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company’s plan to regain compliance or that the Company will be able to regain compliance within any extension period granted by Nasdaq or maintain compliance with the other continued listing requirements set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules. In the event that Nasdaq does not accept the Company’s plan, the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq hearings panel.

The Company is working diligently to complete the Form 10-K. The Company anticipates filing the Form 10-K as promptly as practicable.

The Notice has no immediate impact on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on Nasdaq.

About Hudson Acquisition I Corp.

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. is a Delaware corporation incorporated as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region except that the Company will not consummate an initial business combination with any entity being based in or having the majority of its operations in China (including Hong Kong and Macau). The Company affirmatively excludes as an initial business combination with a target company of which financial statements are audited by an accounting firm that the United States Public Company Accounting Oversight Board is unable to inspect for two consecutive years beginning in 2021.

Company Contact:

Hudson Acquisition I Corp.

Jiang Hui

Telephone: +1(347) 205-3126

Investor and Media Contact:

International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

Telephone: +1(646) 866-7989

Email: annabelle@iecapitalusa.com