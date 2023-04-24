NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces First Quarter Net Income of $33.7 Million ($0.78 Per Diluted Common Share)

NORWICH, N.Y., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported net income and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023.



Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $33.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, compared to $39.1 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and $36.1 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Excluding the impact of securities losses and acquisition expenses, the Company generated $0.88 per diluted share of earnings in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.86 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $0.91 per share in the first quarter of 2022.

Net interest income in the first quarter of 2023 increased 18% in comparison to the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher yields on earning assets due to increases in the Federal Reserve’s targeted Federal Funds rate as well as the new loan volume pricing, which was partially offset by the higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The first quarter of 2022 also included $2.0 million ($0.04 per diluted share) of income from the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.9 million ($0.07 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.6 million ($0.01 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2022.

First quarter card services income was approximately $4.0 million ($0.07 per diluted share) lower than last year’s first quarter driven by the impact of the statutory price cap provisions of the Durbin Amendment to the Dodd-Frank Act (“Durbin Amendment”) beginning in the third quarter of 2022.

In the first quarter of 2023, the Company incurred a $5.0 million ($0.09 per diluted share) securities loss on the write-off of a subordinated debt security of a failed bank.

The Company incurred acquisition expenses of $0.6 million ($0.01 per diluted share) and $1.0 million ($0.02 per diluted share) related to the pending merger with Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”) in the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.

CEO Comments

“NBT’s first quarter results reflect the strength of our balance sheet and our consistent and traditional banking franchise,” said NBT President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. “During a quarter characterized by heightened market volatility, we grew loans and deposits, maintained strong asset quality, increased our capital position and continued to deliver high-quality and timely customer service,” added Watt. “We were also pleased to announce that the shareholders of Salisbury voted overwhelmingly to approve our proposed merger. The merger is expected to close late in the second quarter, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals,” said Watt.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Net Income Net income of $33.7 million

Diluted earnings per share of $0.78

Excluding acquisition expenses and securities losses, diluted earnings per share of $0.88 Net Interest Income / NIM Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis was $95.5 million 1

Net interest margin (“NIM”) on an FTE basis was 3.55% 1 , down 13 basis points (“bps”) from the prior quarter

, down 13 basis points (“bps”) from the prior quarter Earning asset yields of 4.26%, up 24 bps from the prior quarter

Total cost of funds of 0.75%, up 38 bps from the prior quarter Noninterest Income Noninterest income was $36.4 million, excluding securities losses and was 27.7% of total revenue Loans and Credit Quality Period end total loans of $8.26 billion at March 31, 2023, up $114.4 million, or 1.4%, from December 31, 2022

Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.19%, annualized

Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.23%, down from 0.26% in the prior quarter and 0.36% in the first quarter of 2022

Allowance for loan losses to total loans of 1.21% Deposits Deposits were $9.68 billion as of March 31, 2023, up 2% from December 31, 2022

Total cost of deposits was 0.47% for the first quarter of 2023, up 30 bps from the prior quarter

Deposit composition is diverse and granular with over 521,000 accounts with an average per account balance of $18,554 Capital Stockholders’ equity was $1.21 billion as of March 31, 2023

Tangible book value per share 2 was $21.52 at March 31, 2023, 4.2% higher than fourth quarter of 2022 and 1.3% higher than the first quarter of 2022

was $21.52 at March 31, 2023, 4.2% higher than fourth quarter of 2022 and 1.3% higher than the first quarter of 2022 Tangible equity to assets of 7.99% 1

CET1 ratio of 12.28%; Leverage ratio of 10.43%

Loans

Period end total loans were $8.26 billion at March 31, 2023 and $8.15 billion at December 31, 2022.

Period end loans increased $114.4 million from December 31, 2022. Commercial and industrial loans increased $12.3 million to $1.28 billion; commercial real estate loans increased $37.7 million to $2.85 billion; and total consumer loans increased $64.5 million to $4.14 billion.

Commercial line of credit utilization rate was 22% at March 31, 2023, compared to 21% at December 31, 2022 and 23% at March 31, 2022.



Deposits

Total deposits at March 31, 2023 were $9.68 billion, compared to $9.50 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase in deposits was concentrated in time and money market accounts with seasonal municipal deposit inflows during the quarter.

Loan to deposit ratio was 85.4% at March 31, 2023, compared to 85.8% at December 31, 2022.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $95.1 million, which was down $4.7 million, or 4.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2022 and up $14.7 million, or 18.3%, from the first quarter of 2022, and included two less days in the quarter compared to the fourth quarter.

The NIM on an FTE basis for the first quarter of 2023 was 3.55%, down 13 bps from the fourth quarter of 2022 driven by the increase in yields on interest-bearing deposits, as well as higher balances in short-term borrowings and the rates paid on those borrowings. The NIM on an FTE basis was up 60 bps from the first quarter of 2022 due to higher earning asset yields partially offset by higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Earning asset yields for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were up 24 bps from the prior quarter and up 117 bps from the same quarter in the prior year. Earning assets grew $108.8 million, or 1.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2022, or 4.1% annualized. The following are highlights comparing the first quarter of 2023 to the prior quarter: Loan yields increased 28 bps to 5.00%. Average short-term borrowings increased $162.4 million, quarter over quarter.

Total cost of deposits, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.47% for the first quarter of 2023, up 30 bps from the prior quarter and up 40 bps from the same period in the prior year.

Total cost of funds for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was 0.75%, up 38 bps from the prior quarter and up 60 bps from the first quarter of 2022.



Asset Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

Net charge-offs to total average loans was 19 bps compared to 18 bps in the prior quarter and 14 bps in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net charge-offs from the first quarter of 2022 was from higher charge-offs in the Company’s other consumer portfolio, which is in a run-off status.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.16% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.18% at December 31, 2022 and 0.23% at March 31, 2022.

Provision expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $3.9 million with net charge-offs of $3.8 million. Provision expense was $3.8 million lower than the fourth quarter of 2022 and $3.3 million higher than the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in provision expense from the fourth quarter of 2022 was due to a lower level of loan growth in the first quarter, generally stable economic forecasts and portfolio mix composition and quality.

The allowance for loan losses was $100.3 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.24% of total loans at December 31, 2022 and 1.18% of total loans at March 31, 2022. The adoption of the accounting changes for troubled debt restructurings on January 1, 2023 reduced the allowance for loan losses by $0.6 million to $100.2 million, or 1.22% of total loans. The reserve for unfunded loan commitments decreased to $4.5 million at March 31, 2023 compared to the prior quarter-end at $5.1 million and to $4.8 million at March 31, 2022.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income, excluding securities losses, was $36.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, up $2.1 million from the fourth quarter and down $6.4 million from the prior year’s first quarter.

Card services income was comparable to the prior quarter and approximately $4 million lower than the first quarter of 2022 driven by the impact on debit interchange revenues from the statutory price cap provisions of the Durbin Amendment.

Retirement plan administration fees were seasonally higher than the fourth quarter of 2022 and were lower than the first quarter of 2022 driven by market performance and a decrease in activity-based fees which were primarily statutory plan document restatement requirements.

Wealth management fees were comparable to the prior quarter, but lower than the first quarter of 2022 driven primarily by a decline in market performance.

In the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $5.0 million ($0.09 per diluted share) securities loss related to the write-off of a subordinated debt security of a failed bank.



Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense, excluding $0.6 million of acquisition expenses in the first quarter of 2023 and $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, was comparable to the previous quarter and up 9.1% from the first quarter of 2022.

Salaries and benefits increased 1.9% from the prior quarter driven by seasonally higher payroll taxes, seasonally higher stock-based compensation expenses and merit pay increases. The increase from the first quarter of 2022 was driven by increased salaries and wages, including merit pay increases and higher benefit plan expenses and staff additions.

Technology and data services expenses were comparable with the prior quarter and increased from the first quarter of 2022 due to continued investment in digital platform solutions.

Occupancy costs increased from the prior quarter and the first quarter of 2022 driven by seasonal costs including utility expenses.

Professional fees and outside services expenses were lower than the prior quarter due to seasonal expenses and timing of external services for several tactical and strategic initiatives incurred in the prior quarter and were comparable to the first quarter of 2022.

FDIC assessment expense increased $0.6 million ($0.01 per diluted share) from the prior quarter and the first quarter of 2022 driven by the statutory increase in the FDIC assessment rate.

Loan collection and other real estate owned were comparable to the prior quarter and higher than the first quarter of 2022 due to an offsetting gain on the sale of a property in the first quarter of 2022.

Other expenses declined from the seasonally higher linked fourth quarter of 2022. The first quarter of 2023 was $2.0 million higher than the prior year first quarter due to the increase in actuarially determined amortization expense related to the Company’s retirement plans and higher travel and training expenses due to increased activity compared to the pandemic-impacted first quarter of 2022.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 22.2% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 22.6% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 22.2% for the first quarter of 2022.



Capital

Capital ratios remain strong with tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 at 7.99%. Tangible book value per share 2 was $21.52 at March 31, 2023, $20.65 at December 30, 2022 and $21.25 at March 31, 2022.

at 7.99%. Tangible book value per share was $21.52 at March 31, 2023, $20.65 at December 30, 2022 and $21.25 at March 31, 2022. Stockholders’ equity increased $38.1 million from December 31, 2022 driven by net income generation of $33.7 million and a $16.1 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income due primarily to the change in the market value of securities available for sale, partly offset by dividends declared of $12.9 million.

March 31, 2023, CET1 capital ratio of 12.28%, leverage ratio of 10.43% and total risk-based capital ratio of 15.53%.



Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $11.84 billion at March 31, 2023. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 140 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a national benefits administration firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epicrps.com and www.nbtinsurance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “will,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar terms. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on the Company and its customers and the Company’s assessment of that impact; (2) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (3) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (4) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board (“FRB”); (5) inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (6) political instability; (7) acts of war, including international military conflicts, or terrorism; (8) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (9) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (10) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of the Company’s borrowers; (11) technological changes; (12) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (13) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (14) changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies; (15) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which the Company and its subsidiaries must comply, including those under the Dodd-Frank Act, Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, Consumer Protection Act of 2018, Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”), and other legislative and regulatory responses to the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic; (16) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) and other accounting standard setters; (17) changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (18) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (19) greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business; (20) the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the COVID-19 global pandemic; and (21) the Company’s success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and advises readers that various factors including, but not limited to, those described above and other factors discussed in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports previously filed with the SEC, could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected.

Unless required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligations to, publicly release any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.



Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, the comparable GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information that is important to an understanding of the results of the Company’s core business as well as provide information standard in the financial institution industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Amounts previously reported in the consolidated financial statements are reclassified whenever necessary to conform to current period presentation.





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023 2022 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Profitability: Diluted earnings per share $ 0.78 $ 0.84 $ 0.90 $ 0.88 $ 0.90 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 43,125,986 43,144,666 43,110,932 43,092,851 43,385,451 Return on average assets3 1.16% 1.23% 1.33% 1.28% 1.32% Return on average equity3 11.47% 12.30% 12.87% 12.73% 12.78% Return on average tangible common equity1 3 15.31% 16.54% 17.12% 17.00% 16.87% Net interest margin1 3 3.55% 3.68% 3.51% 3.21% 2.95% 2023 2022 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Balance sheet data: Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 68,045 $ 30,862 $ 97,303 $ 328,593 $ 913,315 Securities available for sale 1,512,008 1,527,225 1,556,501 1,619,356 1,662,697 Securities held to maturity 906,824 919,517 929,541 936,512 895,005 Net loans 8,164,328 8,049,347 7,807,984 7,684,081 7,559,826 Total assets 11,839,730 11,739,296 11,640,742 11,720,459 12,147,833 Total deposits 9,681,205 9,495,933 9,918,751 10,028,708 10,461,623 Total borrowings 703,248 787,950 277,889 265,796 278,788 Total liabilities 10,628,071 10,565,742 10,484,196 10,531,903 10,945,583 Stockholders' equity 1,211,659 1,173,554 1,156,546 1,188,556 1,202,250 Capital: Equity to assets 10.23% 10.00% 9.94% 10.14% 9.90% Tangible equity ratio1 7.99% 7.73% 7.64% 7.87% 7.70% Book value per share $ 28.24 $ 27.38 $ 27.00 $ 27.75 $ 27.96 Tangible book value per share2 $ 21.52 $ 20.65 $ 20.25 $ 20.99 $ 21.25 Leverage ratio 10.43% 10.32% 10.21% 9.77% 9.52% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.28% 12.12% 12.17% 12.14% 12.23% Tier 1 capital ratio 13.34% 13.19% 13.27% 13.27% 13.39% Total risk-based capital ratio 15.53% 15.38% 15.50% 15.50% 15.64% Common stock price (end of period) $ 33.71 $ 43.42 $ 37.95 $ 37.59 $ 36.13





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality and Consolidated Loan Balances (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Asset quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 16,284 $ 17,233 $ 19,098 $ 23,673 $ 25,812 90 days past due and still accruing 2,328 3,823 2,732 2,096 1,944 Total nonperforming loans 18,612 21,056 21,830 25,769 27,756 Other real estate owned 105 105 - - - Total nonperforming assets 18,717 21,161 21,830 25,769 27,756 Allowance for loan losses 100,250 100,800 96,800 93,600 90,000 Asset quality ratios: Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.21% 1.24% 1.22% 1.20% 1.18% Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.23% 0.26% 0.28% 0.33% 0.36% Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16% 0.18% 0.19% 0.22% 0.23% Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 538.63% 478.72% 443.43% 363.23% 324.25% Past due loans to total loans4 0.30% 0.33% 0.30% 0.40% 0.24% Net charge-offs to average loans3 0.19% 0.18% 0.07% 0.04% 0.14% 2023 2022 Loan net charge-offs by line of business: 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Commercial & industrial $ (294 ) $ (45 ) $ (1,045 ) $ (298 ) $ 139 Commercial real estate 42 8 324 (246 ) 346 Residential real estate and home equity 80 (79 ) (56 ) (210 ) 163 Indirect auto 423 445 222 163 135 Residential solar 656 596 43 153 132 Other consumer 2,904 2,752 1,796 1,228 1,681 Total loan net charge-offs $ 3,811 $ 3,677 $ 1,284 $ 790 $ 2,596 2023 2022 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans by segment: Commercial & industrial 0.85% 0.82% 0.80% 0.74% 0.64% Commercial real estate 0.93% 0.91% 0.88% 0.89% 0.79% Residential real estate 0.73% 0.72% 0.74% 0.79% 0.88% Auto 0.77% 0.81% 0.78% 0.79% 0.76% Residential solar 3.04% 3.21% 3.08% 3.00% 2.97% Other consumer 6.19% 6.27% 6.67% 6.19% 6.24% Total 1.21% 1.24% 1.22% 1.20% 1.18% 2023 2022 Loans by line of business: 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Commercial & industrial $ 1,277,446 $ 1,265,082 $ 1,258,871 $ 1,298,072 $ 1,214,834 Commercial real estate 2,845,631 2,807,941 2,724,728 2,670,633 2,709,611 Paycheck protection program 845 949 3,328 17,286 50,977 Residential real estate 1,651,918 1,649,870 1,626,528 1,606,188 1,584,551 Indirect auto 1,031,315 989,587 952,757 936,516 890,643 Residential solar 920,084 856,798 728,898 599,565 514,526 Home equity 308,219 314,124 313,557 313,395 319,180 Other consumer 229,120 265,796 296,117 336,026 365,504 Total loans $ 8,264,578 $ 8,150,147 $ 7,904,784 $ 7,777,681 $ 7,649,826 PPP income recognized $ 9 $ 71 $ 320 $ 1,301 $ 1,976 PPP unamortized fees $ 38 $ 45 $ 108 $ 414 $ 1,629





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, Assets 2023 2022 Cash and due from banks $ 161,750 $ 166,488 Short-term interest-bearing accounts 68,045 30,862 Equity securities, at fair value 32,807 30,784 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,512,008 1,527,225 Securities held to maturity (fair value $812,664 and $812,647, respectively) 906,824 919,517 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 45,342 44,713 Loans held for sale 425 562 Loans 8,264,578 8,150,147 Less allowance for loan losses 100,250 100,800 Net loans $ 8,164,328 $ 8,049,347 Premises and equipment, net 67,868 69,047 Goodwill 281,204 281,204 Intangible assets, net 6,955 7,341 Bank owned life insurance 232,514 232,409 Other assets 359,660 379,797 Total assets $ 11,839,730 $ 11,739,296 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Demand (noninterest bearing) $ 3,429,188 $ 3,617,324 Savings, NOW and money market 5,467,550 5,444,837 Time 784,467 433,772 Total deposits $ 9,681,205 $ 9,495,933 Short-term borrowings 475,226 585,012 Long-term debt 29,790 4,815 Subordinated debt, net 97,036 96,927 Junior subordinated debt 101,196 101,196 Other liabilities 243,618 281,859 Total liabilities $ 10,628,071 $ 10,565,742 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,211,659 $ 1,173,554 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,839,730 $ 11,739,296





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023 2022 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 100,899 $ 95,620 $ 85,266 $ 78,539 $ 73,343 Securities available for sale 7,616 7,831 7,665 7,317 6,840 Securities held to maturity 5,035 5,050 4,854 4,185 3,493 Other 642 671 1,429 1,442 525 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 114,192 $ 109,172 $ 99,214 $ 91,483 $ 84,201 Interest expense Deposits $ 11,144 $ 4,092 $ 2,233 $ 1,756 $ 1,842 Short-term borrowings 4,919 2,510 84 13 16 Long-term debt 47 21 20 33 87 Subordinated debt 1,334 1,346 1,360 1,359 1,359 Junior subordinated debt 1,682 1,424 1,039 737 549 Total interest expense $ 19,126 $ 9,393 $ 4,736 $ 3,898 $ 3,853 Net interest income $ 95,066 $ 99,779 $ 94,478 $ 87,585 $ 80,348 Provision for loan losses 3,909 7,677 4,484 4,390 596 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 91,157 $ 92,102 $ 89,994 $ 83,195 $ 79,752 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,548 $ 3,598 $ 3,581 $ 3,763 $ 3,688 Card services income 4,845 4,958 5,654 9,751 8,695 Retirement plan administration fees 11,462 10,661 11,496 12,676 13,279 Wealth management 8,087 8,017 8,402 8,252 8,640 Insurance services 3,931 3,438 3,892 3,578 3,788 Bank owned life insurance income 1,878 1,419 1,560 1,411 1,654 Net securities (losses) (4,998 ) (217 ) (148 ) (587 ) (179 ) Other 2,656 2,217 2,735 2,812 3,094 Total noninterest income $ 31,409 $ 34,091 $ 37,172 $ 41,656 $ 42,659 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 48,155 $ 47,235 $ 48,371 $ 46,716 $ 45,508 Technology and data services 9,007 9,124 9,096 8,945 8,547 Occupancy 7,220 6,521 6,481 6,487 6,793 Professional fees and outside services 4,178 4,811 3,817 3,906 4,276 Office supplies and postage 1,628 1,699 1,469 1,548 1,424 FDIC assessment 1,396 798 787 810 802 Advertising 649 879 559 730 654 Amortization of intangible assets 536 538 544 545 636 Loan collection and other real estate owned, net 855 957 549 757 384 Acquisition expenses 618 967 - - - Other 5,080 5,980 5,021 5,675 3,119 Total noninterest expense $ 79,322 $ 79,509 $ 76,694 $ 76,119 $ 72,143 Income before income tax expense $ 43,244 $ 46,684 $ 50,472 $ 48,732 $ 50,268 Income tax expense 9,586 10,563 11,499 10,957 11,142 Net income $ 33,658 $ 36,121 $ 38,973 $ 37,775 $ 39,126 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.84 $ 0.91 $ 0.88 $ 0.91 Diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.84 $ 0.90 $ 0.88 $ 0.90





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Q1 - 2023 Q4 - 2022 Q3 - 2022 Q2 - 2022 Q1 - 2022 Assets Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 34,215 2.26% $ 39,573 3.31% $ 191,463 2.51% $ 553,548 0.82% $ 990,319 0.17% Securities taxable1 2,442,732 1.92% 2,480,959 1.88% 2,491,315 1.83% 2,439,960 1.74% 2,284,578 1.67% Securities tax-exempt 1 5 202,321 2.81% 208,238 2.68% 211,306 2.47% 256,799 1.83% 258,513 1.84% FRB and FHLB stock 41,144 4.45% 32,903 4.11% 25,182 3.47% 24,983 5.03% 25,026 1.98% Loans1 6 8,189,520 5.00% 8,039,442 4.72% 7,808,025 4.34% 7,707,730 4.09% 7,530,674 3.95% Total interest-earning assets $ 10,909,932 4.26% $ 10,801,115 4.02% $ 10,727,291 3.68% $ 10,983,020 3.35% $ 11,089,110 3.09% Other assets 836,879 855,410 887,378 883,498 947,578 Total assets $ 11,746,811 $ 11,656,525 $ 11,614,669 $ 11,866,518 $ 12,036,688 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Money market deposit accounts $ 2,081,210 1.22% $ 2,169,192 0.39% $ 2,332,341 0.15% $ 2,577,367 0.14% $ 2,720,338 0.15% NOW deposit accounts 1,598,834 0.36% 1,604,096 0.33% 1,548,115 0.21% 1,580,132 0.07% 1,583,091 0.05% Savings deposits 1,781,465 0.03% 1,823,056 0.03% 1,854,122 0.03% 1,845,128 0.03% 1,794,549 0.03% Time deposits 639,645 2.10% 432,110 0.41% 455,168 0.35% 478,531 0.37% 494,632 0.40% Total interest-bearing deposits $ 6,101,154 0.74% $ 6,028,454 0.27% $ 6,189,746 0.14% $ 6,481,158 0.11% $ 6,592,610 0.11% Federal funds purchased 44,334 4.92% 56,576 4.03% 1,522 3.39% - - - - Repurchase agreements 71,340 0.08% 76,334 0.11% 69,048 0.10% 60,061 0.09% 72,768 0.09% Short-term borrowings 357,200 4.96% 177,533 4.28% 6,440 3.33% - - - - Long-term debt 7,299 2.61% 3,817 2.18% 3,331 2.38% 5,336 2.48% 13,979 2.52% Subordinated debt, net 96,966 5.58% 97,839 5.46% 98,748 5.46% 98,642 5.53% 98,531 5.59% Junior subordinated debt 101,196 6.74% 101,196 5.58% 101,196 4.07% 101,196 2.92% 101,196 2.20% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,779,489 1.14% $ 6,541,749 0.57% $ 6,470,031 0.29% $ 6,746,393 0.23% $ 6,879,084 0.23% Demand deposits 3,502,489 3,658,965 3,708,131 3,711,049 3,710,124 Other liabilities 274,517 290,895 234,851 218,491 206,292 Stockholders' equity 1,190,316 1,164,916 1,201,656 1,190,585 1,241,188 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,746,811 $ 11,656,525 $ 11,614,669 $ 11,866,518 $ 12,036,688 Interest rate spread 3.12% 3.45% 3.39% 3.12% 2.86% Net interest margin (FTE)1 3.55% 3.68% 3.51% 3.21% 2.95%





1 The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release: Non-GAAP measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands) FTE adjustment 2023 2022 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Net interest income $ 95,066 $ 99,779 $ 94,478 $ 87,585 $ 80,348 Add: FTE adjustment 395 392 337 290 285 Net interest income (FTE) $ 95,461 $ 100,171 $ 94,815 $ 87,875 $ 80,633 Average earning assets $ 10,909,932 $ 10,801,115 $ 10,727,291 $ 10,983,020 $ 11,089,110 Net interest margin (FTE)3 3.55% 3.68% 3.51% 3.21% 2.95% Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans have been adjusted to an FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%. Tangible equity to tangible assets 2023 2022 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Total equity $ 1,211,659 $ 1,173,554 $ 1,156,546 $ 1,188,556 $ 1,202,250 Intangible assets 288,159 288,545 289,083 289,259 288,832 Total assets $ 11,839,730 $ 11,739,296 $ 11,640,742 $ 11,720,459 $ 12,147,833 Tangible equity to tangible assets 7.99% 7.73% 7.64% 7.87% 7.70% Return on average tangible common equity 2023 2022 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q Net income $ 33,658 $ 36,121 $ 38,973 $ 37,775 $ 39,126 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 402 404 408 409 477 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 34,060 $ 36,525 $ 39,381 $ 38,184 $ 39,603 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,190,316 $ 1,164,916 $ 1,201,656 $ 1,190,585 $ 1,241,188 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 288,354 288,856 289,296 289,584 289,218 Average tangible common equity $ 901,962 $ 876,060 $ 912,360 $ 901,001 $ 951,970 Return on average tangible common equity3 15.31% 16.54% 17.12% 17.00% 16.87% 2 Non-GAAP measure - Stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding. 3 Annualized. 4 Total past due loans, defined as loans 30 days or more past due and in an accrual status. 5 Securities are shown at average amortized cost. 6 For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding.

