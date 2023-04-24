The Global Protein Bar Market is forecast to grow by $1920.42 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protein Bar Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112282/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the protein bar market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for sports nutrition, rising product innovations in protein bars, and high demand for protein bars from the millennial population.



The protein bar market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Medium protein bar

• Low protein bar

• High protein bar



By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets and hypermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Drug stores

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing sales of energy bars through online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the protein bar market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for plant-based protein bars and growing demand for protein bars from emerging markets will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the protein bar market covers the following areas:

• Protein bar market sizing

• Protein bar market forecast

• Protein bar market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading protein bar market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Bright Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., EAT Anytime, General Mills Inc., Glanbia plc, Hormel Foods Corp., Kellogg Co, Lotus Bakeries NV, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, NuGo Nutrition, O T E Sports Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Premier Nutrition Co. LLC, Prinsen BV, PROBAR LLC, The Balance Bar Co., and Torq Performance Nutrition. Also, the protein bar market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

