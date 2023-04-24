Northeast Bank Reports Third Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

PORTLAND, Maine, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $12.5 million, or $1.69 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to net income of $10.6 million, or $1.36 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 was $32.1 million, or $4.35 per diluted common share, compared to $31.9 million, or $3.98 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2022.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on May 19, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023.

“We reported strong results in our third fiscal quarter,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “As a result of the historic loan growth during our second fiscal quarter, we increased the National Lending Division’s interest income by $29.1 million, or 140.2%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and by $13.8 million, or 38.3%, compared with the quarter ended December 31, 2022. We successfully integrated $998.5 million in loans purchased during the second fiscal quarter into our existing loan portfolio and maintained careful underwriting standards. Utilizing our at-the-market stock offering plan, we issued 160 thousand shares of common stock during the quarter at a weighted average net proceeds per share of $42.78.” Mr. Wayne continued, “As a result of this activity, we are reporting earnings of $1.69 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 18.5%, and a return on average assets of 1.8% for the quarter.”

As of March 31, 2023, total assets were $2.87 billion, an increase of $1.28 billion, or 81.1%, from total assets of $1.58 billion as of June 30, 2022.

1.  The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023:

 Loan Portfolio Changes
 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
 March 31, 2023
Balance		 December 31, 2022
Balance		 Change ($) Change (%)
 (Dollars in thousands)
National Lending Purchased$1,460,598  $1,483,567  $(22,969)  (1.55%)
National Lending Originated 994,707   963,775   30,932   3.21%
SBA National 25,537   27,239   (1,702)  (6.25%)
Community Banking 28,953   30,176   (1,223)  (4.05%)
Total$2,509,795  $2,504,757  $5,038   0.20%
                
                
                
 Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023
 March 31, 2023
Balance		 June 30, 2022
Balance		 Change ($) Change (%)
 (Dollars in thousands)
National Lending Purchased$1,460,598  $477,682  $982,916   205.77%
National Lending Originated 994,707   759,229   235,478   27.67%
SBA National 25,537   33,046   (7,509)  (22.72%)
Community Banking 28,953   34,909   (5,956)  (17.06%)
Total$2,509,795  $1,304,866  $1,204,929   92.34%

Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 totaled $138.6 million, which consisted of $21.5 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 90.6% of unpaid principal balance, and $117.1 million of originated loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:

 National Lending Portfolio
 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2023 2022
 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total
 (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                       
Unpaid principal balance$23,715  $117,108  $140,823  $32,079  $152,105  $184,184 
Net investment basis 21,493   117,108   138,601   23,920   152,105   176,025 
                        
Loan returns during the period:                       
Yield 7.62%  9.23%  8.26%  8.25%  6.94%  7.50%
Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 7.62%  N/A   7.62%  8.30%  N/A   8.30%
                        
 Nine Months Ended March 31,
 2023 2022
 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total
 (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                       
Unpaid principal balance$1,260,530  $472,820  $1,733,350  $162,492  $414,989  $577,481 
Net investment basis 1,095,003   472,820   1,567,823   151,412   414,989   566,401 
                        
Loan returns during the period:                       
Yield 7.83%  8.57%  8.20%  8.80%  6.61%  7.55%
Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 7.83%  N/A   7.83%  8.80%  N/A   8.80%
                        
Total loans as of period end:                       
Unpaid principal balance$1,650,072  $994,707  $2,644,779  $516,972  $680,568  $1,197,540 
Net investment basis 1,460,598   994,707   2,455,305   479,824   680,568   1,160,392 
                        
(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”
 

2.  Deposits increased by $841.2 million, or 65.3%, from June 30, 2022. The increase was attributable to increases in time deposits of $883.9 million, or 694.3%, and savings and interest checking deposits of $108.6 million, or 18.6%, partially offset by a decrease in demand deposits of $153.9 million, or 46.8%. The primary reason for the net increase in deposits was due to the increase in brokered time deposits, which increased to $744.1 million compared to none outstanding at June 30, 2022. The use of brokered time deposits is part of the Bank’s strategy to fund the loan purchases in the short-term. The decrease in demand deposits was primarily due to a $165.0 million decrease in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) balance during the nine months ended March 31, 2023 as the balance of PPP loans purchased by ACAP that remain outstanding has decreased significantly during this period.

3.  Shareholders’ equity increased by $35.6 million, or 14.3%, from June 30, 2022, primarily due to net income of $32.1 million, the issuance of 194 thousand shares of voting common stock, adding $8.0 million to shareholders’ equity, and stock-based compensation of $2.6 million, partially offset by the repurchase of 136 thousand shares of voting common stock at a weighted average price per share of $37.99, which resulted in a $5.2 million decrease to shareholders’ equity.

Net income increased by $1.9 million to $12.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to net income of $10.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

1.  Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses increased by $11.2 million to $32.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $21.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in interest income earned on loans of $29.2 million, primarily due to an increase in interest income earned on the National Lending Division’s originated and purchased portfolios, due to higher average balances in both portfolios and higher rates earned on the originated portfolio, partially offset by lower rates earned on the purchased portfolio; and
  • An increase in interest income earned on short-term investments of $1.8 million, primarily due to higher rates earned; partially offset by,
  • An increase in deposit interest expense of $16.3 million, due to higher interest rates and higher average balances in interest-bearing deposits; and
  • An increase in FHLB borrowings interest expense of $3.7 million, primarily due to higher average balances.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

 Interest Income and Yield on Loans
 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2023 2022
 Average Interest   Average Interest  
 Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield
 (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking$29,157 $436 6.06% $40,144 $550 5.56%
SBA National 28,288  851 12.20%  34,605  577 6.76%
SBA PPP -  - 0.00%  462  3 3.05%
National Lending:                 
Originated 981,660  22,347 9.23%  643,707  11,021 6.94%
Purchased 1,463,242  27,475 7.62%  477,912  9,722 8.25%
Total National Lending 2,444,902  49,822 8.26%  1,121,619  20,743 7.50%
Total$2,502,347 $51,109 8.28% $1,196,830 $21,873 7.41%
  
  
 Nine Months Ended March 31,
 2023 2022
 Average Interest   Average Interest  
 Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield
 (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking$31,002 $1,490 6.40% $42,995 $1,692 5.24%
SBA National 28,945  2,191 10.08%  36,322  1,835 6.73%
SBA PPP -  - 0.00%  827  17 2.74%
National Lending:                 
Originated 898,467  57,770 8.57%  597,127  29,634 6.61%
Purchased 901,377  52,965 7.83%  452,603  29,883 8.80%
Total National Lending 1,799,844  110,735 8.20%  1,049,730  59,517 7.55%
Total$1,859,791 $114,416 8.20% $1,129,874 $63,061 7.43%
 

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, transactional income increased by $583 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $17.1 million due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was 7.6%, a decrease from 8.3% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

 Total Return on Purchased Loans
 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2023 2022
 Income Return (1) Income Return (1)
 (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion$24,280 6.73% $7,166 6.08%
Transactional income:           
Gain on real estate owned - 0.00%  56 0.05%
Accelerated accretion and loan fees 3,195 0.89%  2,556 2.17%
Total transactional income 3,195 0.89%  2,612 2.22%
Total$27,475 7.62% $9,778 8.30%
  
 Nine Months Ended March 31,
 2023 2022
 Income Return (1) Income Return (1)
 (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion$44,968 6.65% $21,379 6.29%
Transactional income:           
Gain on real estate owned - 0.00%  31 0.00%
Accelerated accretion and loan fees 7,997 1.18%  8,504 2.51%
Total transactional income 7,997 1.18%  8,535 2.51%
Total$52,965 7.83% $29,914 8.80%
 
(1)  The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
 

2.  Noninterest income decreased by $4.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, principally due to the following:

  • A decrease in correspondent fee income of $4.6 million from the recognition of correspondent fees and net servicing income. Correspondent income for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 is comprised of the following components:
 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2023 2022
  (In thousands)
Correspondent Fee$9 $1,087
Amortization of Purchased Accrued Interest 165  1,690
Earned Net Servicing Interest 153  2,193
Total$327 $4,970

The Bank has $317 thousand of unamortized correspondent fee and purchased accrued interest remaining at March 31, 2023. The decrease in correspondent fee income was partially offset by:

  • A decrease in unrealized loss on equity securities of $338 thousand; and
  • An increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $228 thousand, due to the sale of $3.7 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

3.  Noninterest expense increased by $2.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.2 million, primarily due to increases in regular employee compensation and stock compensation expense;
  • An increase in professional fees of $411 thousand, primarily due to increased legal expense;
  • An increase in deposit insurance expense of $345 thousand, primarily due to the increase in average assets and decrease in Tier 1 leverage ratio, which increased the Bank’s assessment rate; and
  • An increase in data processing fees of $202 thousand, primarily due to increases in IT hardware and software expense, IT professional implementation expense, and IT outsourced processing expense.

4.  Income tax expense increased by $1.7 million to $6.4 million, or an effective tax rate of 33.8%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $4.7 million, or an effective tax rate of 30.6%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase in income tax expense is due to the increase in pre-tax income. The increase in the effective tax rate from March 31, 2022 is primarily due to changes in state tax apportionment and changes to permanent tax differences.

As of March 31, 2023, nonperforming assets totaled $14.5 million, or 0.51% of total assets, compared to $12.9 million, or 0.82% of total assets, as of June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to six National Lending loans totaling $4.3 million that were placed on nonaccrual status, partially offset by two National Lending loans totaling $2.5 million that paid off during the nine months ended March 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2023, past due loans totaled $17.5 million, or 0.70% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $7.0 million, or 0.53% of total loans, as of June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to 74 National Lending loans totaling $12.6 million that became past due, partially offset by the payoff of one National Lending purchased loan totaling $1.0 million during the nine months ended March 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2023, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.1%, compared to 16.1% at June 30, 2022, and the Total capital ratio was 11.9% at March 31, 2023, compared to 19.5% at June 30, 2022. Capital ratios decreased from an increase in assets, primarily loans, partially offset by increased earnings.

Investor Call Information
Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will host a conference call to discuss third quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 25th. To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link (Phone Registration), and you will be provided with dial in details. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a full-service bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via seven branches. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”), in our annual reports to our shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability and increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of loan loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the FDIC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NBN-F

 
NORTHEAST BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$2,002  $2,095 
Short-term investments 214,569   169,984 
Total cash and cash equivalents 216,571   172,079 
      
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 53,792   54,911 
Equity securities, at fair value 6,797   6,798 
Total securities 60,589   61,709 
      
Loans:     
Commercial real estate 1,929,908   882,187 
Commercial and industrial 498,878   352,729 
Residential real estate 80,443   69,209 
Consumer 566   741 
Total loans 2,509,795   1,304,866 
Less: Allowance for loan losses 7,092   5,028 
Loans, net 2,502,703   1,299,838 
      
Premises and equipment, net 26,967   9,606 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 16,290   1,610 
Loan servicing rights, net 1,651   1,285 
Bank-owned life insurance 18,250   17,922 
Other assets 23,458   18,710 
Total assets$2,866,479  $1,582,759 
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Deposits:     
Demand$175,154  $329,007 
Savings and interest checking 693,849   585,274 
Money market 248,617   246,095 
Time 1,011,256   127,317 
Total deposits 2,128,876   1,287,693 
      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 388,591   15,000 
Lease liability 20,730   4,451 
Other liabilities 44,413   27,294 
Total liabilities 2,582,610   1,334,438 
      
Commitments and contingencies -   - 
      
Shareholders' equity     
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares    
issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 -   - 
Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized;     
7,668,650 and 7,442,103 shares issued and outstanding at    
March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively 7,669   7,442 
Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized;     
No shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022-  - 
Additional paid-in capital 41,967   38,749 
Retained earnings 234,861   202,980 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (628)  (850)
Total shareholders' equity 283,869   248,321 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$2,866,479  $1,582,759 


NORTHEAST BANK
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31,
  2023 2022 2023 2022
Interest and dividend income:                
Interest and fees on loans $51,109  $21,873  $114,416  $63,061 
Interest on available-for-sale securities  329   65   748   235 
Other interest and dividend income  1,916   73   4,255   365 
Total interest and dividend income  53,354   22,011   119,419   63,661 
                 
Interest expense:                
Deposits  17,240   916   29,937   3,408 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  3,862   122   4,795   377 
Obligation under capital lease agreements  13   21   46   70 
Total interest expense  21,115   1,059   34,778   3,855 
Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses  32,239   20,952   84,641   59,806 
Provision (credit) for loan losses  676   (287  1,851   (1,582
Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses  31,563   21,239   82,790   61,388 
                 
Noninterest income:                
Fees for other services to customers  372   476   1,142   1,236 
Gain on sales of SBA loans  228   -   299   - 
Gain on sales of PPP loans  -   -   -   86 
Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities  80   (258  (127  (332
Gain (loss) on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net  -   56   (73  55 
Correspondent fee income  327   4,970   2,327   18,842 
Gain on termination of interest rate swap  -   -   96   - 
Bank-owned life insurance income  110   105   329   317 
Other noninterest income  71   59   154   97 
Total noninterest income  1,188   5,408   4,147   20,301 
                 
Noninterest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits  8,434   7,258   25,149   22,226 
Occupancy and equipment expense  1,061   916   3,113   2,667 
Professional fees  951   540   1,931   1,455 
Data processing fees  1,369   1,167   3,690   3,341 
Marketing expense  187   160   583   511 
Loan acquisition and collection expense  451   452   1,841   2,911 
FDIC insurance premiums  443   98   684   298 
Other noninterest expense  940   810   3,183   2,518 
Total noninterest expense  13,836   11,401   40,174   35,927 
Income before income tax expense  18,915   15,246   46,763   45,762 
Income tax expense  6,398   4,659   14,661   13,895 
Net income $12,517  $10,587  $32,102  $31,867 
                 
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                
Basic  7,352,447   7,687,737   7,307,142   7,907,398 
Diluted  7,413,812   7,790,963   7,377,236   7,998,221 
                 
Earnings per common share:                
Basic $1.70  $1.38  $4.39  $4.03 
Diluted  1.69   1.36   4.35   3.98 
                 
Cash dividends declared per common share $0.01  $0.01  $0.03  $0.03 
                 

 

NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2023 2022
   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate
Assets:                   
Interest-earning assets:                   
Securities$60,315  $329  2.21% $63,865  $65  0.41%
Loans (1) (2) 2,502,347   51,109  8.28%  1,196,830   21,873  7.41%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 13,958   76  2.21%  1,280   6  1.90%
Short-term investments (3) 174,431   1,840  4.28%  226,820   67  0.12%
Total interest-earning assets 2,751,051   53,354  7.87%  1,488,795   22,011  6.00%
Cash and due from banks 2,565         2,504       
Other non-interest earning assets 67,861         46,022       
Total assets$2,821,477        $1,537,321       
                    
Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity:                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                   
NOW accounts$543,050  $4,820  3.60% $353,019  $202  0.23%
Money market accounts 253,542   1,372  2.19%  256,074   192  0.30%
Savings accounts 108,102   281  1.05%  126,902   167  0.53%
Time deposits 1,077,242   10,767  4.05%  134,558   355  1.07%
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,981,936   17,240  3.53%  870,553   916  0.43%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 324,696   3,862  4.82%  15,000   122  3.30%
Capital lease obligations 20,789   13  0.25%  5,022   21  1.70%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,327,421   21,115  3.68%  890,575   1,059  0.48%
                    
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                   
Demand deposits and escrow accounts 201,354         388,171       
Other liabilities 18,786         14,220       
Total liabilities 2,547,561         1,292,966       
Shareholders' equity 273,916         244,355       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$2,821,477        $1,537,321       
                    
Net interest income    $32,239        $20,952   
                    
Interest rate spread        4.19%         5.52%
Net interest margin (4)        4.75%         5.71%
                      
Cost of funds (5)         3.39
%
         0.34
%
                      
(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(3) Short-term investments include Federal Reserve and FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(4) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(5) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.
 


NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 Nine Months Ended March 31,
 2023 2022
   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate
Assets:                   
Interest-earning assets:                   
Securities$60,818  $748  1.64% $65,295  $235  0.48%
Loans (1) (2) 1,859,791   114,416  8.20%  1,129,874   63,061  7.43%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 7,317   137  2.49%  1,237   19  2.05%
Short-term investments (3) 162,136   4,118  3.38%  330,722   346  0.14%
Total interest-earning assets 2,090,062   119,419  7.61%  1,527,128   63,661  5.55%
Cash and due from banks 2,531         2,686       
Other non-interest earning assets 85,970         50,751       
Total assets$2,178,563        $1,580,565       
                    
Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity:                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                   
NOW accounts$529,482  $9,990  2.51% $303,525  $569  0.25%
Money market accounts 249,353   2,583  1.38%  265,639   591  0.30%
Savings accounts 123,607   848  0.91%  99,725   361  0.48%
Time deposits 614,044   16,516  3.58%  207,304   1,887  1.21%
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,516,486   29,937  2.63%  876,193   3,408  0.52%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 155,639   4,795  4.10%  15,000   377  3.35%
Capital lease obligations 13,829   46  0.44%  5,431   70  1.72%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,685,954   34,778  2.75%  896,624   3,855  0.57%
                    
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                   
Demand deposits and escrow accounts 219,785         429,354       
Other liabilities 12,294         14,596       
Total liabilities 1,918,033         1,340,574       
Shareholders' equity 260,530         239,991       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$2,178,563        $1,580,565       
                    
Net interest income    $84,641        $59,806   
                    
Interest rate spread        4.86%         4.98%
Net interest margin (4)        5.39%         5.22%
                      
Cost of funds (5)
        2.43
%
         0.39
%
 
(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(3) Short-term investments include Federal Reserve and FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(4) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(5) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.


NORTHEAST BANK
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2023
 December 31, 2022
 September 30, 2022
 June 30, 2022
 March 31, 2022
Net interest income$32,239  $28,752  $23,649  $23,619  $20,952 
Provision (credit) for loan losses 676   325   850   (879  (287
Noninterest income 1,188   1,301   1,659   4,144   5,408 
Noninterest expense 13,836   13,704   12,634   12,856   11,401 
Net income 12,517   11,298   8,287   10,296   10,587 
                    
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                   
Basic 7,352,447   7,256,281   7,312,291   7,506,465   7,687,737 
Diluted 7,413,812   7,323,402   7,394,089   7,617,933   7,790,963 
                    
Earnings per common share:                   
Basic$1.70  $1.56  $1.13  $1.37  $1.38 
Diluted 1.69   1.54   1.12   1.35   1.36 
                    
Dividends declared per common share$0.01  $0.01  $0.01  $0.01  $0.01 
                    
Return on average assets 1.80%  2.13%  2.03%  2.68%  2.79%
Return on average equity 18.53%  17.48%  13.07%  16.55%  17.57%
Net interest rate spread (1) 4.19%  5.42%  5.61%  6.14%  5.52%
Net interest margin (2) 4.75%  5.82%  5.96%  6.34%  5.71%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 41.39%  45.60%  49.92%  46.31%  43.25%
Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.99%  2.58%  3.09%  3.34%  3.01%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 118.20%  119.28%  142.88%  156.64%  167.20%
          
 As of:
 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022
Nonperforming loans:                   
Originated portfolio:                   
Residential real estate$379  $448  $520  $550  $621 
Commercial real estate 3,355   3,297   3,528   5,031   6,608 
Commercial and industrial 561   631   452   202   230 
Consumer -   8   8   11   12 
Total originated portfolio 4,295   4,384   4,508   5,794   7,471 
Total purchased portfolio 10,227   8,515   9,089   7,152   10,441 
Total nonperforming loans 14,522   12,899   13,597   12,946   17,912 
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net -   -   90   -   - 
Total nonperforming assets$14,522  $12,899  $13,687  $12,946  $17,912 
                    
Past due loans to total loans 0.70%  0.74%  0.97%  0.53%  1.07%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.58%  0.51%  0.93%  0.99%  1.45%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.51%  0.46%  0.79%  0.82%  1.14%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.28%  0.26%  0.40%  0.39%  0.47%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 48.84%  49.70%  43.38%  38.34%  32.47%
                    
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4) 614.90%  661.48%  328.35%  294.20%  252.90%
Net loans to deposits (5) 117.56%  113.74%  109.78%  100.94%  97.19%
Purchased loans to total loans (6) 58.20%  59.23%  32.62%  36.61%  38.94%
Equity to total assets 9.90%  9.38%  14.47%  15.69%  15.80%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.59%  10.84%  17.36%  19.08%  20.13%
Total capital ratio 11.89%  11.11%  17.77%  19.47%  20.60%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.06%  12.53%  15.59%  16.13%  16.17%
                    
Total shareholders’ equity$283,869  $263,427  $252,163  $248,321  $247,469 
Less: Preferred stock -   -   -   -   - 
Common shareholders’ equity 283,869   263,427   252,163   248,321   247,469 
Less: Intangible assets (7) -   -   (1,141  (1,285  (1,696
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)$283,869  $263,427  $251,022  $247,036  $245,773 
                    
Common shares outstanding 7,668,650   7,511,044   7,477,158   7,442,103   7,727,312 
Book value per common share$37.02  $35.07  $33.72  $33.37  $32.03 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (8) 37.02   35.07   33.57   33.19   31.81 
          
(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.
(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the loan loss provision) plus noninterest income.
(4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.
(5) During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Bank changed its internal policy limit to calculate based on deposits, not core deposits (non-maturity deposits and maturity deposits less than $250 thousand). Ratios as of March 31, 2022 reflect loans to core deposits.
Beginning with the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and going forward, the Bank removed this internal policy limit (previously 125%).
(6) Beginning with the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and going forward, the Bank removed this internal policy limit (previously 60%).
(7) Includes the loan servicing rights asset. Beginning with the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and going forward, the Bank no longer excludes the loan servicing rights asset from tangible common shareholders’ equity.
(8) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.

For More Information:

Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer
Northeast Bank, 27 Pearl Street, Portland, ME 04101
207.786.3245 ext. 3220
www.northeastbank.com


