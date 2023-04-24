The Global Backup Power Systems Market is forecast to grow by $1039.89 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Backup Power Systems Market for Oil and Gas Industry 2023-2027." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05096272/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the backup power systems market for oil and gas industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand from oil and gas industry, rising global energy demand, and technological advancement in diesel generator sets.



The backup power systems market for oil and gas industry is segmented as below:

By Product

• Generators

• UPS

• Inverter



By Type

• Onshore

• Offshore



By Geography

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

• APAC

• South America



This study identifies the increased M&A activities and strategic alliances as one of the prime reasons driving the backup power systems market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches and increasing use of gas generators in oil and gas industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the backup power systems market for oil and gas industry covers the following areas:

• Backup power systems market sizing

• Backup power systems market forecast

• Backup power systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading backup power systems market vendors that include Aggreko Plc, ALCAD A.B., Atlas Copco UK, ATLAS Corp., Byrne Equipment Rental, Caterpillar Inc., Cetronic Power Solutions Ltd., Cummins Inc., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, Exide Industries Ltd., Fullriver Battery, HBL Germany GmbH, Herc Rentals Inc., Kohler Co., Modern Hiring Service, Steatite Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, Trojan Battery Co. LLC, Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and Zahid Group. Also, the backup power systems market for oil and gas industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

