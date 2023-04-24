The Global Acai Berry Market is forecast to grow by $370.87 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acai Berry Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05090643/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for organic and plant-based ingredients, new product launches, and high demand from food and beverage industry.



The acai berry market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and beverages

• Nutraceuticals

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets

• Hypermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Online



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the superfoods gaining traction as one of the prime reasons driving the acai berry market growth during the next few years. Also, robust demand for nutraceutical products and expanding global vegan population base will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading acai berry market vendors that include Amazonic Ventures LLC Nativo Amazon Acai, AcaiExotic, Acai Roots, Amazon Power Pty Ltd., BIOCARE, Frooty Comercio e Industria de Alimentos SA, Maui Acai LLC, Mil and Ross, Nossa Fruits, Organique Inc., Rio Innobev Pvt Ltd., SAI PATRONAGE COMMERCE Pvt Ltd., Sambazon Inc., Sunfood, SV AGROFOOD, The Berry Co., and Tropical Acai LLC. Also, the acai berry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

