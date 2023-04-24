The Global Network Interface Cards Market is forecast to grow by USD 2903.19 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Network Interface Cards Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048544/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the network interface cards market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for high-speed internet, growing adoption of virtualization technologies, and growing need for data centers.



The network interface cards market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Ethernet interface card

• Token ring interface card



By Application

• PCs

• Portable PCs

• Switches

• Modems



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of bring-your-own-device as one of the prime reasons driving the network interface cards market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing trend of cloud migration and emergence of iot and edge computing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the network interface cards market covers the following areas:

• Network interface cards market sizing

• Network interface cards market forecast

• Network interface cards market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading network interface cards market vendors that include Allied Telesis Holdings K.K., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Broadcom Inc., Buffalo EU BV, Chelsio Communications, Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., Dialog Semiconductor PLC, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Molex LLC, NVIDIA Corp., Opto 22, RAD Data Communications Ltd., Sierra Wireless Inc., StarTech.com Ltd., Taiwan Commate Computer Inc., TRENDnet Inc., Unizyx Holding Corp., and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. Also, the network interface cards market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



