The Global Rugged Smartphone Market is forecast to grow by $274.56 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period

Our report on the rugged smartphone market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand from the defense sector, growing adoption of rugged smartphones by the mobile workforce, and strategic collaborations among market participants.



The rugged smartphone market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Semi-rugged

• Fully-rugged

• Ultra-rugged



By End-user

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Military and defense

• Government



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emerging applications of rugged smartphones as one of the prime reasons driving the rugged smartphone market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing preference for feature-rich devices and increasing demand for IoT-based rugged smartphones will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the rugged smartphone market covers the following areas:

• Rugged smartphone market sizing

• Rugged smartphone market forecast

• Rugged smartphone market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rugged smartphone market vendors that include AGM, American Reliance Inc., Atexxo Manufacturing BV, BARTEC Top Holding GmbH, Caterpillar Inc., CROSSCALL, Doke Communication HK Ltd., Getac, Honeywell International Inc., Kyocera Corp., OUKITEL, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pepperl and Fuchs SE, RugGear GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Tinfull Technology Co. Ltd., Sonim Technologies Inc., Ulefone, Unitech Computer Co. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Also, the rugged smartphone market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

