ECARX Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

LONDON, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the Company”), a global mobility tech provider, today announced that its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at www.ir.ecarxgroup.com. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request from its Investor Relations team at ir@ecarxgroup.com or ECARX Holdings, Inc., 2nd Floor South, International House, 1 St Katherine’s Way, London E1W 1UN, United Kingdom.

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global mobility-tech provider partnering with OEMs to reshape the automotive landscape as the industry transitions to an all-electric future. As OEMs develop new vehicle platforms from the ground up, ECARX is developing a full-stack solution – central computer, System-on-a-Chip (SoCs) and software to help continuously improve the in-car user experience. The company’s products have been integrated into more than 4.7 million cars worldwide, and it continues to shape the interaction between people and vehicles by rapidly advancing the technology at the heart of smart mobility.

ECARX was founded in 2017 and today we have around 1,500 team members. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group – one of the largest automotive groups in the world, with ownership interests in international brand OEMs including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Polestar, smart and Volvo Cars.

