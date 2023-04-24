The Global UAV Ground Control Station Market is forecast to grow by $271.02 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global UAV Ground Control Station Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006350/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the UAV ground control station market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing defense spending on unmanned technologies, the growing use of UAVs in the commercial sector, and growing awareness about the benefits of using UAVs for various applications.



The UAV ground control station market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Defense UAV GCS

• Commercial UAV GCS



By Component

• Hardware

• Software



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing focus on the development of autonomous GCS as one of the prime reasons driving the UAV ground control station market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements in UAV technology improve performance and efficiency and new product launches by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the UAV ground control station market covers the following areas:

• UAV ground control station market sizing

• UAV ground control station market forecast

• UAV ground control station market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading UAV ground control station market vendors that include Acecore Technologies JL B.V., Aerialtronics DV B.V., Aeroscout GmbH, AiDrones GmbH, Alpha Unmanned Systems, S.L., ALTI UAS PTY LTD., Asseco Poland SA, BAE Systems Plc, Bluebird Aero Systems, Delft Dynamics B.V., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Mavtech Srl, Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Textron Inc., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Also, the UAV ground control station market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

