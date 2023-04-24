Brink’s Appoints Laurent Borne Chief Experience Officer

RICHMOND, Va., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services, today announced that Laurent Borne will join the company as executive vice president and chief experience officer, effective May 15.

Borne, who has proven expertise in global product development and management, will lead global marketing efforts and have responsibility for the company’s expanding digital retail solutions business. He will join the executive leadership team and report to president and chief executive officer Mark Eubanks.

“We are laser-focused on providing a superior customer experience, and Laurent’s track record in technology-led strategic transformation is a natural fit,” said Eubanks. “His skills in value chain analysis, value proposition development, and voice of the customer integration will turbocharge our efforts to modernize the retail cash ecosystem.”

Borne joins from Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI), a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules. As chief technology & strategy officer, he launched the MirrorEye® system in production, led the development of the company’s next generation product platforms, and developed partnerships with companies, startups, and universities.

Prior to Stoneridge, he served in leadership and global product development roles at Whirlpool Corporation, Delphi Powertrain Systems and at McKinsey & Company. He has deep experience with strategy deployment in global markets and has served in a variety of operational, commercial, and functional roles with great success.

“Brink’s is redefining the industry by focusing on tailored digital solutions that meet the needs of both large and small retailers,” said Borne. “I look forward to helping them capitalize on this opportunity through continued innovation and data-driven decision making.”

Borne is a graduate of the School of Mines in Saint-Etienne, France, and graduated from the master of management and manufacturing program at Northwestern University.

The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) is a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services.

