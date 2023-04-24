3D Printed Implants Market to hit USD 15.5 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



3D Printed implants market value is projected to reach USD 15.5 billion in revenue by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Recent advancements in 3D printing technology are among the chief drivers of the 3D printed implants industry trends. The rise in demand for customized implants and prosthetics specific to patients’ anatomical structures has fueled market growth. In addition, several government-initiated programs to promote 3D printing in healthcare are projected to push business gains.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5494







Improved capability for complex geometry to increase metal & alloys industry share

3D printed implants market from the metal & alloys segment exceeded USD 1 billion in revenue in 2022. Advantages of metal printed implants, such as high strength, corrosion resistance, biocompatibility, and high fracture toughness, among others are promoting their use. Furthermore, their low-cost manufacturing and unique capability for complex geometry highly contribute to the need for metal & alloy-printed 3D implants, especially in dentistry.

Mounting incidences of caries to push product uptake for dental applications

The 3D printed implants market from the dental application segment is foreseen to reach over USD 5.5 billion by the end of 2032 as a result of surging demand for 3D printed dental implants, such as 3D dental crowns and 3D dental bridges, due to their high precision and improved placement of dental implants. Furthermore, an upsurge in dental caries requiring 3D-printed dental implants that offer improved aesthetics, and functionality, and cater to the personalized needs of patients is boosting the market value. As per WHO, oral diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide.

Browse key industry insights spread across 170 pages with 235 market data tables & 10 figures & charts from the report, “3D Printed Implants Market Size By Material (Metal & Alloys, Polymer, Ceramic), By Application (Orthopedic {Hip Device, Spinal Device, Knee Device, Cranio-maxillofacial}, Dental), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics), COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/3d-printed-implants-market



Increasing patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries to favor the ambulatory surgical center segment

The 3D printed implants industry from the ambulatory surgical centers segment is estimated to showcase progression at more than 19.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 driven by an increased patient preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures, as well as high-quality care, reduced costs of implant procedures, and rapid recovery time offered by ASCs. Moreover, the increasing number of ASCs globally is contributing to segment development. In 2023, the number of ASC businesses in the U.S. reached 8,469, rising by 2.1% from 2022.

Favorable government support for MedTech to help Europe 3D printed implants industry expansion

The Asia Pacific 3D printed implants market is expected to reach a valuation of more than USD 2 billion by end of 2032 owing to the ongoing development of novel, affordable, and rapid-turnaround 3D printing technologies. In November 2022, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), along with Prayasta, a deep-tech hardware firm, innovated a new 3D printer for implant-grade silicon to customize short-tissue implants.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/5494?gmpaycod=sugmp

Soaring prominence of spinal implants to shape the industry landscape

Some key players profiled in the 3D printed implants market report include Johnson & Johnson, Tangible Solutions, Innovasis, Monogram Orthopedics, Tsunami Medical, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, and Medtronic.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



