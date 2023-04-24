Finning to report Q1 2023 results on May 8 and hold investor call on May 9, 2023

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning”) will report Q1 2023 results on May 8, 2023 after markets close and hold the investor call on May 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. To access the investor call, please dial one of the following numbers: 1-800-319-4610 (Canada and US); 1-416-915-3239 (Toronto area); 1-604-638-5340 (international). The investor call will be webcast live and archived for three months. Please visit our website to access the webcast and accompanying presentation.



About Finning

Finning is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer, delivering unrivalled service to customers for 90 years. Headquarters in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

