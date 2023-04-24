The Global Patient Registry Software Market was valued at $1089.32 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $2,508.27 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030| Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Patient Registry Software Market was valued at $1089.32 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $2,508.27 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030. Key factors driving the growth of this market include the Government plans to create patient records

Governments from all around the world are attempting to digitize and integrate healthcare systems, such as through creating electronic illness registries, as the need for community health management and health information sharing develops.

The Global Patient Registry Software Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Registry type Outlook (Disease Registry, Type, Cardiovascular Registry, Diabetes Registry, Cancer Registry, Rare Disease Registry, Others, Health Service Registry, Product Registry, Type, Medical device Registry, Drug Registry), By Software type Outlook (Standalone, Integrated), By End User Outlook(Hospitals, Government and third-party organizations, Pharma, Biotech and Medical Device Companies, Others), By Application Outlook (Government Organizations and Third-party Administrators (TPAs),,Hospitals and Medical Practices, Private Payers, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Medical Device Companies, Research Center), By Functionality Outlook (Population Health Management, Health Information Exchange, Patient Care Management, Medical Research and Clinical Studies, Others)Region and Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Segmentation Overview:

Type Outlook:

Because its tools were simple to use and had more functionality, independent software generated the greatest revenue in 2019. Standalone software programs are designed to handle a single register, such as details on a patient's diabetes, cancer, unusual disease, heart disease, or other illnesses. So, it is comprehensive and simple to use to gather information. Additionally, standalone's automatic updating capability lowers the price of IT overhead.

End Use Outlook:

The market for patient registry software is segmented by who utilizes it, including government and third parties, hospitals and medical facilities, private payers, pharmaceutical and medical technology firms, and research institutions. Government and outside organizations made the most money in 2019 overall. Because governments in developed and developing nations will utilize this software to decrease the prevalence of diseases, the market for patient registry software is projected to expand over the next years.

Functionality Outlook:

Public health management was the most widely used kind of patient registration software in 2019 based on how well it performed. Because stakeholders demand more options to support value-based care delivery, the fee-for-service (FFS) model has given way to the value-based payment (VBP) model. Another factor driving market growth is PHM's ability to standardize how clinicians treat their patients, enhance clinical outcomes, and reduce the cost of disease treatment.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global Patient Registry Software market has been segmented into, among others, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and India. In the near future, this market will be dominated by the global region.Due to the presence of populous nations such as India and China, which will increase the prevalence of chronic diseases, geriatric population, and geriatric population quantity, Asia Pacific is anticipated to post the highest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical manufacturing.

North America dominated the global Patient Registry Software market in terms of revenue share in 2019. Increasing disease prevalence and the need for population-based registration are driving regional market expansion.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 $2,508.27 million By Registry type Disease Registry

Type

Cardiovascular Registry

Diabetes Registry

Cancer Registry

Rare Disease Registry

Others

Health Service Registry

Product Registry Type Medical device Registry Drug Registry

By Software type Standalone

Integrated By End User Hospitals

Government and third-party organizations

Pharma

Biotech and Medical Device Companies

Others By Application Government Organizations and Third-party Administrators (TPAs),

Hospitals and Medical Practices

Private Payers

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Medical Device Companies

Research Center By Functionality Population Health Management

Health Information Exchange

Patient Care Management

Medical Research and Clinical Studies

Market Dynamics:

Restraining Factors:

Privacy and security of Information: Concerns regarding data privacy and security make it more difficult for healthcare organizations to implement patient registry solutions. This is because a data registry compromise could expose the private information of a substantial number of patients.

Opportunity Analysis:

Numerous individuals utilize the subscription Strategy: The subscription model requires little money up front and simplifies healthcare systems by eliminating the need for IT personnel. This results in increased productivity and decreased costs. This model also permits vendors to license their products and reach prospects and customers in novel and inventive ways.

