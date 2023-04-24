Outdoor Autonomous Robot Market to hit $600 Million by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Outdoor Autonomous Robot Market was estimated at USD 150 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $ 600 million by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 16% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

The booming need for autonomous last-mile delivery is one of the factors shaping the industry scenario as a result of the prevalent demand for limited human interaction and a smooth delivery process within the allotted time. Moreover, the use of autonomous robots for last-mile deliveries reduces delivery costs, encouraging major companies to opt for outdoor autonomous robots. In a recent instance, Nvidia invested nearly USD 10 million in Serve Robotics, a last-mile delivery company for the expansion of their partnership for Nvidia’s Jetson edge computing module and Serve Robotics’s sidewalk delivery solution.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5493





Integration of advanced technologies for warehouse monitoring to boost 6-wheel robots industry share

With respect to wheel, the outdoor autonomous robot market from the 6-wheel segment is speculated to be worth USD 250 million by 2032 as it offers a large contact area and stability as compared to a four-wheel system in warehouses. Integration of novel technologies, such as cameras and sensors, allows owners to easily observe warehouses, thereby recent innovations are focused on such robots, fueling the segment growth.

Launch of 5G-enabled robots to push security and inspection robot segment development

The outdoor autonomous robot industry size from the security & inspection robot segment exceeded USD 45 million in revenue in 2022, propelled by the intensified capability of these robots to cover challenging terrain and monitor & report environmental irregularities across larger and more complicated locations in line with the improvements in 5G networks.

Positive inclination of food delivery firms toward delivery robots to augment e-commerce segment revenues

The outdoor autonomous robot market from the e-commerce segment is primed to reach a valuation of USD 100 million by the end of 2032 on account of the gradual uptake of outdoor autonomous robots for the delivery and manufacturing process in the sector. The segment growth is driven by the mounting demand for outdoor autonomous delivery robots integrated with cameras and sensors, which assist companies with efficient route & autonomous navigation and smart obstacle avoidance technologies.

Rising acquisitions and partnerships to augment Europe industry expansion

Europe outdoor autonomous robot market is projected to depict over 15% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The region is expected to emerge as a major revenue hub for autonomous robots owing to increased partnerships with robotics companies for the trials of inspection robots. In October 2022, Indro Robotics, a Canadian robot manufacturer, partnered with T-Mobile 5G, a German mobile telecommunication company, for the trials of ground-based industrial inspection robots’ inspection capabilities, and testing security. With this, the companies intended to provide a safer environment through improved connectivity for industrial inspection robots.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/5493?gmpaycod=sugmp

Acquisitions of global product development companies to remain a key growth strategy

The strategic landscape of the outdoor autonomous robot market is touted to exhibit promising partnerships & acquisitions, along with new product launches. For instance, in January 2023, United Robotics Group GmbH, a German service robotics company, acquired a Spanish robot product development firm, Robotnik Automation S.L.L. With this acquisition, the company aimed to advance its market position in the European robotics market through organic growth prospects. Some of the chief players operating in the industry include Nuro, Robotnik Automation, Starship Technologies, SuperDroid Robots, Cleveron, Pudu robotics, SMP Robotics, and Knightscope, Inc. among others.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share, 2022

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players, 2022

4.4 Competitive analysis of innovation leaders, 2022

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Strategic outlook matrix

Chapter 5 Outdoor Autonomous Robot Market, By Type (Revenue and Shipment)

5.1 Key trends, by Type

5.2 Delivery robot

5.3 Security & inspection robot

5.4 Guide robot

Chapter 6 Market, By Wheels (Revenue and Shipment)

6.1 Key trends, by wheels

6.2 2 Wheels

6.3 4 Wheels

6.4 6 Wheels

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



