Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Q1 2023 Results

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFBC), the holding company (the "Company") for Sound Community Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, or $0.83 diluted earnings per share, as compared to net income of $2.9 million, or $1.12 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and $1.7 million, or $0.65 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on Company common stock of $0.19 per share, an increase from the Company's prior quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on May 24, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2023.

Comments from the President and Chief Executive Officer “Our ninth consecutive quarter of organic loan growth helped propel our total assets to exceed $1.00 billion. Even more significantly, in spite of the recent industry turmoil, deposits increased and borrowings decreased during the quarter,” remarked Ms. Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our ability to retain and attract deposits is a testament to the talented bankers who work with our clients every day. Other significant accomplishments in the quarter included implementation of CECL and a 48% reduction in non-performing assets. We are also pleased to announce an increase in our quarterly dividend. This is a fine start to the year," concluded Stewart. Q1 2023 Financial Performance Total assets increased $28.0 million or 2.9% to $1.00 billion at March 31, 2023, from $976.4 million at December 31, 2022, and increased $45.5 million or 4.7% from $958.9 million at March 31, 2022.







Net interest income decreased $317 thousand or 3.3% to $9.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from $9.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and increased $1.8 million or 23.0% from $7.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net interest margin ("NIM"), annualized, was 4.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 4.05% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 3.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Loans held-for-portfolio increased $4.6 million or 0.5% to $870.5 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $866.0 million at December 31, 2022, and increased $161.1 million or 22.7% from $709.5 million at March 31, 2022.



A $10 thousand provision for credit losses was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to a $78 thousand provision for credit losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and a $140 thousand provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. In addition, the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") standard as of January 1, 2023, which resulted in a one-time upward adjustment to the allowance for credit losses for loans of $760 thousand and an allowance for unfunded loan commitments of $695 thousand, and an after-tax decrease to opening retained earnings of $1.1 million. At March 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans and to total loans was 659.97% and 0.98%, respectively. Total deposits increased $32.9 million or 4.1% to $841.6 million at March 31, 2023, from $808.8 million at December 31, 2022, and increased $5.6 million or 0.7% from $836.1 million at March 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $117 thousand or 0.1% to $173.1 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $173.2 million at December 31, 2022, and decreased $35.7 million or 17.1% compared to $208.8 million at March 31, 2022. Our loan-to-deposit ratio was 104% at March 31, 2023, compared to 107% at December 31, 2022 and 85% at March 31, 2022.



Net gain on sale of loans was $78 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $49 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $365 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Bank continued to maintain capital levels in excess of regulatory requirements and was categorized as "well-capitalized" at March 31, 2023. Total nonperforming loans decreased $1.7 million or 56.3% to $1.3 million at March 31, 2023, from $3.0 million at December 31, 2022, and decreased $3.5 million or 72.8% from $4.7 million at March 31, 2022.

Operating Results



Net interest income decreased $317 thousand, or 3.3%, to $9.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $9.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and increased $1.8 million, or 23.0%, from $7.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in the current quarter, compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of certificate accounts increasing faster than we were able to redeploy the funds into higher earning assets. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of a higher average balance of and yield earned on average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a higher average balance of and rate paid on average interest-bearing liabilities.

Interest income increased $355 thousand, or 3.0%, to $12.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $11.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and increased $4.0 million, or 48.2%, from $8.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher average loan balances, a 22 basis point increase in the average yield on loans and a 69 basis point increase in the average yield on investments and interest-bearing cash following continued increases in the targeted federal funds rate into 2023, partially offset by lower average balances of investments and interest-bearing cash. The increase in interest income from the same quarter last year was due primarily to higher average loan balances, a 61 basis point increase in the average loan yield and a 371 basis point increase in the average yield on investments and interest-bearing cash, partially offset by a lower average balance of investments and interest-bearing cash.

Interest income on loans increased $303 thousand, or 2.7%, to $11.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $11.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and increased $3.3 million, or 40.9%, from $8.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The average balance of total loans was $867.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $861.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $694.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The average yield on total loans was 5.32% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 5.10% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 4.71% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase in the average loan yield during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter and first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to variable rate loans adjusting to higher market interest rates and new loan originations at higher interest rates. Interest income on investments and interest-bearing cash increased $52 thousand to $793 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $741 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and increased $655 thousand from $138 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, due to a higher average yield on investments and interest-bearing cash, partially offset by a lower average balance as excess cash liquidity was deployed into higher yielding loans during the past year.

Interest expense increased $672 thousand, or 31.5%, to $2.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from $2.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and increased $2.2 million, or 371.1%, from $595 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase in interest expense during the current quarter from the prior quarter was primarily the result of a $60.3 million increase in the average balance of certificate accounts, as well as higher average rates paid on all interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $36.1 million decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits other than certificate accounts and a $14.4 million decrease in the average balance of borrowings, comprised of Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances. The increase in interest expense during the current quarter from the comparable period a year ago was primarily the result of a $44.9 million increase in the average balance of borrowings and a $144.3 million increase in the average balance of certificate accounts, as well as higher average rates paid on all interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $106.0 million decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits other than certificate accounts. The average cost of total borrowings increased to 4.78% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from 4.20% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and decreased from 5.85% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, reflecting the increased use of lower cost FHLB advances subsequent to June 2022 to supplement our liquidity needs. The average balance of our total borrowings decreased $14.4 million to $56.6 million from $71.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as FHLB overnight advances decreased during the quarter as result of the increase in deposits, and the average balance of our total borrowings increased $45.0 million from $11.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as we used FHLB advances to fund loan growth.

Net interest margin (annualized) was 4.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 4.05% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 3.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to the cost of funding increasing at a faster pace than the yield earned on interest-earning assets, driven by the higher average balance of certificate accounts, partially offset by the increase in the average balance of loans. The increase from the same quarter a year ago was the result of an increase in interest income on interest-earning assets, driven by the higher average balance of and yield earned on loans, partially offset by an increase in the cost of funding.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $10 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, consisting of a provision for credit losses on loans of $245 thousand and a release of reserve for unfunded loan commitments of $235 thousand. This compared to a provision for credit losses of $78 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, consisting of a provision for loan losses of $125 thousand and a release of the reserve for unfunded loan commitments of $47 thousand, and a provision for credit losses of $140 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, consisting of a provision for loan losses and unfunded loan commitments of $125 thousand and $15 thousand respectively. The Company adopted the CECL standard as of January 1, 2023, which resulted in a one-time upward adjustment to the allowance for credit losses for loans of $760 thousand and an allowance for unfunded loan commitments of $695 thousand, and an after-tax decrease to opening retained earnings of $1.1 million. All amounts prior to January 1, 2023 were calculated using the previous incurred loss methodology to compute our allowance for credit losses, which is not directly comparable to the new current expected credit losses methodology. The decrease in the provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022 resulted primarily from the lower growth in our loans held-for-portfolio, with most of the growth a result of advances on our construction portfolio ultimately resulting in a release of the reserve for unfunded commitments. The provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023 also reflects assumptions related to our forecast concerning the economic environment as a result of local, national and global events, including recent bank failures. In addition, expected loss estimates consider various factors including customer specific information, changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies, and the impact of economic conditions on borrowers' ability to repay.

Noninterest income remained essentially unchanged at $1.0 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and decreased $554 thousand, or 36.4%, from $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in noninterest income from the comparable period in 2022 was primarily due to a $287 thousand decrease in net gain on sale of loans as a result of a decline in both the amount of loans originated for sale and gross margins for loans sold and a $408 thousand decrease in the fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights, partially offset by a $130 thousand increase in earnings on the cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”). Loans sold during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, totaled $3.9 million, compared to $3.5 million and $12.2 million during the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Noninterest expense increased $450 thousand, or 6.3%, to $7.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $7.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and increased $795 thousand, or 11.7%, from $6.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase from the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was primarily a result of an increase in salaries and benefits expense of $251 thousand resulting from annual employer contributions to deferred compensation plans, lower deferred compensation related to loan originations and higher stock compensation expense, partially offset by lower medical expense and a decrease in incentive compensation expense as a result of lower loan growth. Data processing expense increased as a result of the write off of one large project during the quarter that was previously being capitalized as a result of the vendor discontinuing the platform. Operations expense decreased $95 thousand primarily due to decreases in various expenses including office expenses, lower loan origination costs due to lower mortgage origination volumes, and lower audit and professional fees. The increase in noninterest expense compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits of $318 thousand primarily due to higher wages and lower deferred compensation, partially offset by a decrease in incentive compensation as a result of a lower percentage earned on loans originated, changes to incentive compensation programs, such as the addition of non-production performance requirements, and lower commission expense related to a decline in mortgage originations. Operations expense increased $142 thousand compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022 due to increases in various accounts including travel expenses, debit card processing, audit fees, fixed assets, state and local taxes, charitable contributions and office expenses. These increases were partially offset by lower loan origination costs due to lower mortgage origination volume and decreases in various accounts including marketing, legal and professional fees.

The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was 73.65%, compared to 66.93% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 74.61% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The higher efficiency ratio for the current quarter compared to the sequential quarter was primarily due to annual expenses that we incurred during the first quarter of 2023 causing an increase in our noninterest expense, as well as a decline in net interest income as interest-bearing liabilities were not fully deployed into higher interest-earning assets during the quarter. The improvement in the efficiency ratio for the current quarter compared to the same period in the prior year was primarily due to net interest income rising at a faster rate than the increase in noninterest expense and the decline in noninterest income.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality

Assets at March 31, 2023 totaled $1.00 billion, compared to $976.4 million at December 31, 2022 and $958.9 million at March 31, 2022. The increase in total assets from December 31, 2022 was primarily due to loan growth and an increase in cash and cash equivalents. The increase from one year ago was primarily a result of increases in loans held-for-portfolio, partially offset by lower balances in cash and cash equivalents and investment securities.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $23.7 million, or 41.1%, to $81.6 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $57.8 million at December 31, 2022, and decreased $115.5 million, or 58.6%, from $197.1 million at March 31, 2022. The increase from the prior quarter-end was primarily due to an increase in deposits, primarily certificate and money market accounts, partially offset by the repayment of FHLB overnight advances. The decrease from one year ago was primarily due to deploying cash earning a nominal yield into higher interest-earning loans, partially offset by an increase in deposits, primarily certificate accounts.

Investment securities decreased $1.6 million, or 13.0%, to $10.8 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $12.4 million at December 31, 2022, and decreased $1.7 million, or 13.3%, from $12.4 million at March 31, 2022. Held-to-maturity securities totaled $2.2 million at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022. Available-for-sale securities totaled $8.6 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $10.2 million at December 31, 2022, and $10.2 million at March 31, 2022. The decrease in available-for-sale securities from the prior quarter-end was primarily due to the maturity of our treasury bills for $1.6 million and regularly scheduled payments, partially offset by a lower net unrealized losses resulting from an increase in market values during the quarter. The decrease from one year ago was primarily due to the call of one municipal bond in the fourth quarter of 2022, regularly scheduled payments and maturities, and net unrealized losses resulting from the increases in market interest rates during the year. The treasury bills were purchased and matured within the past year, representing no net impact on the fluctuation.

Loans held-for-portfolio increased to $870.5 million at March 31, 2023, from $866.0 million at December 31, 2022 and $709.5 million at March 31, 2022. The increase in loans held-for-portfolio at March 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022, primarily resulted from increases in residential and construction and land loans, partially offset by a decline in commercial real estate, multifamily and consumer loans. The increase in loans held-for-portfolio at March 31, 2023, compared to one year ago, primarily resulted from increases across all loan categories, excluding other consumer loans, which decreased between the periods primarily due to the shift in lending activity from houseboats (other consumer loans) to floating homes as a result of more clients applying for a loan owning their slip. The increase from December 31, 2022 in loans held-for-portfolio primarily resulted from the funding of commercial construction projects and a new commercial and industrial relationship. The increase from March 31, 2022 in loans held-for-portfolio primarily resulted from greater economic and lending activity in our market area.

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), which are comprised of nonaccrual loans, including nonperforming loan modifications, other real estate owned (“OREO”) and other repossessed assets, decreased $1.7 million, or 48.4%, to $1.9 million at March 31, 2023, from $3.6 million at December 31, 2022 and decreased $3.5 million, or 65.4% from $5.4 million at March 31, 2022. The decrease in nonperforming assets from the prior quarter-end was primarily due to the payoff of $1.5 million in nonperforming one-to-four family loans related to a single borrower and the write off of one residential property for $84 thousand. The decrease from one year ago was primarily due to the payoff of a $2.3 million nonperforming multifamily loan during 2022, the payoff of $1.5 million in nonperforming one-to-four family loans related to a single borrower, the payoff of a $243 thousand other consumer loan, and the write off of one residential property for $84 thousand, partially offset by additions during the same period.

NPAs to total assets were 0.19%, 0.37% and 0.56% at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. The allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding was 0.98%, 0.88% and 0.90% at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. Net loan charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $72 thousand, compared to $15 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $24 thousand for the first quarter of 2022.

The following table summarizes our NPAs at the dates indicated (dollars in thousands):

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Nonperforming Loans: One-to-four family $ 697 $ 2,135 $ 1,961 $ 1,669 $ 1,676 Home equity loans 138 142 133 152 155 Commercial and multifamily — — — 2,307 2,336 Construction and land 322 324 29 30 31 Manufactured homes 134 96 99 117 135 Commercial business — — — — 170 Other consumer 1 262 265 233 244 Total nonperforming loans 1,293 2,959 2,486 4,509 4,747 OREO and Other Repossessed Assets: One-to-four family — 84 84 84 84 Commercial and multifamily 575 575 575 575 575 Total OREO and repossessed assets 575 659 659 659 659 Total nonperforming assets $ 1,868 $ 3,618 $ 3,145 $ 5,168 $ 5,406 Nonperforming Loans: One-to-four family 37.3 % 59.0 % 62.3 % 32.3 % 31.0 % Home equity loans 7.4 3.9 4.2 2.9 2.9 Commercial and multifamily — — — 44.7 43.2 Construction and land 17.3 9.0 0.9 0.6 0.6 Manufactured homes 7.2 2.7 3.2 2.3 2.5 Commercial business — — — — 3.1 Other consumer — 7.2 8.4 4.5 4.5 Total nonperforming loans 69.2 81.8 79.0 87.3 87.8 OREO and Other Repossessed Assets: One-to-four family — 2.3 2.7 1.6 1.6 Commercial and multifamily 30.8 15.9 18.3 11.1 10.6 Total OREO and repossessed assets 30.8 18.2 21.0 12.7 12.2 Total nonperforming assets 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses at the dates and for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

At or For the Quarter Ended: March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Allowance for Loan Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 7,599 $ 7,489 $ 7,117 $ 6,407 $ 6,306 Adoption of ASU 2016-13(1) 760 — — — — Provision for credit losses during the period 245 125 375 600 125 Net (charge-offs)/recoveries during the period (72 ) (15 ) (3 ) 110 (24 ) Balance at end of period $ 8,532 $ 7,599 $ 7,489 $ 7,117 $ 6,407 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments Balance at beginning of period $ 335 $ 382 $ 411 $ 419 $ 404 Adoption of ASU 2016-13(1) 695 — — — — Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (235 ) (47 ) (29 ) (8 ) 15 Balance at end of period 795 335 382 411 419 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 9,327 $ 7,934 $ 7,871 $ 7,528 $ 6,826 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.98 % 0.88 % 0.88 % 0.88 % 0.90 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.07 % 0.92 % 0.92 % 0.93 % 0.96 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 659.86 % 256.81 % 301.25 % 157.84 % 134.97 % Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans 721.35 % 268.16 % 316.57 % 166.97 % 143.78 %

(1) Represents the impact of adopting ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments — Credit Losses on January 1, 2023. As a result of adopting ASU 2016-13, our methodology to compute our allowance for credit losses is based on a current expected credit loss methodology, rather than the previously applied incurred loss methodology.

Deposits increased $32.9 million, or 4.1%, to $841.6 million at March 31, 2023, from $808.8 million at December 31, 2022 and increased $5.6 million, or 0.7%, from $836.1 million at March 31, 2022. The increase in deposits compared to the prior quarter-end was primarily a result of higher balances in certificate and money market accounts, partially offset by lower balances in all other deposit products, largely driven by consumer behavior to move funds from lower yielding products into higher interest-bearing deposit products. The increase in our deposits compared to one year ago was a result of an increase in certificate accounts, which was primarily used to fund organic loan growth. Our noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $117 thousand, or 0.1% to $173.1 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $173.2 million at December 31, 2022 and decreased $35.7 million, or 17.1% from $208.8 million at March 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 20.6%, 21.4% and 25.0% of total deposits at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

There were $35.0 million of outstanding FHLB advances at March 31, 2023, as compared to $43.0 million at December 31, 2022 and none at March 31, 2022. FHLB advances are primarily used to support organic loan growth and to maintain liquidity ratios in line with our asset/liability objectives. Subordinated notes, net totaled $11.7 million at each of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022.

Stockholders’ equity totaled $98.6 million at March 31, 2023, an increase of $900 thousand, or 0.9%, from $97.7 million at December 31, 2022, and an increase of $4.8 million, or 5.1%, from $93.9 million at March 31, 2022. The increase in stockholders’ equity from December 31, 2022 was primarily the result of $2.2 million of net income earned during the current quarter, a $83 thousand decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax, and $247 thousand in proceeds from exercises of stock options, partially offset by the payment of $442 thousand in dividends to Company stockholders. In addition, stockholders' equity was impacted by the adoption of CECL in the first quarter of 2023, which as of January 1, 2023, resulted in an after-tax decrease to opening retained earnings of $1.1 million.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Interest income $ 12,174 $ 11,819 $ 10,776 $ 8,986 $ 8,213 Interest expense 2,803 2,131 1,179 594 595 Net interest income 9,371 9,688 9,597 8,392 7,618 Provision for credit losses(1) 10 78 346 592 140 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,361 9,610 9,251 7,800 7,478 Noninterest income: Service charges and fee income 581 618 604 596 549 Earnings (loss) on cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 151 175 59 (35 ) 21 Mortgage servicing income 299 303 306 313 320 Fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights (140 ) (127 ) 9 57 268 Net gain on sale of loans 78 49 48 84 365 Total noninterest income 969 1,018 1,026 1,015 1,523 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 4,485 4,234 4,044 3,969 4,167 Operations 1,441 1,536 1,610 1,436 1,299 Regulatory assessments 153 136 116 99 101 Occupancy 459 418 447 439 432 Data processing 993 841 848 849 821 Total noninterest expense 7,615 7,165 7,065 6,792 6,820 Income before provision for income taxes 2,715 3,463 3,212 2,023 2,181 Provision for income taxes 547 539 666 409 458 Net income $ 2,168 $ 2,924 $ 2,546 $ 1,614 $ 1,723

(1) Prior period amounts include the reclassification of the provision for (release of) unfunded loan commitment expense from operations expense for comparability purposes. However, prior period amounts were calculated using the previously applied incurred loss methodology, rather than the current expected credit losses methodology as a result of the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023, and the balances are not directly comparable.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,580 $ 57,836 $ 76,064 $ 80,051 $ 197,091 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 8,601 10,207 10,396 9,382 10,223 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 2,190 2,199 2,207 2,215 2,223 Loans held-for-sale 1,414 — 1,908 100 1,297 Loans held-for-portfolio 870,545 865,981 851,447 806,078 709,485 Allowance for credit losses - loans (8,532 ) (7,599 ) (7,489 ) (7,117 ) (6,407 ) Total loans held-for-portfolio, net 862,013 858,382 843,958 798,961 703,078 Accrued interest receivable 3,152 3,083 2,809 2,350 2,117 Bank-owned life insurance, net 21,465 21,314 21,140 21,081 21,116 Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other repossessed assets, net 575 659 659 659 659 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 4,587 4,687 4,787 4,754 4,668 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 2,583 2,832 2,897 2,317 1,117 Premises and equipment, net 5,370 5,513 5,505 5,632 5,730 Right-of-use assets 5,200 5,102 5,319 5,548 5,777 Other assets 5,633 4,537 4,597 3,954 3,758 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,004,363 $ 976,351 $ 982,246 $ 937,004 $ 958,854 LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits $ 668,568 $ 635,567 $ 623,122 $ 599,377 $ 627,323 Noninterest-bearing deposits 173,079 173,196 192,275 186,609 208,768 Total deposits 841,647 808,763 815,397 785,986 836,091 Borrowings 35,000 43,000 44,500 30,000 — Accrued interest payable 385 395 109 194 38 Lease liabilities 5,543 5,448 5,749 5,980 6,211 Other liabilities 9,398 8,318 8,071 9,210 9,169 Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,099 1,046 1,799 922 1,851 Subordinated notes, net 11,686 11,676 11,665 11,655 11,644 TOTAL LIABILITIES 905,758 878,646 887,290 843,947 865,004 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 26 26 26 26 26 Additional paid-in capital 28,251 28,004 27,886 27,777 28,154 Retained earnings 71,362 70,792 68,309 66,203 66,139 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (1,034 ) (1,117 ) (1,265 ) (949 ) (469 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 98,605 97,705 94,956 93,057 93,850 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,004,363 $ 976,351 $ 982,246 $ 937,004 $ 958,854

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

(unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Annualized return on average assets 0.88 % 1.16 % 1.04 % 0.70 % 0.75 % Annualized return on average equity 8.88 11.94 10.61 6.86 7.39 Annualized net interest margin(1) 4.01 4.05 4.13 3.83 3.49 Annualized efficiency ratio(2) 73.65 % 66.93 % 66.51 % 72.20 % 74.61 %

(1) Net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

(2) Noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and noninterest income).

PER COMMON SHARE DATA

(unaudited)

At or For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Basic earnings per share $ 0.84 $ 1.13 $ 0.99 $ 0.62 $ 0.66 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.83 $ 1.12 $ 0.97 $ 0.61 $ 0.65 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 2,578,413 2,565,407 2,562,551 2,584,179 2,602,168 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 2,604,043 2,600,905 2,597,690 2,615,299 2,640,359 Common shares outstanding at period-end 2,601,443 2,583,619 2,581,949 2,578,595 2,621,531 Book value per share $ 37.90 $ 37.82 $ 36.78 $ 36.09 $ 35.80





AVERAGE BALANCE, AVERAGE YIELD EARNED, AND AVERAGE RATE PAID

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

The following tables present, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resultant yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates. Income and yields on tax-exempt obligations have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield for the period they have been on nonaccrual (dollars in thousands).

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/Rate Interest-Earning Assets: Loans receivable $ 867,724 $ 11,381 5.32 % $ 861,371 $ 11,078 5.10 % $ 694,920 $ 8,075 4.71 % Investments and interest-bearing cash 80,244 793 4.01 % 88,503 741 3.32 % 190,385 138 0.29 % Total interest-earning assets $ 947,968 $ 12,174 5.21 % $ 949,874 $ 11,819 4.94 % $ 885,305 $ 8,213 3.76 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Savings and money market accounts $ 164,270 $ 93 0.23 % $ 174,410 $ 88 0.20 % $ 196,128 $ 30 0.06 % Demand and NOW accounts 241,088 267 0.45 % 267,043 280 0.42 % 315,181 122 0.16 % Certificate accounts 246,578 1,776 2.92 % 186,277 1,011 2.15 % 102,315 275 1.09 % Subordinated notes 11,683 168 5.83 % 11,669 168 5.71 % 11,637 168 5.85 % Borrowings 44,911 499 4.51 % 59,348 584 3.90 % — — — % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 708,530 2,803 1.60 % $ 698,747 2,131 1.21 % $ 625,261 595 0.39 % Net interest income/spread $ 9,371 3.60 % $ 9,688 3.73 % $ 7,618 3.38 % Net interest margin 4.01 % 4.05 % 3.49 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 134 % 136 % 142 % Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 172,805 $ 183,800 $ 194,556 Total deposits 824,741 $ 2,136 1.05 % 811,530 $ 1,379 0.67 % 808,180 $ 427 0.21 % Total funding (1) 881,335 2,803 1.29 % 882,547 2,131 0.96 % 819,817 595 0.29 %

(1) Total funding is the sum of average interest-bearing liabilities and average noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.





LOANS

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Real estate loans: One-to-four family $ 274,687 $ 274,638 $ 270,009 $ 250,295 $ 221,832 Home equity 19,631 19,548 17,642 16,374 13,798 Commercial and multifamily 307,558 313,358 315,677 307,462 279,892 Construction and land 125,983 116,878 112,980 101,394 70,402 Total real estate loans 727,859 724,422 716,308 675,525 585,924 Consumer Loans: Manufactured homes 27,904 26,953 25,375 23,264 22,179 Floating homes 73,579 74,443 69,968 66,573 59,784 Other consumer 17,378 17,923 17,565 18,076 18,370 Total consumer loans 118,861 119,319 112,908 107,913 100,333 Commercial business loans 25,192 23,815 23,986 24,302 24,452 Total loans 871,912 867,556 853,202 807,740 710,709 Less: Premiums 946 973 984 1,010 788 Deferred fees, net (2,313 ) (2,548 ) (2,739 ) (2,672 ) (2,012 ) Allowance for loan losses (8,532 ) (7,599 ) (7,489 ) (7,117 ) (6,407 ) Total loans held for portfolio, net $ 862,013 $ 858,382 $ 843,958 $ 798,961 $ 703,078

DEPOSITS

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Noninterest-bearing $ 173,079 $ 173,196 $ 192,275 $ 186,609 $ 208,768 Interest-bearing 235,836 254,982 284,267 312,439 333,449 Savings 83,991 95,641 99,602 103,311 106,217 Money market 77,624 74,639 84,692 87,672 89,164 Certificates 271,117 210,305 154,561 95,955 98,493 Total deposits $ 841,647 $ 808,763 $ 815,397 $ 785,986 $ 836,091

CREDIT QUALITY DATA

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

At or For the Quarter Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Total nonperforming loans 1,293 2,958 2,486 4,509 4,747 OREO and other repossessed assets 575 659 659 659 659 Total nonperforming assets $ 1,868 $ 3,617 $ 3,145 $ 5,168 $ 5,406 Net (charge-offs) recoveries during the quarter (72 ) (15 ) (3 ) 110 (24 ) Provision for credit losses during the quarter 10 78 346 592 140 Allowance for loan losses 8,532 7,599 7,489 7,117 6,407 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.98 % 0.88 % 0.88 % 0.88 % 0.90 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 659.97 % 256.87 % 301.24 % 157.84 % 134.96 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.15 % 0.34 % 0.29 % 0.56 % 0.67 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.37 % 0.32 % 0.55 % 0.56 %

OTHER STATISTICS

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

At or For the Quarter Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Total loans to total deposits 103.60 % 107.27 % 104.64 % 102.77 % 85.00 % Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 20.56 % 21.41 % 23.58 % 23.74 % 24.97 % Average total assets for the quarter $ 996,516 $ 996,042 $ 969,254 $ 920,984 $ 931,094 Average total equity for the quarter $ 99,028 $ 97,119 $ 95,244 $ 94,397 $ 94,497

