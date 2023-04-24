FlexShopper, Inc. Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and payment solution provider for underserved consumers, today announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Results for Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 vs. Quarter Ended December 31, 2021:

  • Total fundings increased 11.3% to $33.1 million from $29.7 million consisting of gross lease originations decreasing from $26.9 to $23.2 million, loan participations increasing ~52.5% from $2.9 million to $4.4 million, and loan originations increasing from $0 to $5.5 million
  • Total net lease and loan revenues, including the changes in fair value of loan receivables, decreased 31.1% to $21.4 million from $31.1 million
  • Gross profit decreased 68.5% to $3.8 million from $12.2 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased to $(4.0) million compared to $2.0 million
  • Net income of $7.9 million compared with net income of $633 thousand. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 includes a gain on bargain purchase for $14.5 million and a benefit from income taxes for $2.7 million
  • Net income attributable to common and Series 1 Convertible Preferred shareholders of $6.0 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to $23.5 thousand, or $0.00 per diluted share 

Results for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022, vs. Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021:

  • Total fundings increased 28.9% to $111.8 million from $86.7 million consisting of gross lease originations decreasing from $83.4 to $75.1 million, loan participations increasing from $3.3 million to $31.2 million and loan originations increasing from $0 to $5.5 million
  • Total net lease and loan revenues, including the changes in fair value of loan receivables, decreased 9.9% to $113.1 million from $125.4 million
  • Gross profit decreased 19.7% to $37.1 million from $46.2 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased to $(0.5) million compared to $11.4 million
  • Net income increased to $13.6 million compared with net income of $3.3 million. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 includes a gain on bargain purchase for $14.5 million and a benefit from income taxes for $16.6 million
  • Net income attributable to common and Series 1 Convertible Preferred shareholders increased to $9.9 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $0.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measure under “Non-GAAP Measures”.

Operational Highlight:

  • In December, FlexShopper purchased the assets of Revolution Financial, Inc. The purchase facilitated the launch of a brick and mortar, direct origination model for loans to underserved consumers in 11 states. There are currently 100 locations with plans to expand, via revenue share agreements, to additional locations.

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

  For the years ended
December 31,		 
  2022  2021 
       
Revenues:      
Lease revenues and fees, net $105,936,072  $124,505,432 
Loan revenues and fees, net of changes in fair value  7,120,101   921,324 
Total revenues  113,056,173   125,426,756 
         
Costs and expenses:        
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise  72,556,431   78,669,393 
Loan origination costs and fees  3,384,013   508,493 
Marketing  11,031,695   9,129,062 
Salaries and benefits  10,991,477   11,489,208 
Operating expenses  21,395,767   18,265,781 
Total costs and expenses  119,359,383   118,061,937 
         
Operating (loss)/ income  (6,303,210)  7,364,819 
         
Gain on extinguishment of debt  -   1,931,825 
Gain on bargain purchase  14,461,274   - 
Interest expense including amortization of debt issuance costs  (11,161,396)  (5,238,560)
(Loss)/income before income taxes  (3,003,332)  4,058,084 
Benefit /(expense) from income taxes  16,635,051   (785,310)
Net income  13,631,719   3,272,774 
         
Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares  3,730,580   2,439,099 
Net income attributable to common and Series 1 Convertible Preferred shareholders $9,901,139  $833,675 
         
Basic and diluted income per common share:        
Basic $0.45  $0.04 
Diluted $0.44  $0.04 
         
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES:        
Basic  21,646,896   21,387,960 
Diluted  22,425,354   23,227,964 



FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  December 31,  December 31, 
  2022  2021 
       
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash $6,051,713  $4,986,559 
Restricted cash  121,636   108,083 
Lease receivables, net  35,540,043   25,473,154 
Loan receivables at fair value  32,932,504   3,560,108 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  3,489,136   1,823,256 
Lease merchandise, net  31,550,441   40,942,112 
Total current assets  109,685,473   76,893,272 
         
Property and equipment, net  8,086,862   5,490,434 
Right of use asset, net  1,406,270   1,553,330 
Intangible assets, net  15,162,349   4,960 
Other assets, net  1,934,728   870,060 
Deferred tax asset, net  12,013,828   - 
Total assets $148,289,510  $84,812,056 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Accounts payable $6,511,943  $7,982,180 
Accrued payroll and related taxes  310,820   391,078 
Promissory notes to related parties, net of $0 at 2022 and $1,274 at 2021 of unamortized issuance costs, including accrued interest  1,209,455   1,053,088 
Accrued expenses  3,988,093   2,987,646 
Lease liability - current portion  208,001   172,732 
Total current liabilities  12,228,312   12,586,724 
Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of $352,252 at 2022 and $413,076 at 2021 of unamortized issuance costs  80,847,748   50,061,924 
Promissory notes to related parties, net of current portion  10,750,000   3,750,000 
Promissory note related to acquisition, net of $1,165,027 discount at 2022  3,158,471   - 
Purchase consideration payable related to acquisition  8,703,684   - 
Deferred income tax liability  -   495,166 
Lease liabilities net of current portion  1,566,622   1,774,623 
Total liabilities  117,254,837   68,668,437 
         
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 250,000 shares, issued and outstanding 170,332 shares at $5.00 stated value  851,660   851,660 
Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 25,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,952 shares at $1,000 stated value  21,952,000   21,952,000 
Common stock, $0.0001 par value- authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,750,804 shares at December 31, 2022 and 21,442,278 shares at December 31, 2021  2,176   2,144 
Additional paid in capital  39,819,420   38,560,117 
Accumulated deficit  (31,590,583)  (45,222,302)
Total stockholders’ equity  31,034,673   16,143,619 
  $148,289,510  $84,812,056 



FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

  2022  2021 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net income $13,631,719  $3,272,774 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise  72,556,431   78,669,393 
Other depreciation and amortization  4,769,614   2,875,902 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  228,843   220,816 
Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition  19,747   - 
Compensation expense related to stock-based compensation and warrants  997,830   1,648,627 
Provision for doubtful accounts  57,420,480   40,342,618 
Gain on sale of lease receivables  8,821,106   - 
Interest in kind added to promissory notes balance  155,093   9,460 
Deferred income tax  (17,282,364)  495,166 
Gain on debt extinguishment  -   (1,931,825)
Gain on bargain purchase  (14,461,274)  - 
Net changes in the fair value of loan receivables at fair value  9,559,979   (248,984)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:        
Lease receivables  (76,308,475)  (56,738,233)
Loan receivables at fair value  (25,612,049)  (3,221,679)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (1,665,880)  (87,394)
Lease merchandise  (63,164,760)  (76,789,165)
Security deposits  (4,956)  (8,338)
Purchase consideration payable related to acquisition  164,102   - 
Lease liabilities  (14,488)  (5,811)
Accounts payable  (1,976,844)  74,561 
Accrued payroll and related taxes  (80,258)  (165,461)
Accrued expenses  1,009,468   331,542 
Net cash used in operating activities  (31,236,936)  (11,256,031)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Cash acquired in business combination  2,938,355   - 
Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software costs  (6,498,115)  (4,065,384)
Purchases of data costs  (1,640,885)  (884,160)
Net cash used in investing activities  (5,200,645)  (4,949,544)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Proceeds from loan payable under credit agreement  36,455,000   19,850,000 
Repayment of loan payable under credit agreement  (5,730,000)  (6,575,000)
Debt issuance related costs  (166,745)  (565,273)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  261,505   68,172 
Proceeds from promissory notes to related parties  7,000,000   - 
Principal payment under finance lease obligation  (11,184)  (7,707)
Repayment of purchase consideration payable related to acquisition  (283,266)  - 
Repayment of installment loan  (9,022)  (11,207)
Net cash provided by financing activities  37,516,288   12,758,985 
         
INCREASE / (DECREASE) IN CASH and RESTRICTED CASH  1,078,707   (3,446,590)
         
CASH and RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period  5,094,642   8,541,232 
         
CASH and RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $6,173,349  $5,094,642 
         
Supplemental cash flow information:        
Interest paid $10,289,334  $4,945,690 
Noncash investing and financing activities        
Acquisition of loan receivables at fair value $13,320,326  $- 
Acquisition of property and equipment  136,249   - 
Acquisition of intangible assets  15,307,894   - 
Acquisition of purchase consideration payable related to acquisition  8,539,582   - 
Acquisition of accounts payable  506,607   - 
Acquisition of deferred tax liability  4,773,370   - 
Issuance of promissory note related to acquisition  3,421,991   - 


Non-GAAP Measures

We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, stock-based compensation, taxes, depreciation (other than depreciation of leased merchandise), amortization, and one-time or non-recurring items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes.

Key performance metrics for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 were as follows:

  2022  2021  $ Change  % Change 
Adjusted EBITDA:            
Net income $13,631,719  $3,272,774  $10,358,945   316.5 
Income taxes  (16,635,051)  785,310   (17,420,361)  (2,218.3)
Amortization of debt issuance costs  228,843   220,816   8,027   3.6 
Other amortization and depreciation  4,769,614   2,875,902   1,893,712   65.8 
Interest expense  10,932,553   5,017,744   5,914,809   117.9 
Stock-based compensation  997,830   1,125,819   (127,989)  (11.4)
Product/infrastructure expenses  -   10,000   (10,000)    
Gain on debt extinguishment  -   (1,931,825)  1,931,825     
Gain on bargain purchase  (14,461,274)  -   (14,461,274)    
Adjusted EBITDA $(535,766) $11,376,540  $(11,912,306)  (104.7)


The Company refers to Adjusted EBITDA in the above table as the Company uses this measure to evaluate operating performance and to make strategic decisions about the Company. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in its industry in assessing performance.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY) is a financial technology company that provides electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to underserved consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its patented e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com). FlexShopper also provides LTO and loan technology platforms to a growing number of retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers without access to traditional financing.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations, the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results and expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our FlexShopper.com e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

