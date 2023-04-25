Dehydrated Vegetables Market Expected to Reach US$ 159.6 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 8% During Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for dehydrated vegetables was estimated to be worth US$ 72.7 billion in 2022, and by 2033, it is anticipated to be worth US$ 159.6 billion. During the projected period of 2023 to 2033, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8%.



Foods prepared with a longer shelf life include those that have been dehydrated. This is the reason why dehydrated vegetables are swiftly gaining popularity as a snack option. Due to rising consumer demand, companies are adopting technology to produce dehydrated vegetables that can be consumed for a longer period of time, which is causing the worldwide market to grow in terms of sales.

Regulations in certain countries require clean label labeling with clear information on the various ingredients, source, as well as processing methods used in order to increase transparency across the entire food chain. Businesses are working harder to promote a positive view of their products in the marketplace, which is accelerating the global growth of the dehydrated vegetables market.

The increased uncertainty in raw material availability, production, and pricing as a result of seasonal swings is one of the key reasons why consumers opt to use dehydrated veggies. Due to the year-round rise in demand for products made with seasonal ingredients, the demand for dehydrated vegetables is rising.

These dehydrated vegetables only require a small amount of shelf space while maintaining 100% of the benefits of fresh vegetables. This makes it simpler for food firms to move items containing food from one location to another. This ease of shipping is expected to lead to an increase in the dehydrated vegetables market sales.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global dehydrated vegetables market is expected to be valued at US$ 75.6 billion by 2023

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 2.5%

North America is expected to acquire the leading market share, with the United States acquiring over 8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

By product type, the bean segment is expected to constitute a 41.2% market share in 2023.

On the basis of drying method, the vacuum segment is expected a 24.6% share in 2023.



"Owing to the increased shelf life along with the high nutritious value and ease of storage, these dehydrated vegetables are gaining traction." Remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the dehydrated vegetables market are Fresno Cooperative Raisin Growers Inc. , Olam International , Dole Food Company , Naturex S.A. , Symrise AG , Mercer Foods, LLC , Chengde Shenli Food Co., Ltd. , Vkc Nuts Private Limited , Viva Bella Orchards Inc. , Kiantama , Sun-Maid Growers of California , Sunshine Raisin Corporation , Traina Dried Vegetable Inc. , Lion Raisins Inc. , and others.

Key Product Offerings:

Dehydrated food items are offered by Harmony House Foods. Their finest goods have a shelf life of between twelve and twenty-four months.

Their items are of a high caliber and are well-kept. Fruits, dehydrated vegetables, soup bases, legumes, vegetable proteins, and many more items are among their offerings. Their fresh, organic, and GMO-free dried vegetable and fruit products allow clients ease in their health.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global dehydrated vegetables market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

About the Food and Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The food and beverage team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Key Segments of Dehydrated Vegetables Market

By Product Type:

Carrot, Onions, Potatoes, Broccoli, Beans, Peas, Cabbage, Mushrooms, Tomatoes

By Form:

Minced & Chopped, Powder & Granules, Flakes, Slice & Cubes, Others

By Nature:

Organic, Conventional

By End Use:

Food Manufacturers, Food Service, Retail

By Drying Method:

Air Drying, Spray Drying, Freeze Drying, Drum Drying, Vacuum Drying

By Distribution Channel:

Store-based retailing, Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food and Drink Specialty Stores, Online retail

By Region:

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa

