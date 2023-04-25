OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

Annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022

Octopus Titan VCT plc (‘Titan’ and ‘the Company’) announces the final results for the year to 31 December 2022 as below.

Titan’s mission is to invest in the people, ideas and industries that will change the world.

Octopus Titan VCT plc has earned a reputation for backing pioneering entrepreneurs. It invests in companies that are using technology to shape the future.

Highlights

2022 2021 Net assets (£’000) £1,051,760 £1,373,041 (Loss)/profit after tax (£’000) £(319,215) £216,557 NAV per share 76.9p 105.7p NAV + cumulative dividends 173.9p 197.7p Total return (p)1 (23.8)p 19.7p Total return %2 (22.5)% 20.3% Dividends paid in the year 5.0p 11.0p Dividend yield %3 4.7% 11.3% Dividend declared 3.0p 3.0p

Total return is an alternative performance measure, calculated as movement in NAV per share in the period plus dividends paid in the period. Total return % is an alternative performance measure, calculated as total return/opening NAV. Dividend yield is an alternative performance measure, calculated as dividends paid/opening NAV.

Chair’s statement

I am pleased to present the annual results for Titan for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Highlights

Titan’s latest fundraise: £237 million

Total return over five years: 11%

Dividends paid in 2022: 5p

The net asset value (NAV) per share at 31 December 2022 was 76.9p which, adjusting for dividends paid, represents a net decrease of 23.8p per share from 31 December 2021 or a total return of (22.5)%. The Total Value (NAV plus cumulative dividends paid per share since launch) at the end of the period was 173.9p (31 December 2021: 197.7p). This decline is, of course, disappointing but reflects the difficult global macro environment we have faced in the last year and follows a record year in 2021 in terms of both exit proceeds and total return. Despite the recent decrease in NAV, total return over five years is 11% and the tax-free annual compound return for the original shareholders since Titan’s launch in October 2007 is 4.2%.

In the 12 months to 31 December 2022, we utilised £355 million of our cash resources, comprising £157 million in new and follow-on investments, £50 million in dividends (net of the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme), £41 million in share buybacks, £43 million in annual investment management fees and other running costs, and a £64 million performance fee payable in respect of the year ended 31 December 2021. Together, this utilised 93% of our cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2021. The cash and corporate bond balance of £179 million at 31 December 2022 represented 17% of net assets at that date, compared to 28% at 31 December 2021.

The relatively higher cash position as at 31 December 2021, was due to the significant disposal proceeds received from profitable exits in 2021 and was accelerated by the 2021 fundraise which closed having raised more than £200 million in November 2021, compared to typical closing dates of March or April.

Performance incentive fees

As the 2022 total return has been negative, and net assets have declined since 31 December 2021, no performance fee is payable. To remind you, the performance fee is calculated as 20% on net gains above the High Water Mark, the highest total return as at previous year ends, which is currently set as 197.7p as at 31 December 2021.

Dividends

Following careful consideration, I am pleased to confirm that on 16 March 2023 the Board declared a second interim dividend of 3p per share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022. This will be paid on 24 May 2023 to shareholders on the register as at 5 May 2023, resulting in full-year dividends of 5p. This represents a tax-free dividend yield of 4.7% on the NAV at 31 December 2021, equivalent to 7% for a higher rate tax payer. As shareholders will know, our ambition is to pay an annual dividend of 5p per share, supplemented by special dividends when appropriate.

If you are one of the 26% of shareholders who take advantage of the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (DRIS), your dividend will be receivable in Titan shares. This is an excellent way for those of you who prefer the capital value of your investment to grow to achieve your investment objectives.

Since inception, we have now paid 97p in tax-free dividends per share, excluding the recently declared dividend.

Fundraise and buybacks

On 10 November 2022, we launched a new offer to raise up to £175 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £75 million. On 6 March 2023, we were pleased to announce, following strong investor demand, that the over-allotment facility would be used, increasing the maximum amount that could be raised under the Offer to £250 million. The Offer was closed to new applicants on 5 April 2023 having raised in total £237 million. I would like to take this opportunity to welcome all new shareholders and thank all existing shareholders for their continued support.

During the period, Titan repurchased 45 million shares (representing 3.0% of the net asset value as at 31 December 2021). The Board has continued to buy back shares from shareholders at no greater than a 5% discount to NAV per share. Whilst the Board will seek authority to continue to be able to buy back up to 14.99% of Titan’s shares, the Directors intend that this authority will only be used for a maximum of 5% of the share capital annually.

Board of Directors

Matt Cooper, having originally been appointed to the Board of Octopus Titan 1 VCT in October 2007, and then continuing as a Director after the merger of the various Titan VCTs in 2014, has decided to retire from the Board and will not be seeking re-election at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). It has been a pleasure to work with Matt, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank him on behalf of the Board and the shareholders for his substantial contribution over the years and help in guiding Titan through its different phases of growth. A new Non-Executive Director will be appointed at the completion of a structured recruitment process which is already in flight. All the other Directors have indicated their willingness to remain on the Board, and Anthony Rockley and Jane O’Riordan will be seeking re-election at the AGM.

AGM and shareholder event

The AGM will take place on 14 June 2023 from 12.00 noon and will be held at One Moorgate Place, London, EC2R 6EA. Full details of the business to be conducted at the AGM are given in the Notice of the AGM.

Shareholders’ views are important, and the Board encourages shareholders to vote on the resolutions within the Notice of AGM using the proxy form, or electronically at www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy. The Board has carefully considered the business to be approved at the AGM and recommends shareholders to vote in favour of all the resolutions being proposed, as the Board will be doing.

In addition to the AGM, this year, we are also pleased to offer shareholders the opportunity to attend an online shareholder webinar on 7 June at 12.00 noon, to make sure we can respond to any questions you may have for either the Portfolio Manager or Titan Board prior to the proxy forms needing to be completed. At this event, Malcolm Ferguson (lead fund manager for Titan) and I will present. For details on how to sign up please see octopustitanvct.com. Alternatively, shareholders are also invited to send any questions they may have via email to TitanAGM@octopusinvestments.com.

Outlook

The impact of the economic downturn is being felt globally. The escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, central banks raising interest rates, the cost-of‑living crisis deepening, political uncertainty and high inflation rates have wide-ranging impacts, and early-stage venture investments and VCTs are not immune to these turbulent trends. The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) conducted research across the VCT market and found that, after 13 consecutive years of positive returns, the VCTs analysed delivered a loss in 2022. The decline in Titan’s NAV is, of course, disappointing. Our accounting policy is to value Titan’s unquoted companies in line with the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Guidelines, which require an assessment of the fair value of each investment at 31 December 2022. In some cases, valuations have been adjusted downwards to reflect both the tougher conditions and lower market comparables, as this influences what an acquirer might deem a fair price to pay for a business in the current climate.

In other cases, a decreased valuation will reflect a portfolio company’s specific performance, and we believe that, in the short term, we may unfortunately see more companies fail – they are operating under more difficult circumstances, targets set at the point of initial investment may be more difficult to achieve, and it may become more challenging for companies to raise funds. More can be read about the cash runway of the portfolio companies in the Portfolio Manager’s Review.



However, despite this difficult short-term outlook, our long‑term view of early-stage venture capital remains positive. The Board is reassured by the breadth and depth of Titan’s portfolio as it spans seven investment themes (Fintech, Health, Deep tech, Consumer, Business-to-business (B2B) software, Bio and Climate) across different stages of development. This diversity means that Titan is well placed to navigate the current situation. Some portfolio companies should be more resilient to the current market volatility, such as those

with recurring revenue models. Some will also thrive, as many tech-enabled companies will look to take advantage of the increased willingness to adopt new technologies to navigate the changing landscape. Great companies will continue to be established, funded and grow in uncertain times.

I am pleased to report that in the 12-month period, Titan completed four profitable disposals (three full exits and one partial), including Glofox being acquired by ABC Fitness Solutions, representing a 3x return on Titan’s initial investment, and Digital Shadows being sold to ReliaQuest for $160 million. Collectively, the four companies received investment of £22 million from the Company and the combined realised consideration totalled £48 million (in cash, shares and/or deferred amounts). More can be read about these disposals in the Portfolio Manager’s Review.

Titan also invested £157 million in new and follow-on opportunities in the year to 31 December 2022, which brings the total number of companies in the portfolio to 128 at 31 December 2022. The diversity and volume of exciting new investments, and the upcoming pipeline of opportunities, is a testament to the work the investment team continues to put into sourcing, securing and working with such businesses successfully.

VCTs have long provided a compelling opportunity for UK investors to provide funding for businesses in a tax‑efficient way, and we look forward to Titan continuing to do so in the coming year. I would like to conclude by thanking both the Board and the Octopus team on behalf of all shareholders for their hard work.

Tom Leader

Chair





Portfolio Manager’s review

At Octopus, our focus is on managing your investments and providing investors with open communication. Our annual and interim updates are designed to keep you informed about the progress of your investment.

Titan Total Value growth from inception:

The Total Value has seen a significant increase since the end of Titan’s first year (31 October 2008), as shown on the graph — from 89.9p to 173.9p at 31 December 2022. This represents an increase of 93% in value since Titan’s first full year, including dividends paid since inception of 97p. Since Titan launched, a total of over £428 million has been distributed back to shareholders in the form of tax-free dividends. This includes dividends reinvested as part of the DRIS.

Focus on performance

The NAV of 76.9p per share at 31 December 2022 represents a decrease in NAV of 23.8p per share versus a NAV of 105.7p per share as at 31 December 2021 (when adjusted for dividends).

The performance over the five years to 31 December 2022 is shown below:

Year ended Year ended Period ended Year ended Year ended 31 October 31 October 31 December 31 December 31 December 2018 20191 2020 2021 2022 NAV, p 93.1 95.2 97.0 105.7 76.9 Cumulative dividends paid, p 71.0 76.0 81.0 92.0 97.0 Total Value, p 164.1 171.2 178.0 197.7 173.9 Total return 1.8% 7.6% 7.1% 20.3% (22.5)% Dividend yield 5.2% 5.4% 5.3% 11.3% 4.7% Equivalent dividend yield for a higher rate tax payer 7.7% 8.0% 7.8% 16.8% 7.0%

1 Note, the period to December 2019 was 14 months.

In total, 67 companies saw a collective decrease in valuation of £352 million. The businesses that contributed most significantly to this were Cazoo, ManyPets and Chronext. Cazoo listed on the New York Stock Exchange in August 2021 and its share price has declined since the start of 2022. That being said, from a trading perspective, Cazoo has performed well, delivering revenues of £1.25 billion in 2022 (representing a 91% year-on-year growth). Chronext has been affected by a more challenging fundraising market for companies with business-to-consumer business models. ManyPets, Titan’s single largest investment, has seen its value drop in the period despite strong underlying performance, with this decline being driven by a softening of the valuation multiples of comparable companies, which has been reflected in the holding value of the company. Octopus Ventures will continue to work with these companies to help them realise their ambitions. In some cases, the support offered could include further funding, to make sure a business has the capital it needs to execute on its strategy.

Despite the reduction in Titan’s NAV, 2022 saw the profitable disposal (in full or in part) of four companies (Amplience, BehavioSec, Digital Shadows and Glofox), as well as the increase in valuation of certain companies. Collectively, 40 portfolio companies drove an increase in valuation of £68 million. Please refer to the exit table in the Notes to the financial statements.

The loss on Titan’s cash and cash equivalent investments was £12.6 million in the year to 31 December 2022 (2021: loss of £1.5 million). The Board’s objective for these investments is to generate sufficient returns through the cycle to cover costs, at limited risk to capital, however the holdings were negatively impacted by the rise in interest rates driving a lower market value on the corporate bond portfolio in particular.

Disposals

In 2022, three full profitable disposals completed in the period (BehavioSec, Digital Shadows and Glofox), with one partial profitable realisation (Amplience). In total, these disposals will return £48 million to Titan in cash, shares and/or deferred amounts, with £44 million of this having been received in 2022. More information on these exits is offered below:

in February 2022, as part of a $100 million fundraise with an equity investment from Farview Partners and growth financing from Sixth Street, Titan sold a proportion of its shareholding in Amplience;

in May 2022, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a leading provider of legal and regulatory intelligence, acquired BehavioSec, a pioneer in the behavioural biometrics industry;

in July 2022, ReliaQuest, a force multiplier of security operations, acquired Digital Shadows, a company which delivers threat intelligence for security teams; and

in August 2022, ABC Fitness Solutions, a leading technology and related services provider for the fitness industry, acquired Glofox, a fitness management platform servicing the boutique gym and studio sector.

There have also been four disposals made at a partial loss (Fluidly was acquired by OakNorth, Trouva was sold to Made.com, Jolt was purchased by Global University Systems and part of Titan’s listed holding in Eve Sleep was sold on the day it was placed into administration). Unfortunately, Whirli and WeFarm were disposed of at a full loss as they were placed into administration having been unsuccessful in securing further funding and having explored and exhausted all available options. In aggregate, these losses generated negligible proceeds (totalling £0.8 million) compared to an investment cost of £26.4 million, meaning a realised loss of £25.6 million. The underperformance of a portfolio company is always disappointing for Octopus and shareholders alike, but it’s a key characteristic of a venture capital portfolio, and we believe the successful disposals will continue to significantly outweigh the losses over the medium to long term.

Year ended 31 October 2018 Period1 ended 31 December 2019 Year ended 31 December 2020 Year ended 31 December 2021 Year ended 31 December 2022 Total Dividends (£'000) 24,178 33,187 46,037 101,976 49,596 254,974 Disposal proceeds (£'000) 22,367 26,334 23,915 221,504 62,213 356,333

Note, the period to December 2019 was 14 months. Note, this table includes cash and retention proceeds received within the period.

New and follow-on investments

Titan completed follow-on investments into 33 companies and made 31 new investments. Together, these totalled £157 million (made up of £52 million invested into the existing portfolio and £105 million into new companies). This compares with 31 new investments and 24 follow-on investments in 2021, together totalling £143 million. The total value of the portfolio as at 31 December 2022 is £837 million.

Below are some examples of new investments made across our seven areas of focus during the year. For a full list, please refer to the Appendix:

Fintech

Cobee is a fully digital solution that simplifies employee benefits management. Using the app and Cobee Visa card, employees have access to a range of benefits; and

is a fully digital solution that simplifies employee benefits management. Using the app and Cobee Visa card, employees have access to a range of benefits; and Sidekick offers an alternative investment platform that gives retail investors access to actively managed portfolios.

Deep tech

Touchlab has developed an electronic skin that can provide robots with the sense of touch; and

has developed an electronic skin that can provide robots with the sense of touch; and Unlikely AI is developing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform capable of providing intelligence in a manner similar to the brain.

Health

Vira is a digital health company focused on relief for the central pain points of menopause; and

is a digital health company focused on relief for the central pain points of menopause; and Little Journey has created a digital support platform that prepares, informs and provides support for a child’s healthcare procedures and clinical trials.

Consumer

Onin is a consumer app fusing calendar and communications under a single interface; and

is a consumer app fusing calendar and communications under a single interface; and Partly has built a global platform and protocol for vehicle parts.

B2B software

Velaris is an operating system for modern customer success teams; and

is an operating system for modern customer success teams; and Contingent offers a real-time, supply chain visibility platform applicable across industries.

Bio

Biofidelity has developed technology that enables rapid, precise genomic profiling and stratification of cancer able to be performed on existing instruments; and

has developed technology that enables rapid, precise genomic profiling and stratification of cancer able to be performed on existing instruments; and Infinitopes has built an antigen discovery platform to develop cancer vaccines that provide better treatment outcomes.

Climate

Foodsteps offers a platform that makes it quick and affordable to calculate environmental impacts across large and complex food





operations; and

Kita is a carbon credit insurance company.





Q&A

How do we think about exiting our positions?

In a venture capital portfolio, a relatively small number of investments generate a significant proportion of fund performance. As a result, we have a natural tension between ensuring we facilitate the best performing companies to reach their potential (including being prepared

to give them sufficient time to achieve this), and maintaining good portfolio management discipline to make sure realised proceeds materially contribute towards financing the Company’s ongoing running costs and meeting its dividends targets.

Private markets are by definition illiquid, and as a result, the opportunities to sell all or some of our holding in a particular company are intermittent. We find there are opportunities for partial realisations as part of later stage funding rounds, however most realisations will be part of a full exit process, usually to a strategic buyer or private equity firm. We work closely with each portfolio company to understand and optimise its cash runway, with the goal of them maintaining flexibility over exit timing with the best interests of its shareholders in mind.

Our portfolio is large and diverse, and although we aim to take a systematic approach to supporting our portfolio, we know there is no definitive formula for success, especially when working across very different industries and stages. Often wider macroeconomic conditions can influence exits as much as factors within a company’s control. We also recognise it is not always the right time to exit a position and instead continue to support the company, being alert to opportunities as they arise, and helping to proactively create these opportunities where we can through our network.

When do we start to think about exits?

We seek to invest in pioneering entrepreneurs who are looking to change an industry for the better. Not only is that an ambitious objective, but it is also one which often requires patience. As such, we understand that for our best performing companies, we may be shareholders for ten years or more. Despite that, understanding who the likely acquirers are from the outset and throughout the holding period can help inform important strategic decisions which contribute to value creation for shareholders.

As the saying goes, “companies are bought, not sold”. In practice, this means that the most impactful exits we have completed are from companies which have been successful in changing their industry, either by becoming the new dominant player or by filling a strategic gap in an incumbent’s offering. Many of the most successful companies are built with the intention of remaining independent, but believe it is healthy to maintain relationships with key potential acquirers. They are often commercial partners before becoming acquirers, and as such this activity can be highly productive.

We know not all companies will be as successful as we hope at the time of the initial investment. We therefore seek to realise investments in companies which are underperforming and unlikely to generate a meaningful return. It can also help to find a “soft landing” for the company’s employees where the alternative may be placing the business into administration. Although generally not meaningful to investor returns, our behaviour in these scenarios is important to cement our reputation as a founder‑friendly investor who entrepreneurs seek to partner with on subsequent projects.

How do we work with portfolio company boards?

We believe that it is important to be an active and supportive investor, so we typically appoint a non-executive director or observer to the board of our portfolio companies. This allows us to offer ongoing support at the top level of the business, be involved in key decisions and allows the opportunity for us to share any expertise and insights that we may have.

Even very experienced founders may only sell a business once or twice in their career, whereas as investors, we may be involved in five to ten exits each year. We therefore look to support our portfolio companies by sharing the learnings and experience gathered across our team, all with the objective of obtaining the best outcome for our investors and shareholders in the company overall.

Who are typically buyers for our portfolio companies?

There are a variety of exit options for our portfolio companies. For the largest and most successful companies, these may look to list on a public stock exchange. There have only been a few of these in Titan’s history so far.

More common are sales to strategic acquirers and private equity firms. Titan VCT is proud to have sold companies to many of the largest

global companies, including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Nestlé and Unilever.

Finally, we can partially realise our shareholdings in later-stage funding rounds, where existing shareholders can sell a proportion of their shareholding to accommodate new later-stage investors to the round.

Though, as already stated, not all exits result in a profitable outcome.

Valuations

The table below illustrates the split of valuation methodology (shown as a percentage of portfolio value and number of companies). ‘External price’ includes valuations based on funding rounds that typically completed in the last 12 months to the period end or shortly after the period end, and exits of companies where terms have been issued with an acquirer. ‘External price’ also includes quoted holdings, which are held at their quoted price as at the valuation date. ‘Multiples’ is predominantly used for valuations that are based on a multiple of revenues for portfolio companies. Where there is uncertainty around the potential outcomes available to a company, a probability weighted ‘Scenario analysis’ is considered. For further information please see Note 16, which only concerns the unquoted holdings in the portfolio.

Valuation methodology By value By number of companies Multiples 40.9% 23.2% External price 54.4% 51.2% Scenario analysis 4.7% 19.4% Write off - 6.2%

Top 20

Here, we set out the cost and valuation of the top 20 holdings of the overall portfolio. These 20 account for over 58% of the value of Titan’s portfolio.

Changes since last year

In 2021, we reported details of the top ten holdings as this made up c.50% of Titan’s total portfolio value. This has now been increased to report on the top 20 to show 58% of total portfolio value.

Portfolio: Investment cost: Total valuation including cost: 1 ManyPets 9,778 102,729 2 Amplience 13,634 38,786 3 Permutive 18,994 38,510 4 Quit Genius 12,890 33,581 5 Skin+Me 11,500 32,933 6 Orbex 10,298 25,174 7 Big Health 12,855 22,220 8 vHive 8,020 19,766 9 Token 12,608 18,366 10 Sofar 11,496 17,383 11 Elliptic 7,224 15,940 12 Iovox 7,206 14,518 13 Ometria 11,510 13,668 14 Legl 7,325 13,393 15 Elvie 6,417 13,338 16 Katkin 5,475 12,698 17 Vitesse 7,128 12,257 18 Tatum 4,190 11,992 19 Uniplaces 9,491 10,486 20 Oribiotech 9,102 10,451

All values in £’000.

Portfolio case studies

Permutive

www.permutive.com

Permutive is a privacy-compliant advertising technology company that helps publishers and advertisers to strengthen and action their valuable data for targeting, all while keeping it safe.

The partner of choice for privacy‑compliance, targeting more than 70% of the UK’s top publishers

Customers include: The Times, The Economist, BuzzFeed, Condé Nast

Its Audience Platform uses on-device technology to access and process data quickly, accurately and anonymously. This enables a privacy-safe way of learning about consumers’ behaviours online, without compromising data security or identifying them.

For many companies, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) made handling consumer information complicated and opened up regulatory risk. Many existing platforms were unable to adapt to the new rules, creating a gap in the market. The platform uses a form of edge computing, keeping user data safe, and minimising latency which allows for immediate insights and targeting.

Octopus investment dates:

Initial investment: May 2015

Latest investment: October 2021

Orbex

www.orbex.space

Orbex is a UK-based private, low-cost rocket company, serving the needs of the small satellite industry.

£40.4 million raised in Series C funding round in October 2022

May 2022: Orbex Prime rocket unveiled – the first full-stack rocket to be revealed in Europe

It has developed one of the world’s most advanced, low carbon, high performance microlauncher rockets, with the aim of launching the first vertical rocket from UK soil and creating the first European commercial launch vehicle business.

The company is the first to use bio-propane as a fuel, which allows the rocket to reduce carbon emissions significantly compared to other similarly sized rockets. A study by the University of Exeter showed that a single launch of the Orbex Prime rocket will produce 96% lower carbon emissions than comparable space launch systems using fossil fuels. The use of biofuel has been made possible by Orbex’s innovative approaches to design.

Octopus investment dates:

Initial investment: December 2020

Latest investment: October 2022

Skin+Me

www.skinandme.com

Skin+Me offers direct-to-consumer, prescription‑strength personalised skin care treatments. Skin+Me combines medical expertise and technology to offer personalised treatment plans on a subscription basis.

The global personalised skincare market was valued at $17.2 billion last year and is expected to hit $38.9 billion in 20301

4.5/5 stars on Trustpilot (from over 6,000 reviews) as of 1 April 2023

1 Global personalised skincare market worth $38.9 billion by 2030, InsightAce Analytic report, January 2022.

Through an online consultation, customers are prescribed a bespoke treatment plan and presented with a fully customised skincare routine, without requiring a trip to the dermatologist.

The momentum behind this growth is largely driven by consumers dismissing the one‑size‑fits‑all approach. There is also an increased awareness of sustainability amongst consumers, whereby Skin+Me strive to challenge industry standards. By using recyclable packaging and offering personalised solutions that are made-to-order, it means none goes to waste.

Octopus investment dates:

Initial investment: September 2019

Latest investment: December 2022

Tatum

www.tatum.com

Tatum is simplifying complex blockchain operations for app developers.

>100,000 customers, adding over 7,000 new ones per month

$592 billion: value of the global blockchain technology market in 2021

Blockchain is the underlying technology that enables the existence of cryptoassets (such as Bitcoin and Ethereum) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). All blockchains operate differently, using different mechanisms, coding languages and privacy measures, making it particularly challenging to build across multiple blockchains. Tatum’s blockchain development platform allows developers to connect various blockchains and blockchain services through a single integration. It simplifies operational processes, reduces product development time for applications by up to 90% and bridges the skills gap that exists because of the relative lack of blockchain developers in the market.

Octopus investment dates:

Initial investment: November 2021

Latest investment: August 2022

ManyPets

www.manypets.com

ManyPets was founded in 2012 to provide a transparent and digital-first insurance experience, and in 2017 it launched its own dog and cat insurance policies.

>600,000 pets covered globally

Covering 85% of the pet insurance market in the US

It has become one of the fastest-growing insurance businesses in Europe by listening to pet owners and solving their insurance pain points. It was the first company to create a product for pets with pre-existing conditions and partner with a video vet service. Its tech allows it to automate payments for a significant proportion of claims and fine tune pricing to ensure a sustainable loss ratio. In 2019, it launched in Sweden and then in 2021 expanded into the US. It has moved further into the pet health space by acquiring a pet medication subscription business.

Octopus investment dates:

Initial investment: October 2016

Latest investment: April 2021

Vitesse

www.vitessepsp.com

Vitesse is a market-leading settlement and liquidity management platform to hold funds and deliver international payments globally, using domestic, in-country processing.

>£8 billion settled globally to over 100 countries and payment types

>70% completed transactions for the London insurance market

With a focus on serving the global insurance market, the company already includes some of the world’s largest insurers as customers. In 2022, the company announced a strategic deal with Lloyd’s of London to improve capital efficiency across the insurance marketplace and to improve the speed of claims payment. In the same year, Vitesse won the best international payments, remittance or use of FX award at Pay360 Awards.

Octopus investment dates:

Initial investment: June 2020

Latest investment: January 2022

Top 10 investments in detail1

1

ManyPets

www.manypets.com

An award-winning insurtech company with a specific focus on providing better pet insurance for everyone.

Initial investment date: October 2016 Investment cost: £9.9m (2021: £9.9m) Valuation: £102.7m (2021: £146.9m) Last submitted accounts: 31 March 2022 Turnover: £42.4m (2021: £29.8m) Loss before tax: £(31.9)m (2021: £(22.3)m) Net assets: £12.6m (2021: £38.1m) Valuation methodology Revenue multiple

2

Amplience

www.amplience.com

Amplience is a leading headless content management system, which powers retailers’ digital channels.

Initial investment date: December 2010 Investment cost: £13.6m (2021: £13.6m) Valuation: £38.7m (2021: £46.6m) Last submitted accounts: 30 June 2022 Turnover: £13.4m (2021: £11.7m) Loss before tax: £(7.8)m (2021: £(2.0)m) Net assets: £(12.1)m (2021: £(6.8)m) Valuation methodology Last round

3

Permutive

www.permutive.com

Permutive’s publisher data platform gives its customers an in-the-moment view of everyone on their site.

Initial investment date: May 2015 Investment cost: £18.9m (2021: £18.9m) Valuation: £38.5m (2021: £49.5m) Last submitted accounts2: Not available Turnover: Not available Loss before tax: Not available Net assets: Not available Valuation methodology Revenue multiple

4

Quit Genius

www.quitgenius.com

A digital health solution for managing substance use disorders.

Initial investment date: January 2020 Investment cost: £12.8m (2021: £12.8m) Valuation: £33.5m (2021: £29.8m) Last submitted accounts2: Not available Turnover: Not available Loss before tax: Not available Net assets: Not available Valuation methodology Last round

5

Skin+Me

www.skinandme.com

Skin+Me offers direct-to-consumer, personalised skincare.

Initial investment date: September 2019 Investment cost: £11.5m (2021: £4.0m) Valuation: £32.9m (2021: £17.5m) Last submitted accounts: 31 August 2021 Turnover: Not available Loss before tax: £(5.5)m (2021: £(2.3)m) Net assets: £(0.3)m (2021: £(5.8)m) Valuation methodology Last round

6

Orbex

www.orbex.space

Orbex designs and constructs small, orbital rockets to service the growing small satellite launch market.

Initial investment date: December 2020 Investment cost: £10.2m (2021: £4.5m) Valuation: £25.1m (2021: £10.3m) Last submitted accounts: 31 December 2021 Consolidated turnover: $0.6m (2021: $0.9m) Consolidated loss before tax: $(5.9)m (2021: $(0.8)m) Consolidated net assets: $12.3m (2021: $16.9m) Valuation methodology Last round

7

Big Health

www.bighealth.com

A digital medicine company delivering cognitive behavioural therapy to sufferers of mental health problems.

Initial investment date: June 2016 Investment cost: £12.8m (2021: £12.8m) Valuation: £22.2m (2021: £26.4m) Last submitted accounts: 31 December 2021 Consolidated turnover: $20.3m (2021: $13.4m) Consolidated loss before tax: $(12.9)m (2021: $(13.5)m) Consolidated net assets: $79.6m (2021: $23.9m) Valuation methodology Revenue multiple

8

vHive Tech Ltd

www.vhive.ai

vHive enables businesses to deploy autonomous drone hives to digitise their field assets and operations.

Initial investment date: May 2019 Investment cost: £8.0m (2021: £3.9m) Valuation: £19.7m (2021: £13.7m) Last submitted accounts: 31 December 2021 Consolidated turnover: $2.4m (2021: $0.8m) Consolidated loss before tax: $(3.0)m (2021: $(2.8)m) Consolidated net assets: $2.3m (2021: $4.5m) Valuation methodology Last round

9

Token

www.token.io

A leading Open Banking solution, focused on payments.

Initial investment date: March 2017 Investment cost: £12.6m (2021: £8.4m) Valuation: £18.3m (2021: £11.1m) Last submitted group accounts: 31 December 2021 Turnover: Not available Loss before tax: Not available Net assets: £0.5m (2021: £0.4m) Valuation methodology Revenue multiple

10

Sofar Sounds Limited

www.sofarsounds.com

Sofar Sounds organises small, intimate music performances in unique spaces across the globe.

Initial investment date: January 2015 Investment cost: £11.4m (2021: £11.4m) Valuation: £17.3m (2021: £15.3m) Last submitted group accounts: 31 December 2021 Consolidated turnover: $5.8m (2021: $2.8m) Consolidated loss before tax: $(11.8)m (2021: $(12.2)m) Consolidated net assets: $5.8m (2021: $6.2m) Valuation methodology Last round

1. These are numbers per latest public filings. Latest figures have not been disclosed.

2. Information not publicly available and commercially sensitive.

Outlook

Having enjoyed consistent growth since inception, with especially strong performance over the three years to 31 December 2021, the decline in Titan’s NAV is of course disappointing. The headwinds we have encountered over the past 12 months have been particularly strong and we have seen many existing issues intensify. Valuations of the portfolio companies are reflective of this environment. Titan’s unquoted portfolio companies are valued in accordance with the IPEV valuation guidelines. This means we value the portfolio at fair value, which is the price we expect people would be willing to buy or sell an asset for, assuming they had all the information we have available; are knowledgeable parties with no pre‑existing relationship; and that the transaction is carried out under the normal course of business. On top of this, several of Titan’s portfolio companies have been affected by the challenges the economic backdrop has created, with costs increasing and consumer confidence and spending declining. As a result, valuations have been reappraised in line with all these factors.

Despite this decline in performance, we are reassured by the continued fundraising success of our portfolio companies as well as the resilience, ambition and drive displayed by extraordinary management teams behind them. The pie chart shows the percentage split across Titan’s NAV of the cash runway available to its portfolio companies. Almost 40% of the portfolio is not expected to require further funding, and almost 85% has cash runway of at least 12 months – this should ensure that the portfolio is well capitalised to navigate the challenging fundraising environment. The strong deployment rate over the past 12 months, with 31 new investments completing, shows us that exciting and novel businesses are still founded in turbulent times. These investments have been made into early-stage, tech-enabled businesses with high-growth potential. These types of companies should thrive in challenging periods as barriers to adopting new technologies lessen, there is a greater acceptance of change and as talent availability improves.

As well as these new investments, we can see that many of Titan’s existing portfolio companies are maturing, growing their customer base, winning new contracts, hiring new talent, and developing their technologies. So, although we are currently in a more challenging exit environment, when conditions improve in the future, we believe there should be opportunities for companies to take the next steps on their growth journey. Successful exits enable Titan to realise the growth a portfolio company has achieved over its investment lifespan. Please see above where we answer some questions surrounding our exit process.

To be able to support portfolio companies in their ambition to change the world, we believe we should be an active investor, offering more than just financial support. You will have read about our in-house Talent team and how they lend their expertise and knowledge to support our companies. We work to equip the management teams with the platforms and tools they need to succeed. It is typical for a member of the Octopus Ventures team to join the Board of a portfolio company to provide ongoing support. We believe that the management team are the key determining factor for a company’s success, and this support is an investment in the future, designed to bolster resilience so that our portfolio companies can weather periods of disruption, and to help them develop the culture and capabilities they need to drive ongoing success. And it sets Octopus Ventures apart, offering us a competitive advantage in winning the best investment opportunities and proving our value beyond just investment.

The past 12 months have been a period of immense change on a global scale, and Titan has understandably been affected by this. Looking ahead, we are confident that many portfolio companies have the potential to build upon their successes to date. We back businesses from a wide range of sectors, at different investment stages, and we think this breadth of scope will provide Titan with the opportunities it needs to succeed in the future and return to its previous growth trajectory.

Months of cash runway available to Titan’s portfolio companies % portfolio NAV <6 months 3% 6-12 months 14% 12-18 months 18% >18 months 27% No funding requirement 38%

Risks and risk management

The Board assesses the risks faced by Titan and, as a board, reviews the mitigating controls and actions, and monitors the effectiveness of these controls and actions.

Emerging and principal risks, and risk management

Emerging risks

The Board has considered emerging risks. The Board seeks to mitigate emerging risks and those noted below by setting policy, regular review of performance and monitoring progress and compliance. In the mitigation and management of these risks, the Board applies the principles detailed in the Financial Reporting Council’s Guidance on Risk Management, Internal Control and Related Financial and Business Reporting.

The following are some of the potential emerging risks management and the Board are currently monitoring:

adverse changes in global macroeconomic environment;

high market valuation;

geo-political instability; and

climate change.

Principal risks

Risk Mitigation Change Investment performance: The focus of Titan’s investments is into unquoted, small and medium‑sized VCT qualifying companies which, by their nature, entail a higher level of risk and shorter cash runway than investments in larger quoted companies. Octopus has significant experience and a strong track record of investing in early-stage unquoted companies, and appropriate due diligence is undertaken on every new investment. A member of the Octopus Ventures team is typically appointed to the board of a portfolio company, and regular

board reports are prepared by the portfolio company’s management and examined by the Manager. This arrangement, in conjunction with its portfolio talent team’s active involvement, allows Titan to play a prominent role in a portfolio company’s ongoing development and strategy. This

includes the impact of Covid-19, and the current situation in Ukraine, on portfolio companies. The overall risk in the portfolio is mitigated by maintaining a wide spread of holdings in terms of financing stage, age,

industry sector and business models. The Board reviews the investment portfolio with the Portfolio Manager on a regular basis. The Portfolio Manager is incentivised to make sure Titan performs well, via a performance incentive fee (charged annually) for exceeding certain performance hurdles.



Increased due to the difficult macro environment and challenging trading conditions for some portfolio companies. Risk Mitigation Change VCT qualifying status: Titan is required at all times to observe the conditions for the maintenance of approved VCT status. The loss of such approval could lead to Titan and its investors losing access to the various tax benefits associated with VCT status and investment. Octopus tracks Titan’s qualifying status regularly throughout the year, and reviews this at key points including investment, realisation. This status is reported to the Board at each Board meeting. The Board has also engaged external independent advisers to undertake an independent VCT status monitoring role.



Given the level of independent verification, a



systemic issue which would result in the loss of VCT status is considered less likely and therefore a decreased risk. Risk Mitigation Change Loss of key people: The loss of key investment staff by the Portfolio Manager could lead to poor fund management and/or performance due to lack of continuity or understanding of Titan. The Portfolio Manager has a broad team experienced in and focused on early-stage investing. This mitigates the risk of any one individual with the required skill set and knowledge of venture capital investing, and the portfolio specifically, leaving. Key investment staff are also incentivised via

the performance incentive fee.



An increase in risk exposure reflects a reduction in performance fees potentially increasing attrition. Risk Mitigation Change Operational: The Board is reliant on the Portfolio Manager to manage investments effectively, and manage the services of a number of third parties, in particular the registrar, depositary and tax advisers. A failure of the systems or controls at Octopus or third-party providers could lead to an inability to provide accurate reporting and accounting and to ensure adherence to VCT rules.



The Board reviews the system of internal controls, both financial and non-financial, operated by Octopus (to the extent the latter are relevant to Titan’s internal controls). These include controls designed to make sure that Titan’s assets are safeguarded and that proper accounting records are

maintained.



No overall change in risk exposure on balance. Risk Mitigation Change Information security: A loss of key data could result in a data breach and fines. The Board is reliant on Octopus and third parties to take appropriate measures to prevent a loss of confidential customer information. Annual due diligence is conducted on third parties which includes a review of their controls for information security. Octopus has a dedicated information security team and a third party is engaged to provide continual protection in this area. A security framework is in place to help prevent malicious events.



No overall change on balance, although cyber threat remains a significant risk area



faced by all service providers. Risk Mitigation Change Economic: Events such as an economic recession and movement in interest rates could adversely affect some smaller companies’ valuations, as they may be more vulnerable to changes in trading conditions or the sectors in which they operate. This could result in a reduction in the value of Titan’s assets.



Titan invests in a diverse portfolio of companies, across a range of sectors, which helps to mitigate against the impact on any one sector. Titan also maintains adequate liquidity to make sure it can continue to provide follow‑on investment to those portfolio companies which require it and which is supported by the individual investment case.



Continued uncertainty in an environment that includes high inflation, high interest rates and other economic factors. Risk Mitigation Change Legislative: A change to the VCT regulations could adversely impact Titan by restricting the companies Titan can invest in under its current strategy. Similarly, changes to VCT tax reliefs for investors could make VCTs less attractive and impact Titan’s ability to raise further funds. The Portfolio Manager engages with HMT and industry bodies to demonstrate the positive benefits of VCTs in terms of growing early-stage companies, creating jobs and increasing tax revenue, and to help shape any change to VCT legislation. The changes to VCT regulations in 2018 largely

benefitted Titan as there were increased annual and lifetime investment limits introduced for Knowledge Intensive companies (i.e. those that have a high proportion of Research and Development or innovation spend), and many of the companies in which Titan invests qualify as such companies.



Reduced slightly, reflecting a sentiment that the sunset clause is likely to be removed, although political uncertainty remains. Risk Mitigation Change Liquidity: The risk that Titan’s available cash will not be sufficient to meet its financial obligations. Titan invests into smaller unquoted companies, which are inherently illiquid as there is no readily available market for these shares. Therefore, these may be difficult to realise for their fair market value at short notice. Titan’s liquidity risk is managed on a continuing basis by Octopus in accordance with policies and procedures agreed by the Board. Titan’s overall liquidity risks are monitored on a quarterly basis by the Board, with frequent budgeting and close monitoring of available cash resources. Titan maintains sufficient investments in cash and readily realisable securities to meet its financial obligations. At 31 December 2022, these investments were valued at £162,945,000 (2021: £198,373,000), which represents 15% (2021: 14%) of the net assets of Titan.



Increased to reflect the potential knock-on effects of economic uncertainty, including impacts on fundraising and the risk of disposal failures. Risk Mitigation Change Valuation: The portfolio investments are valued in accordance with International Private Equity and Venture Capital (IPEV) valuation guidelines. This means companies are valued at fair value. As the portfolio comprises smaller unquoted companies,

establishing fair value can be difficult due to the lack of a readily available market for the shares of such companies and the potentially limited number of external reference points. Valuations of portfolio companies are performed by appropriately experienced staff, with detailed knowledge of both the portfolio company and the market it operates in. These valuations are then subject to review and approval by Octopus’ Valuation Committee, comprised of staff who are independent of Octopus Ventures with relevant knowledge of unquoted company valuations, as well as Titan’s Board of Directors.



An increase in valuation risk reflects greater economic uncertainty within valuation modelling. Risk Mitigation Change Foreign currency exposure: Investments held and revenues generated in other currencies may not generate the expected level of returns due to changes in foreign exchange rates. Octopus and the Board regularly review the exposure to foreign currency movement to make sure the level of risk is appropriately managed.

Investments are primarily made in GBP, EUR and USD so exposure is limited to a small number of currencies. On realisation of investments held in foreign currencies, cash is translated to GBP shortly after receiving the proceeds to limit the amount of time exposed to foreign currency fluctuations.



Reduced exposure due to the realisation of investments held in foreign currencies during the year.

Viability statement

In accordance with the FRC UK Corporate Governance Code published in 2018 and provision 36 of the AIC Code of Corporate Governance, the Directors have assessed the prospects of Titan over a period of five years, consistent with the expected investment hold

period of a VCT investor. A fundraising was launched on 10 November 2022 and closed on 5 April 2023, raising £237 million. Under VCT rules, subscribing investors are required to hold their investment for a five-year period in order to benefit from the associated tax reliefs. The Board regularly considers strategy, including investor demand for Titan’s shares, and a five-year period is considered to be a reasonable time horizon for this.

The Board carried out a robust assessment of the emerging and principal risks facing Titan and its current position, including risks which may adversely impact its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity, and focused on the major factors which affect the economic, regulatory and political environment. Particular consideration was given to Titan’s reliance on, and close working relationship with, the Portfolio Manager. The principal risks faced by Titan and the procedures in place to monitor and mitigate them are set out above.

The Board has carried out robust stress testing of cash flows which included assessing the resilience of portfolio companies, including the requirement for any future financial support and the ability to pay dividends, and buybacks.

The Board has additionally considered the ability of Titan to comply with the ongoing conditions to make sure it maintains its VCT qualifying status under its current investment policy.

Based on this assessment the Board confirms that it has a reasonable expectation that Titan will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the five-year period to 31 December 2027. The Board is mindful of the ongoing risks and will continue to make sure that appropriate safeguards are in place, in addition to monitoring the cash flow forecasts to ensure Titan has sufficient liquidity.

Directors’ responsibilities statement

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Strategic Report, the Directors’ Report, the Directors’ Remuneration Report and the financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations. They are also responsible for ensuring that the annual report and financial statements include information required by the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Company law requires the Directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year. Under that law the Directors have elected to prepare the financial statements in accordance with United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (GAAP), including Financial Reporting Standard 102 – ‘The Financial Reporting Standard Applicable in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland’ (FRS 102), (United Kingdom accounting standards and applicable law). Under company law the Directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs and profit or loss of the Company for that period. In preparing these financial statements, the Directors are required to:

select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;

make judgements and accounting estimates that are reasonable and prudent;

state whether applicable UK Accounting Standards have been followed, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements;

prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business; and

prepare a Strategic Report, Directors’ Report and Directors’ Remuneration Report which comply with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006.





The Directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Company’s transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and enable them to ensure that the financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

In so far as each of the Directors is aware:

there is no relevant audit information of which the Company’s auditor is unaware; and

the Directors have taken all steps that they ought to have taken to make themselves aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that the auditor is aware of that information.

The Directors are responsible for preparing the annual report and financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations. Having taken advice from the Audit Committee, the Directors are of the opinion that this report as a whole provides the necessary information to assess the Company’s performance, business model and strategy and is fair, balanced and understandable.

The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company’s website. Legislation in the United Kingdom governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

The Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge:

the financial statements, prepared in accordance with United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice, including FRS 102, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company; and

the annual report and financial statements (including the Strategic Report), give a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces.

On behalf of the Board

Tom Leader

Chair





Income statement

Year to 31 December 2022 Year to 31 December 2021 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Gain on disposal of fixed asset investments — 66 66 — 76,520 76,520 Gain on valuation of fixed asset investments — (284,465) (284,465) — 232,864 232,864 (Loss)/gain on valuation of current asset investments — (12,682) (12,682) — (1,475) (1,475) Investment income 864 — 864 500 — 500 Investment management fee (1,125) (21,383) (22,508) (1,033) (19,635) (20,668) Performance fee — — — — (63,943) (63,943) Other expenses (7,060) — (7,060) (7,295) — (7,295) Foreign exchange translation — 6,570 6,570 — 54 54 (Loss)/profit before tax (7,321) (311,894) (319,215) (7,828) 224,385 216,557 Tax — — — — — — (Loss)/profit after tax (7,321) (311,894) (319,215) (7,828) 224,385 216,557 (Loss)/earnings per share – basic and diluted (0.6)p (24.0)p (24.6)p (0.7)p 20.0p 19.3p

The ‘Total’ column of this statement is the profit and loss account of Titan; the supplementary revenue return and capital return columns have been prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies.

All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

Titan has only one class of business and derives its income from investments made in shares and securities and from bank and money market funds.

Titan has no other comprehensive income for the period.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.

Balance sheet

As at 31 December 2022 As at 31 December 2021 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Fixed asset investments 827,449 1,005,353 Current assets: Money market funds 58,701 88,126 Corporate bonds 104,244 110,247 Applications cash1 23,299 2,630 Cash at bank 16,120 182,514 Debtors 43,374 53,443 249,738 436,960 Current liabilities (25,427) (69,272) Net current assets 224,311 367,688 Net assets 1,051,760 1,373,041 Share capital 1,368 129,850 Share premium 92,896 201,163 Capital redemption reserve 27 9,759 Special distributable reserve 887,288 642,873 Capital reserve realised (53,430) (14,122) Capital reserve unrealised 160,634 439,790 Revenue reserve (37,023) (36,272) Total equity shareholders’ funds 1,051,760 1,373,041 NAV per share 76.9p 105.7p

Funds raised from investors since Titan opened for new investment which have not been allotted as at year end.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.

The statements were approved by the Directors and authorised for issue on 24 April 2023 and are signed on their behalf by:

Tom Leader

Chair

Company Number 06397765

Statement of changes in equity

Capital Special Capital Capital Share Share redemption distributable reserve reserve Revenue capital premium reserve reserve1 realised1 unrealised reserve1 Total £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 As at 1 January 2021 107,502 564,308 6,377 150,007 (66,167) 309,706 (28,498) 1,043,235 Comprehensive income for the year: Management fees allocated as capital expenditure — — — — (19,635) — — (19,635) Current year gain on disposal of fixed asset investments — — — — 76,520 — — 76,520 Gain on fair value of fixed asset investments — — — — — 232,864 — 232,864 Loss on fair value of current asset investments — — — — — (1,475) — (1,475) Loss after tax — — — — — — (7,828) (7,828) Foreign exchange translation — — — — — — 54 54 Performance fee — — — — (63,943) — — (63,943) Total comprehensive income for the year — — — — (7,058) 231,389 (7,774) 216,557 Contributions by and distributions to owners: Share issue (includes DRIS) 25,730 264,963 — — — — — 290,693 Share issue costs — (6,956) — — — — — (6,956) Repurchase of own shares (3,382) — 3,382 (34,519) — — — (34,519) Dividends paid (includes DRIS) — — — (93,767) (42,202) — — (135,969) Total contributions by and distributions to owners 22,348 258,007 3,382 (128,286) (42,202) — — 113,249 Other movements: Share premium cancellation — (621,152) — 621,152 — — — — Prior year fixed asset gains now realised — — — — 101,305 (101,305) — — Total other movements — (621,152) — 621,152 101,305 (101,305) — — Balance as at 31 December 2021 129,850 201,163 9,759 642,873 (14,122) 439,790 (36,272) 1,373,041

Reserves are available for distribution, subject to the restrictions.





The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.

Capital Special Capital Capital Share Share redemption distributable reserve reserve Revenue capital premium reserve reserve1 realised1 unrealised reserve1 Total £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 As at 1 January 2022 129,850 201,163 9,759 642,873 (14,122) 439,790 (36,272) 1,373,041 Comprehensive income for the year: Management fees allocated as capital expenditure — — — — (21,383) — — (21,383) Current year gain on disposal of fixed asset investments — — — — 66 — — 66 Loss on fair value of fixed asset investments — — — — — (284,465) — (284,465) Loss on fair value of current asset investments — — — — — (12,682) — (12,682) Loss after tax — — — — — — (7,321) (7,321) Foreign exchange translation — — — — — — 6,570 6,570 Total comprehensive income for the year — — — — (21,317) (297,147) (751) (319,215) Contributions by and distributions to owners: Share issue (includes DRIS) 1,299 106,307 — — — — — 107,606 Share issue costs — (2,260) — — — — — (2,260) Repurchase of own shares (1,864) — 1,864 (41,192) — — — (41,192) Dividends paid (includes DRIS) — — — (66,220) — — — (66,220) Total contributions by and distributions to owners (565) 104,047 1,864 (107,412) — — — (2,066) Other movements: Share premium cancellation — (212,314) (11,596) 223,910 — — — — Reduction in the nominal value of share capital (127,917) — — 127,917 — — — — Prior year fixed asset gains now realised — — — — 9,575 (9,575) — — Transfer between reserves — — — — (27,566) 27,566 — — Total other movements (127,917) (212,314) (11,596) 351,827 (17,991) 17,991 — — Balance as at 31 December 2022 1,368 92,896 27 887,288 (53,430) 160,634 (37,023) 1,051,760

Reserves are available for distribution, subject to the restrictions.





The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.

Cash flow statement

Year to 31 December Year to 31 December 2022 2021 £’000 £’000 Reconciliation of profit to cash flows from operating activities (Loss)/profit before tax (319,215) 216,557 Increase in debtors (5,666) (28) (Decrease)/increase in creditors (64,514) 46,600 Loss on valuation of current assets 12,682 1,475 Gain on disposal of fixed asset investments (66) (76,520) Loss/(gain) on valuation of fixed asset investments 284,465 (232,864) Outflow from operating activities (92,314) (44,780) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of current asset investments (6,679) (21,840) Purchase of fixed asset investments (156,973) (142,831) Sale of fixed asset investments 62,213 220,324 (Outflow)/Inflow from investing activities (101,439) 55,653 Cash flows from financing activities Movement in applications account 20,669 (983) Dividends paid (net of DRIS) (49,596) (101,976) Purchase of own shares (41,192) (34,519) Share issues 90,982 256,700 Share issue costs (2,260) (6,956) Inflow from financing activities 18,603 112,266 (Decrease)/Increase in cash and cash equivalents (175,150) 123,139 Opening cash and cash equivalents 273,270 150,131 Closing cash and cash equivalents 98,120 273,270 Cash and cash equivalents comprise Cash at bank 16,120 182,514 Applications cash 23,299 2,630 Money market funds 58,701 88,126 Closing cash and cash equivalents 98,120 273,270

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.

Notes to the financial statements

1. Principal accounting policies

Titan is a Public Limited Company (plc) incorporated in England and Wales and its registered office is at 6th Floor, 33 Holborn, London EC1N 2HT.

Titan has been approved as a Venture Capital Trust by HMRC under Section 259 of the Income Taxes Act 2007. The shares of Titan were first admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and trading on the London Stock Exchange on 28 December 2007 and can be found under the TIDM code OTV2. Titan is premium listed.

The principal activity of Titan is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK smaller companies in order to generate capital growth over the long term as well as an attractive tax-free dividend stream.

The financial statements are presented in sterling (£) to the nearest £’000. The functional currency is also sterling (£).

Basis of preparation

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost convention, except for the measurement at fair value of certain financial instruments, and in accordance with UK Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (GAAP), including Financial Reporting Standard 102 – ‘The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland’ (FRS 102), and with the Companies Act 2006 and the Statement of Recommended Practice (SORP) ‘Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts (July 2022)’.

Subsidiaries

Zenith Holding Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Titan, but owing to the exemption permitted under FRS 102 to not have to consolidate investment companies held as part of an investment portfolio (Section 9 of FRS 102, paragraphs 9.9(b) and 9.9B), Titan has not consolidated the assets and liabilities of Zenith Holding Company. Zenith Holding Company made a profit of £10,513 during the period (2021: (11,158,934)) and its aggregate capital and reserves during the period amounted to £11,372,628 (2021: 11,383,141).

2. Investment income

Accounting policy

Investment income includes interest earned on money market funds. Dividend income is shown net of any related tax credit.

Dividends receivable are brought into account when Titan’s right to receive payment is established and there is no reasonable doubt that payment will be received. Fixed returns on debt and money market funds are recognised so as to reflect the effective interest rate, provided there is no reasonable doubt that payment will be received in due course.

Disclosure

Year to Year to 31 December 31 December 2022 2021 £’000 £’000 Money market funds 577 3 Loan note interest receivable 287 497 Total income 864 500

3. Investment management fees

Accounting policy

For the purposes of the revenue and capital columns in the Income Statement, the management fee has been allocated 5% to revenue and 95% to capital, in line with the Board’s expected long-term return in the form of income and capital gains respectively from Titan’s investment portfolio.

Disclosure

Year to 31 December 2022 Year to 31 December 2021 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Investment management fee 1,125 21,383 22,508 1,033 19,635 20,668 Performance fee — — — — 63,943 63,943 Total 1,125 21,383 22,508 1,033 83,578 84,611

The performance fee has been wholly attributed to capital.

The Portfolio Manager provides investment management services through agreements with Octopus AIF Management Limited and Titan. It also provides non-investment services to Titan under a non-investment services agreement. No compensation is payable if the agreement is terminated by either party, if the required notice period is given. The fee payable, should insufficient notice be given, will be equal to the fee that would have been paid should continuous service be provided, or the required notice period was given. The basis upon which the management fee is calculated is disclosed within the Annual Report and financial statements.

4. Other expenses

Accounting policy

Other expenses are accounted for on an accruals basis and are charged wholly to revenue.

The transaction costs incurred when purchasing or selling assets are written off to the Income statement in the period that they occur.

Year to Year to 31 December 31 December 2022 2021 £’000 £’000 Ongoing adviser charges and trail commission 3,085 3,202 Accounting and administration services 1,893 1,723 Impairment of accrued loan note interest receivable 373 572 Listing fees 236 447 Depositary fees 336 278 Registrar’s fees 149 188 Directors’ remuneration1 190 179 D&O insurance 117 143 Audit fees 144 104 Other fees 537 459 Total 7,060 7,295

Includes employers’ NI.

Total ongoing charges are capped at 2.5% of net assets. For the year to 31 December 2022 the ongoing charges were 2.2% of net assets (2021: 2.0%). This is calculated by summing the expenses incurred in the period (excluding ongoing IFA charges and non‑recurring expenses) divided by the average NAV throughout the period.

5. Tax on ordinary activities

Accounting policy

Corporation tax payable is applied to profits chargeable to corporation tax, if any, at the current rate. The tax effect of different items of income/gain and expenditure/loss is allocated between capital and revenue return on the ‘marginal’ basis as recommended in the SORP.

Deferred tax is recognised in respect of all timing differences at the reporting date. Timing differences are differences between taxable profits and total income as stated in the financial statements that arise from the inclusion of income and expenses in tax assessments in periods different from those in which they are recognised in financial statements.

Disclosure

The corporation tax charge for the period was £nil (2021: £nil).

Year to Year to 31 December 31 December 2022 2021 £’000 £’000 (Loss)/Profit on ordinary activities before tax (319,215) 216,557 Current tax at 19% (2021: 19%) (60,568) 41,146 Effects of: Non‑taxable income — (11) Non‑taxable capital loss/(gains) 56,368 (58,503) Non‑deductible expenses 64 47 Zenith Holding Company distribution1 — 4,750 Excess management expenses on which deferred tax not recognised 5,450 16,540 Tax rate differences2 (1,314) (3,969) Total current tax charge — —

In 2021, £25 million was distributed from Zenith Holding Company to Titan following the sale of Calastone, which is taxable income for Titan. Tax rate difference due to tax charge for the year being calculated at 19% and excess management expenses on which deferred tax is not recognised being calculated at 25%.

Unrelieved tax losses of £186,669,000 (2021: £164,870,000) are estimated to be carried forward at 31 December 2022 (subject to completion of Titan’s tax return) and are available for offset against future taxable income, subject to agreement with HMRC. Titan has not recognised the deferred tax asset of £46,667,000 (2021: £41,218,000) in respect of these tax losses because there is insufficient forecast taxable income in excess of deductible expenses to utilise these losses carried forward. There is no expiry period on these deductible expenses under the UK HMRC legislation.

Approved VCTs are exempt from tax on capital gains. As the Directors intend for Titan to continue to maintain its approval as a VCT through its affairs, no current deferred tax has been recognised in respect of any capital gains or losses arising on the revaluation or disposal of investment.

6. Dividends

Accounting policy

Dividends payable are recognised as distributions in the financial statements when Titan’s liability to make the payment has been established. This liability is established on the record date, the date on which those shareholders on the share register are entitled to the dividend.

Disclosure

Year to Year to 31 December 31 December 2022 2021 £’000 £’000 Dividends paid in the year Previous year’s second interim dividend – 3.0p (2021: 3.0p) 38,700 33,629 Current period’s interim dividend – 2.0p (2021: 8.0p) 27,520 102,340 66,220 135,969 Dividends in respect of the year Interim dividend paid – 2.0p (2021: 8.0p) 27,520 102,340 Second interim dividend – 3.0p (2021: 3.0p) 41,038 38,955 68,558 141,295

The figures above include dividends elected to be reinvested through the DRIS.

The second interim dividend of 3.0p for the period ending 31 December 2022 will be paid on 24 May 2023 to shareholders on the register on 5 May 2023.

7. Earnings per share

Year to 31 December 2022 Year to 31 December 2021 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 (Loss)/profit attributable to Ordinary shareholders (£’000) (7,321) (311,894) (319,215) (7,828) 224,385 216,557 (Loss)/profit per Ordinary share (p) (0.6)p (24.0)p (24.6)p (0.7)p 20.0p 19.3p

The total earnings per share is based on 1,297,081,006 (2021: 1,122,053,322) Ordinary shares, being the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the period.

There are no potentially dilutive capital instruments in issue and so no diluted return per share figures are relevant. The basic and diluted earnings per share are therefore identical.

8. Net Asset Value per share

31 December 31 December 2022 2021 Net assets (£) 1,051,760,000 1,373,040,000 Ordinary shares in issue 1,367,949,929 1,298,498,396 NAV per share (p) 76.9 105.7

9. Related party transactions

Titan owns Zenith Holding Company Limited, which owns a share in Zenith LP, a fund managed by Octopus.

In the year, Octopus Investments Nominees Limited (OINL) has purchased Titan shares from shareholders to correct administrative issues, on the understanding that shares will be sold back to Titan in subsequent share buybacks. As at 31 December 2022, no Titan shares were held by OINL (2021: 7,637 shares) as beneficial owner. Throughout the period to 31 December 2022, OINL purchased 729,365 shares (2021: 24,359 shares) at a cost of £678,000 (2021: £27,000) and sold 737,002 shares (2021: 16,816 shares) for proceeds of £672,000 (2021: £18,000). This is classed as a related party transaction as Octopus, the Portfolio Manager, and OINL are part of the same group of companies. Any such future transactions, where OINL takes over the legal and beneficial ownership of Company shares, will be announced to the market and disclosed in annual and half‑yearly reports.

Several members of the Octopus investment team hold non-executive directorships as part of their monitoring roles in Titan’s portfolio companies, but they have no controlling interests in those companies.

Matt Cooper, a Non-Executive Director of Titan, was the Chair of Octopus Capital Limited until his resignation on 14 September 2022. Matt Cooper owned shares in Octopus Group Holdings Ltd during the year, which have been fully disposed of as at year end. The Directors received the following dividends from Titan:

Year to Year to 31 December 31 December 2022 2021 £ £ Tom Leader (Chair since 14 June 2022) 1,640 2,148 John Hustler (Chair until 14 June 2022) 5,569 11,983 Matt Cooper 117,661 207,754 Jane O’Riordan 6,530 11,347 Mark Hawkesworth (resigned on 7 June 2021) 1,061 10,659 Lord Rockley 2,145 1,427 Gaenor Bagley 740 713

10. 2022 financial information

The figures and financial information for the year ended 31 December 2022 are extracted from the Company’s annual financial statements for the period and do not constitute statutory accounts. The Company’s annual financial statements for the year to 31 December 2022 have been audited but have not yet been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The Auditors’ report on the 2022 annual financial statements was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matter to which the auditors drew attention without qualifying the report, and did not contain any statements under Sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.

11. 2021 financial information

The figures and financial information for the period ended 31 December 2021 are compiled from an extract of the published financial statements for the period and do not constitute statutory accounts. Those financial statements have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and included the Auditors’ report which was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matter to which the auditors drew attention without qualifying the report, and did not contain any statements under Sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.

12. Annual Report and financial statements

The Annual Report and financial statements will be posted to shareholders in early May and will be available on the Company’s website, octopustitanvct.com. The Notice of Annual General Meeting is contained within the Annual Report.

13. General information

Registered in England & Wales. Company No. 06397765

LEI: 213800A671KGG6PVYW75

14. Directors

Tom Leader (Chair), Jane O’Riordan, Matt Cooper, Lord Rockley and Gaenor Bagley.

