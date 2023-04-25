Connecting the World: Antenna Market Soars With the Rise of 5G and IoT Technologies Forecast by 2030

Pune, India, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antenna market size is anticipated to grow in a stately manner owing to the increasing development of technologically advanced satellite antenna in the aerospace and defense industry, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Antenna Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030.” The growing adoption of satellite communication in aircraft and the modernization of anti-jam GPS navigation systems in the military are expected to drive the demand for antennas.

The antenna market is a highly competitive and rapidly growing industry. Antennas are electronic devices that are used to transmit and receive signals wirelessly. They are essential components of various communication systems, including cell phones, radios, televisions, and satellites. The increasing demand for wireless communication and the need for high-speed data transfer are driving the growth of the antenna market.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Antenna Market Report:

Accel Networks LLC

ArrayComm LLC

Broadcom Corp.

CommScope

Linx Technologies

Motorola Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Rukuss Wireless

Others

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019- 2021 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Technology

By Application

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Antenna Market Growth Drivers Increasing Use of Portable Antenna across the Globe Development of Technologically Advanced Satellite Antenna

Highlights of the Report:

While making the report, we segmented the market on the basis of product, type, consumption, distribution channel, and region. Based on the segmentation, we made a list of companies and conducted a detailed analysis of their financial positions, product portfolios, and growth strategies. Our next step included the study of core competencies of key players and their market share to anticipate the degree of competition. The bottom-up procedure was conducted to arrive at the overall size of the market.

The antenna market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years due to the increasing demand for wireless communication and the advancements in technology. The emergence of 5G technology is expected to further drive the growth of the antenna market.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Modernization of Aerospace Industry Worldwide to Drive Growth

The rising focus on modernizing the aerospace industry, especially in developed regions including North America and Europe, is estimated to drive the growth of the global antenna market. For instance, the European nations have adopted Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR), an airspace modernization program that focuses on improving Air Traffic Management (ATM) and installing innovative solutions to eliminate inefficiencies associated with European Air Traffic Management. However, the high cost associated with the development is anticipated to hinder growth.

Regional Insights-

Robust Aerospace and Defense Industry in U.S. to Help North America Dominate

North America is set to dominate the global antenna market owing to the unprecedented development of the aerospace and defense industry in the U.S. For instance, according to the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), in 2019, the total sales revenue of the industry contributed a combined economic value of USD 396 billion, representing around 1.8% of total U.S. GDP. In addition, the U.S. being the leader in the design, development, and manufacturing of technologically advanced aircraft would drive the demand for antennas in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to capture significant growth in the upcoming years. The rising adoption of tactical communication, security, & surveillance activities in emerging nations including China and India are estimated to ensure growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape-

Finding Applications in the Defense Sector to Aid Key Players Gain Prominence

The global antenna market comprises prominent enterprises and manufacturers focusing on the industry’s development. Key players are focusing on finding new applications in the satellite technology in order to gain high share in the aerospace and defense industry. For instance, in April 2020, the U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) awarded L3Harris Technologies USD 500 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract for anti-jam satellite communications mode.

