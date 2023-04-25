Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 16

Aalborg, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 25


In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 16, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
from last announcement		734,000                      84,143,970                     
17  April 2023 11,000 115.29 1,268,190
18  April 2023 12,000 115.51 1,386,120
19  April 2023 10,000 115.08 1,150,800
20  April 2023 10,000 115.43 1,154,300
21  April 2023 12,000 113.38 1,360,560
Total week 16 55,000   6,319,970
Total accumulated 789,000    90,463,940  

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 3,422,374 treasury shares, equal to 2.78 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

