Seafood Market Thrives with Sustainable Aquaculture and Health-Conscious Consumers Forecast 2029

Pune, India, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The seafood market size was USD 310.75 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow from USD 333.25 billion in 2022 to USD 605.46 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.92% over the forecast period. The rise can be attributed to a range of factors including rising disposable income and surging per capita consumption.

This information is cited by Fortune Business Insights in its research report, titled “Seafood Market, 2022-2029”.

A seafood market is a bustling hub of activity where an impressive selection of fresh seafood can be found. From succulent crabs to mouthwatering lobsters, delectable shrimps to plump oysters, a seafood market is the perfect place to satisfy your cravings for all things seafood. The colorful and aromatic ambiance of the seafood market creates a unique and exciting culinary experience. Whether you're a seafood enthusiast or looking to broaden your culinary horizons, the seafood market is an ideal destination.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/seafood-market-101469

List of Key Players Profiled in the Seafood Market Report:

Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd. (Japan)

Maruha Nichiro (Japan)

Mowi ASA (Norway)

Charoen Pokphand Foods Group (Thailand)

Dongwon Group (South Korea)

Marubeni Corporation (Japan)

Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan)

OUG Holdings (Japan)

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Trident Seafoods Corporation (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 8.92% 2029 Value Projection USD 605.46 Billion Seafood Market Size in 2022 USD 333.25 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 187 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Seafood Market Growth Drivers Market Share to Rise Due to Increasing Demand for Processed/Ready-to-Cook Seafood’s Market Growth to be Driven by Rising Inclination Toward Adoption of Pescetarianism

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/seafood-market-101469

Segments:

Fish Segment to Register Substantial Surge Due to Various Benefits

On the basis of type, the market is fragmented into mollusks, crustaceans, fish, and others. The fish segment is expected to record a commendable share over the forecast period due to a range of benefits such as diversity and freshness. Based on region, the market can be subdivided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Fresh Segment to Record Commendable Growth Owing to Surging Demand for Premium Products

On the basis of form, the industry is segmented into processed and fresh products. The fresh segment is anticipated to register appreciable growth considering the soaring demand for premium and natural products. Additional factors favoring the industry expansion comprise numerous health-imparting properties and various quality attributes.

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Segment to Record Considerable Growth Due to Availability of Various Solutions

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is poised to depict substantial growth over the estimated period. The surge can be attributed to the changing lifestyle and growing urbanization. Additional aspects favoring segmental growth comprise the extensive availability of a range of solutions under a single roof.

Report Coverage:

The report provides an in-depth coverage of the significant trends that are poised to propel the business landscape over the forthcoming years. It further gives a comprehensive analysis of the vital steps taken by leading industry participants for the consolidation of their market position. Additional aspects include the key factors that are set to impel industry growth over the forecast period.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/seafood-market-101469

COVID-19 Impact:

Industry Growth Affected on Account of Changing Lifestyle Patterns

The pandemic period recorded a shortage in production capacity. Several countries registered changing lifestyle patterns and an escalation in the importance of seafood-based products. This impacted the growth of the market to some extent. However, the market registered a rising demand for nutritionally-rich products in the latter half of 2020. This favored industry expansion to a considerable extent.

Drivers and Restraints:

Market Share to Rise Propelled by Increasing Advancements in Processing Techniques

Seafood market growth can be attributed to the surging demand for processed food in developing countries and the rising consumption of convenience food among millennials. The recent years have recorded a considerable upsurge in the demand for easy-to-cook products driven by the availability of well-equipped storage chains and increasing advancements in processing techniques.

However, the industry expansion is likely to be hampered by an increase in the consumption of plant-based foods.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Lead Driven by Rising Urbanization and Growing Population

Asia Pacific seafood market share is expected to record lucrative expansion over the coming years. The surge can be attributed to various factors including the growing urbanization trend and the growth of population. Europe is estimated to depict a notable surge over the forecast period. The escalation can be credited to the increased earnings and soaring working population.

Competitive Landscape:

Industry Players Strike Partnership Deals to Strengthen Market Position

Major seafood companies are entering partnership deals and agreements for expanding their product reach. Besides, various industry participants are undertaking research activities for the development of new products. Some of the additional initiatives include the formation of alliances, acquisitions, mergers, and others.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/seafood-market-101469

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Supply Chain Analysis Regulatory Framework Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Analysis related to COVID-19

Global Seafood Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (By Value) Fish Crustaceans Molluscs Others By Form (By Value) Fresh Processed By Distribution Channel (By Value) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores & Specialty Stores & Specialty Stores Online Sales Channels Others By Region (By Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Seafood Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Fish Crustaceans Molluscs Others By Form (Value) Fresh Processed By Distribution Channel (Value) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores & Specialty Stores Online Sales Channel Others By Country (Value) U.S By Type (Value) Fish Crustaceans Molluscs Others Canada By Type (Value) Fish Crustaceans Molluscs Others Mexico By Type (Value) Fish Crustaceans Molluscs Others



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/seafood-market-101469

Key Industry Development:

June 2022 – Yummyli launched a new Android version app, dubbed ‘Yummyli by Uniflavor Foods’. The app will help customers to purchase high-quality mutton, chicken, and other ready-to-cook products.

Read Related Insights:

With 5.98% CAGR, Frozen Food Market to Hit USD 385.04 Billion by 2028 | Fortune Business Insights™

Seafood Packaging Market to Reach USD 13,503.4 Million by 2027; Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Products will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com